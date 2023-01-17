ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

fox5ny.com

Victim identified after tractor-trailer plummets onto NY highway

NEW YORK - The driver of a tractor-trailer killed when the vehicle he was driving went off an overpass on the Cross Westchester Expressway (I-287) on Wednesday morning has been identified. Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was killed in the crash yesterday around 10:20 a.m. at Exit 9A,...
GUILFORD, CT
PIX11

5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing.  The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball.  Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Vehicle Crashes Into Pole In Centereach

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened on Long Island in the early morning hours. A vehicle crashed into a pole in Centereach on Holbrook Road at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. Authorities did not have information about whether anyone was...
CENTEREACH, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Commack store in November. A man allegedly stole appliances, formula and clothing from Target, located at 98 Veterans...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Metro-North train clips vehicle in Westchester County

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway after a Metro-North train clipped a vehicle in Westchester County.It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Harlem line between North White Plains and Southeast.There were no reported injuries, but there were delays up to 80 minutes.Metro-North now says Harlem line service is operating close to on time.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Overnight Closures on the Loop Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that both directions of the Loop Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County, will be closed to all traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, January 23 until Friday, January 27, weather permitting, to facilitate the ongoing rehabilitation of the drawbridge over Long Creek.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
brickunderground.com

A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 14, and girl, 16, shot near Queens school

CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Two teens, a boy and a girl, were shot outside a Queens high school on Wednesday afternoon, an NYPD spokesman said.  The wounded girl, 16, was shot in the right ankle in the area of 207th Street near 116th Avenue and Linden Boulevard around 4:50 p.m., police said. The injured […]
QUEENS, NY

