The City of Natchitoches’ Distribution System would like to notify the public that the Boil Advisory issued for Welch St. from Sabine St. to Gold St. and all areas going West to Dixie St. in the Breda Town community. Natchitoches Jr. High, LP Vaughn School, and the Outpatient Medical Center on Breazeale Springs St. on Jan. 11 is lifted. The Louisiana Department of Health collected a sample of water from the area on Jan. 12 and notified the City of Natchitoches on Jan. 13 that the water was safe for human consumption and use.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO