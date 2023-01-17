ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland Valley defeats Chambersburg in big conference clash

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley and Chambersburg swimming have been on a collision course all season long, culminating to a huge meet at the Eagles pool on Tuesday night. Both CV and the Trojans boys teams were undefeated in the Mid Penn Conference, while the Eagle girls team came into the meet an impressive […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Valley great Tom Pipkins highlights 2023 WPIAL Hall of Fame class

Tom Pipkins jokes that he might already be retired from working if high school athletes could’ve signed endorsement deals back in his day. That’s how much interest there was around the former Valley basketball star when he broke the WPIAL career scoring record 30 years ago this month. As part of the hype, Pipkins recalled, he was asked to autograph souvenirs before the game, keepsakes for a record that still stands three decades later.
IOWA STATE
Harrisburg, PA
