What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 19, 2023: North Catholic girls to face test
The second half of section action in WPIAL girls basketball begins Thursday, highlighted by a battle for first place in Section 1-4A. Section leader and defending 3A champion North Catholic (11-3) will visits Highlands (9-4). The Trojans have a perfect 6-0 section record at the midway point, one game ahead...
Steel-High athlete Jaeion Perry grabs offer from Mid-American Conference program
Jaeion Perry was Steel-High’s jack-of-all-trades during the Rollers’ sprint to the 2022 PIAA Class 1A title. On Wednesday, Perry picked up another offer to keep his football career going at the next level. A three-year starter and multiple All-State selection, Perry announced on social media that Kent State...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball top performers for Jan. 17, 2023
Several Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances, as reported to PennLive:. Braeden Shrewsberry, State College – Shrewsberry enjoyed a huge 30-point performance Tuesday night in a Commonwealth Division win over Central...
Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 17, 2023
There was nearly a change per classification with two teams dropping from the top spot in a very active week in the weekly Trib HSSN state rankings. Perkiomen Valley (6A) and Malvern Villa Maria Academy (5A) from District 1 joined Wyomissing (4A), Greensville (3A) and Portage (2A) in losing their spots in the top 5.
Cumberland Valley defeats Chambersburg in big conference clash
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley and Chambersburg swimming have been on a collision course all season long, culminating to a huge meet at the Eagles pool on Tuesday night. Both CV and the Trojans boys teams were undefeated in the Mid Penn Conference, while the Eagle girls team came into the meet an impressive […]
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney gets his first college football opportunity
Charlie Fortney has his first college football offer. The Lower Dauphin senior told PennLive Tuesday that Shippensburg has given him an opportunity to play there. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 5-foot-10, 180 pounder was a standout at receiver and defensive back for...
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls swimming schedule for Jan. 19, 2023
Hershey at Muhlenberg, 4 p.m. Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Susquehanna Township sophomore Lex Cyrus gets ACC offer
Susquehanna Township sophomore Lex Cyrus picked up his third college offer this week, and it was a big one. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound speedy receiver told PennLive that Syracuse offered. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “Of course, I enjoy it, and am very grateful...
Steel-High’s Bamm Appleby adds to his college offer list
Steel-High senior athlete Bamm Appleby said he added another college opportunity to his list Thursday. The 6-foot-1, 180 pounder said that Seton Hill is the latest school to offer him a chance to play there. He also claims offers to play at Wheeling, Cal U (Pa.), Ursinus and Misericordia. •...
Milton Hershey vs. Trinity | Central Pa. High School Basketball
Milton Hershey traveled to Trinity in Central Pa. High School basketball action on Jan. 16, 2023.
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Redbank Valley/Clarion, Port Allegany/Otto-Eldred Boys, Titusville/Eisenhower Girls Basketball Games Thursday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Redbank Valley at Clarion and Port Allegany at Otto-Eldred boys, as well as the Titusville at Eisenhower girls basketball games on Thursday, Jan. 19. Chris Rossetti will have the call from Clarion, Andy Close from Duke Center, and...
‘A lot of my hard work has paid off’: Cumberland Valley freshman Tyler Merrill receives first offer from Division I program
Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt said before the year that his freshman lineman Tyler Merrill was going to generate Division I interest at some point. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That day has already come. On Wednesday, Merrill announced on Twitter that...
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: Yough in playoff hunt
The Cougars girls basketball team is in a three-way tie for second place in a jam-packed Section 4-3A. Yough is 6-8 overall and 3-2 in section after winning three of its last six games. Section wins over Waynesburg (44-38) and McGuffey (39-23) moved the Cougars into contention in a section...
