Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Jan. 17, 2023
State College at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m. Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Steel-High athlete Jaeion Perry grabs offer from Mid-American Conference program
Jaeion Perry was Steel-High’s jack-of-all-trades during the Rollers’ sprint to the 2022 PIAA Class 1A title. On Wednesday, Perry picked up another offer to keep his football career going at the next level. A three-year starter and multiple All-State selection, Perry announced on social media that Kent State...
Meet PennLive’s midseason Mid-Penn girls basketball ‘Off-the-Radar’ team
Yesterday, we named PennLive’s midseason girls basketball all-star team, noting the top players so far in the Mid-Penn. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
Hershey’s Matthew DeDonatis takes top spot in fan vote for Mid-Penn player of the week
Thanks to his sweet long-distance stroke, Hershey’s Matthew DeDonatis is on top of his conference this week. The Trojans’ top scorer earned first place in PennLive’s Mid-Penn boys basketball player of the week poll, thanks to a big performance in a rivalry game. DeDonatis scored 21 points,...
Mid-Penn boys basketball stars for Monday, January 16, 2023
Bishop McDevitt defeats CD East 66-63 in boys high school basketball Several Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in boys basketball Monday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cumberland Valley defeats Chambersburg in big conference clash
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley and Chambersburg swimming have been on a collision course all season long, culminating to a huge meet at the Eagles pool on Tuesday night. Both CV and the Trojans boys teams were undefeated in the Mid Penn Conference, while the Eagle girls team came into the meet an impressive […]
Valley great Tom Pipkins highlights 2023 WPIAL Hall of Fame class
Tom Pipkins jokes that he might already be retired from working if high school athletes could’ve signed endorsement deals back in his day. That’s how much interest there was around the former Valley basketball star when he broke the WPIAL career scoring record 30 years ago this month. As part of the hype, Pipkins recalled, he was asked to autograph souvenirs before the game, keepsakes for a record that still stands three decades later.
Sophia Formica lead Bishop McDevitt girls hoops past East Pennsboro in MPC Capital Division game
Sophia Formica scored a game-high 13 points as the Bishop McDevitt girls basketball team defeated East Pennsboro, 61-33, Wednesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game. Formica received help from teammates Kayla Culver and Olivia Grella, who pitched in with 9 points each. East Pennsboro’s Amelia Diehl led the...
FOX43.com
Milton Hershey vs. Trinity | Central Pa. High School Basketball
Milton Hershey traveled to Trinity in Central Pa. High School basketball action on Jan. 16, 2023.
‘A lot of my hard work has paid off’: Cumberland Valley freshman Tyler Merrill receives first offer from Division I program
Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt said before the year that his freshman lineman Tyler Merrill was going to generate Division I interest at some point. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That day has already come. On Wednesday, Merrill announced on Twitter that...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Redbank Valley/Clarion, Port Allegany/Otto-Eldred Boys, Titusville/Eisenhower Girls Basketball Games Thursday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Redbank Valley at Clarion and Port Allegany at Otto-Eldred boys, as well as the Titusville at Eisenhower girls basketball games on Thursday, Jan. 19. Chris Rossetti will have the call from Clarion, Andy Close from Duke Center, and...
Freshman duo pace Central Dauphin girls basketball to MPC Commonwealth win over State College
The freshman duo of Kayla Fletcher and Olivia Green paced the Central Dauphin girls basketball team to a 53-36 Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division victory over State College Tuesday night. Green recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Fletcher led the Rams in scoring with a game-high 19...
Palmyra boys basketball defeats Mifflin County in an MPC Keystone Division game
The Palmyra boys basketball game defeated Mifflin County, 60-45, Wednesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game. Landon Eichhorn was Mifflin County’s high scorer with 13 points. Palmyra improved to 8-7 overall and 4-3 in the division. Mifflin County is now 1-14 and 0-9.
‘He just does what he does’: J.D. Hunter’s 21 points carry Cumberland Valley past Carlisle
MECHANICSBURG— J.D. Hunter is one name you’ll continue to see in the headlines, and on Tuesday night against Carlisle inside Cumberland Valley’s Dome Gymnasium he showed exactly why.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0