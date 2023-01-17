Read full article on original website
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – January 18, 2023
Service: Friday, January 20 at 2 pm at Pisgah Baptist Church in the Toro Community. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
kalb.com
Natchitoches Parish school receive checks for Christmas Cheer Food Drive
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying ‘thank you’ to some of the top-performing schools in this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive. Some of the top-performing schools in Natchitoches Parish received checks for...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Become a Preservationist: Put Your Name on the Wall
As many have witnessed so far, the Natchitoches Historic Foundation has begun renovation work on the Roque House, which was relocated to the downtown riverbank in 1967 from its original location in the Isle Brevelle community down Cane River Lake. This architecturally and historically significant French Creole post on sill...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Student of the Year Winners Announced for Natchitoches Parish School District
After turning in portfolios detailing their academic success and dedication to community/school engagement, and going through an interview process, three finalists were chosen for the 2022-23 Student of the Year competition on Jan. 13. The winners were: Khloe Kaufman for 5th Grade, Nathaniel Young for 8th Grade, and Emma Giddens for 12th Grade.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Ron Clements and Austin Bliss of Sabine Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shines the spotlight on Ron Clements and Austin Bliss of Sabine Parish. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment,...
klax-tv.com
Phlebotomy class to be offered in Natchitoches and Alexandria starting in February
NATCHITOCHES – An online phlebotomy technician training course through Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will begin in Natchitoches on Feb. 13 and on NSU’s Cenla campus at 1410 Neal Kearby Blvd. in Alexandria on Feb. 20. This nine–week course is broken down into...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Provencal Elected Officials Sworn In
The new Mayor and Aldermen for the Village of Provencal were sworn in on Jan. 17 by Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey at the Village Hall. Pictured: Alderman Joe Givens, Mayor Dan Gongre, Alderman James Dupree and Alderman Dustin Adcock. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
kalb.com
Mayor of Natchitoches welcomes baby girl
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Natchitoches has welcomed a new baby into his family. Mayor Ronnie Williams and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their new baby girl, Maggie, into the world. The baby girl was born at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
kalb.com
Department of Children and Family Services holds job fair in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hiring for vacancies across the state, including here in Central Louisiana. DCFS hosted a job fair earlier at the Rapides American Job Center in Alexandria on Jan. 19. Officials said 150 people showed up interested in careers.
kalb.com
Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Kaderly, who was last seen in the vicinity of the Salvation Army in October 2022. He has not been seen or heard from since and suffers from various medical problems. If you...
KPLC TV
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating fuel theft
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of around 150 gallons of diesel fuel from a logging site. The theft happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the area of Highway 8 and Pelt Road. Anyone with information about the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Martin Luther King Day Annual Remembrance Breakfast Began a Day of Celebration and Remembrance.
Natchitoches’ 2023 Martin Luther King Day commemorations began on a high note with the Annual Remembrance Breakfast held at the MLK Recreation Center January 16. Mayor Williams welcomed the audience and introduced two young men who recited for the crowd. They were followed by the Weaver Elites, a superb group of young men and women from Weaver Elementary School who excel in academics, comportment, and talent. The youngsters performed several routines for the audience, with one young man giving a speech with a grace and eloquence that belied his tender years.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Krewe of Dionysos 12th Night 2023
Members and friends of the Krewe of Dionysos met on Jan. 14 for their 12th Night event to usher in the 2023 Mardi Gras season and introduce the 2023 Junior Court. The theme for this year’s season is: Silver Jubilee celebration: 25 years of Fun and Memories! The music for the party was provided by the Mike McKenzie Band.
Car chase turns to foot race for Natchitoches police
A teenager has been arrested by Natchitoches police and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center after a high-speed car chase ended with five of the car’s occupants leading officers on a foot chase.
kalb.com
Natchitoches Parish stolen fire truck has been found
POWHATAN, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: The fire truck that was stolen from a Natchitoches Parish fire department has been recovered. Around 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, someone on social media provided a tip to NPSO about the location of the stolen vehicle. The fire truck was found about 200 yards off Hwy 3191 near Natchitoches. It was stuck in mud behind an abandoned home.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
The 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration March for Justice and Peace
Natchitoches’ third Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration March for Justice and Peace was held Monday, January 16. The march began at the Ben D. Johnson Center and proceeded to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Triangle Park. The marchers were led by members of NSU’s Alpha Phi Alpha chapter who carried a wreath to commemorate the memory of the civil rights leader. Dr. King was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, joining as a graduate student in 1952 at Boston College. The Alphas were joined by members of other NSU Greek organizations as well as the NSU Chapters of the NAACP and African American Caucus. NSU head football Coach Brad Laird and the NSU football team were joined by fellow athletes from NSU volleyball and basketball teams. Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams marched as he has for the past two years. Natchitoches’ Hog Riders and their motorcycles were at the forefront of the march.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO seeks public’s help locating stolen District 10 fire truck
(Powhatan)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating the burglary of the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department and subsequent theft of a 2019 Ford F-550 fire truck in Powhatan according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported burglary on Jan....
cenlanow.com
17-year-old missing in Many, La.
MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Many Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. MPD stated on their Facebook page that 17-year-old Shania Sweet ran away on Monday evening and is likely still in the Many vicinities. When last seen, Sweet was wearing a Many hoodie and jeans. Another...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU announces Fall 2022 Honor Rolls
Five hundred sixty-six students were named to the Fall 2022 President’s List at Northwestern State University. Students on the list earned a grade point average of 4.0. Natchitoches — Naomi Adams, Sarah Aldredge, Marcella Bradley, Abbie Butler, Melissa Collier, Aziza Coutee, Heather Day, Bess DeFord, Kylie Dornbush, Hannah Ferguson, Blake Fowler, Peyton Green, Kali Hall, Corynn Lacaze, Jennifer Loftin, Chloe Longlois, Kelsey McDonald, Montel Mercier, Bradford Morrison, William Morrison, Tristan Neitte, Anna Poe, Wyatt Quinn, Kira Raymond, Koral Richard, Kristin Smith, Katelyn Stevens, Kasey Strother-Leone, Anna Taylor, Maeli Usleton, Farrah Vance, Derek Walle, Taylor Williams, Cameron Bienvenu;
Comments / 0