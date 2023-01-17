ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball top performers for Jan. 17, 2023

Several Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances, as reported to PennLive:. Braeden Shrewsberry, State College – Shrewsberry enjoyed a huge 30-point performance Tuesday night in a Commonwealth Division win over Central...
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 17, 2023

There was nearly a change per classification with two teams dropping from the top spot in a very active week in the weekly Trib HSSN state rankings. Perkiomen Valley (6A) and Malvern Villa Maria Academy (5A) from District 1 joined Wyomissing (4A), Greensville (3A) and Portage (2A) in losing their spots in the top 5.
abc27 News

Cumberland Valley defeats Chambersburg in big conference clash

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley and Chambersburg swimming have been on a collision course all season long, culminating to a huge meet at the Eagles pool on Tuesday night. Both CV and the Trojans boys teams were undefeated in the Mid Penn Conference, while the Eagle girls team came into the meet an impressive […]
Susquehanna Township sophomore Lex Cyrus gets ACC offer

Susquehanna Township sophomore Lex Cyrus picked up his third college offer this week, and it was a big one. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound speedy receiver told PennLive that Syracuse offered. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “Of course, I enjoy it, and am very grateful...
Steel-High’s Bamm Appleby adds to his college offer list

Steel-High senior athlete Bamm Appleby said he added another college opportunity to his list Thursday. The 6-foot-1, 180 pounder said that Seton Hill is the latest school to offer him a chance to play there. He also claims offers to play at Wheeling, Cal U (Pa.), Ursinus and Misericordia. •...
