natchitochesparishjournal.com
Become a Preservationist: Put Your Name on the Wall
As many have witnessed so far, the Natchitoches Historic Foundation has begun renovation work on the Roque House, which was relocated to the downtown riverbank in 1967 from its original location in the Isle Brevelle community down Cane River Lake. This architecturally and historically significant French Creole post on sill...
klax-tv.com
Phlebotomy class to be offered in Natchitoches and Alexandria starting in February
NATCHITOCHES – An online phlebotomy technician training course through Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will begin in Natchitoches on Feb. 13 and on NSU’s Cenla campus at 1410 Neal Kearby Blvd. in Alexandria on Feb. 20. This nine–week course is broken down into...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Ron Clements and Austin Bliss of Sabine Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shines the spotlight on Ron Clements and Austin Bliss of Sabine Parish. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment,...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coffee with Corey: Happiness is Home
BOM Senior Vice President and Marketing Director Carrie Beth Hough. Originally from Haughton, Hough came to Natchitoches to attend Northwestern State university in 2002. Her entire family graduated from NSU, so Hough jokes that she didn’t really have a choice in the matter. Her father Henry Burns sits on the Alumni Foundation Board and was named Mr. NSU in 1969.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Student of the Year Winners Announced for Natchitoches Parish School District
After turning in portfolios detailing their academic success and dedication to community/school engagement, and going through an interview process, three finalists were chosen for the 2022-23 Student of the Year competition on Jan. 13. The winners were: Khloe Kaufman for 5th Grade, Nathaniel Young for 8th Grade, and Emma Giddens for 12th Grade.
KPLC TV
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating fuel theft
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of around 150 gallons of diesel fuel from a logging site. The theft happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the area of Highway 8 and Pelt Road. Anyone with information about the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Boil advisory for Breda Town community lifted
The City of Natchitoches’ Distribution System would like to notify the public that the Boil Advisory issued for Welch St. from Sabine St. to Gold St. and all areas going West to Dixie St. in the Breda Town community. Natchitoches Jr. High, LP Vaughn School, and the Outpatient Medical Center on Breazeale Springs St. on Jan. 11 is lifted. The Louisiana Department of Health collected a sample of water from the area on Jan. 12 and notified the City of Natchitoches on Jan. 13 that the water was safe for human consumption and use.
kalb.com
Natchitoches Parish stolen fire truck has been found
POWHATAN, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: The fire truck that was stolen from a Natchitoches Parish fire department has been recovered. Around 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, someone on social media provided a tip to NPSO about the location of the stolen vehicle. The fire truck was found about 200 yards off Hwy 3191 near Natchitoches. It was stuck in mud behind an abandoned home.
Car chase turns to foot race for Natchitoches police
A teenager has been arrested by Natchitoches police and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center after a high-speed car chase ended with five of the car’s occupants leading officers on a foot chase.
kalb.com
Mayor of Natchitoches welcomes baby girl
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Natchitoches has welcomed a new baby into his family. Mayor Ronnie Williams and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their new baby girl, Maggie, into the world. The baby girl was born at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Village of Natchez receives grant to improve Pecan Park
The Village of Natchez Community is the recipient of FY-2021 Louisiana Community Development Block Grant that was provided through Coronavirus funds. The awarded amount is estimated to be $125,000. The purpose of the this grant is to help local government entities take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This...
cenlanow.com
17-year-old missing in Many, La.
MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Many Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. MPD stated on their Facebook page that 17-year-old Shania Sweet ran away on Monday evening and is likely still in the Many vicinities. When last seen, Sweet was wearing a Many hoodie and jeans. Another...
ktalnews.com
Missing teen in Many, La. located
MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Many Police Department has located a teen that went missing on Monday evening. MPD stated on social media that the teenage girl ran away and was likely still in the Many areas, but she was located on Monday night.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Stolen fire truck recovered, NPSO seeks public’s help identifying suspects
(Natchitoches)-The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in locating a red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck stolen from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10 Fire Department in the 100 block of Hwy. 485 in Powhatan. Hundreds of you shared our story...
KTBS
Stabbings, vehicle pursuit keep Natchitoches officers busy
NATCHITOCHES, La. – Two stabbings and a vehicle pursuit have kept Natchitoches police busy in recent days. Police arrested two in connection with the separate stabbings. The first happened Thursday on Dixie Street and the second Friday on Fairgrounds Road, according to information the Police Department released this week.
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for aggravated battery on Fairgrounds Road
The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Mary Joe Howard (B/F, 18 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) for aggravated battery with domestic violence for a stabbing that occurred over the weekend. On January 13, 2023 around 11:07 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 200 block of Fairgrounds Road in...
bossierpress.com
Who Is This Person?
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman wanted. in connection with a theft from a local store. from the Dollar General Store located in the 4400 block of Highway 157 in Elm Grove. If you have any information on the identity...
KSLA
Natchitoches man arrested in connection to stabbing
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, a man has been arrested for aggravated battery in connection to a stabbing. Johnny Price, 63, was arrested on Jan. 12 after the domestic violence incident. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Street at around 9:52 a.m. that...
