Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of CitizensAbdul GhaniNewark, NJ
Dark Web Deception: The Story of a Bronx Man's Million-Dollar Fraud SchemeWilliamSalBronx, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
$20 million Mega Millions ticket sold in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
2 injured, dozens displaced following Yonkers apartment building fire
The massive fire was on the roof of the building, located along Mulberry Street.
Headlines: Man guilty of 2005 murder, Cortlandt deli break-in, Newburgh drug bust
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
fox5ny.com
Victim identified after tractor-trailer plummets onto NY highway
NEW YORK - The driver of a tractor-trailer killed when the vehicle he was driving went off an overpass on the Cross Westchester Expressway (I-287) on Wednesday morning has been identified. Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was killed in the crash yesterday around 10:20 a.m. at Exit 9A,...
5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing. The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
Vehicle Crashes Into Pole In Centereach
Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened on Long Island in the early morning hours. A vehicle crashed into a pole in Centereach on Holbrook Road at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. Authorities did not have information about whether anyone was...
Vehicle Crashes Into Salvation Army Building In East Northport
Officers responded after a vehicle crashed into a Salvation Army building on Long Island. A vehicle struck the building, located at 319 Clay Pitts Road in East Northport, at about 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. Police said no one was injured in the...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Commack store in November. A man allegedly stole appliances, formula and clothing from Target, located at 98 Veterans...
Nassau County officials to raise money Santos promised to veteran when his dog was dying
Although the veteran's dog has since passed away, Nassau County officials will donate the amount of money that Santos originally promised to an animal charity.
Metro-North train clips vehicle in Westchester County
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway after a Metro-North train clipped a vehicle in Westchester County.It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Harlem line between North White Plains and Southeast.There were no reported injuries, but there were delays up to 80 minutes.Metro-North now says Harlem line service is operating close to on time.
News 12
Norwalk man sells food truck to open soul food restaurant in Bridgeport on his birthday
A Norwalk man's hard work and culinary success has brought him to a place he had only dreamed of. On his 26th birthday Thursday, Tyre Holman opened his first restaurant on Main Street in Bridgeport - appropriately named Everybody Eatz. "It feels great. I'm blessed and grateful for everything. It...
longisland.com
Overnight Closures on the Loop Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County
The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that both directions of the Loop Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County, will be closed to all traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, January 23 until Friday, January 27, weather permitting, to facilitate the ongoing rehabilitation of the drawbridge over Long Creek.
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
Boy, 14, and girl, 16, shot near Queens school
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Two teens, a boy and a girl, were shot outside a Queens high school on Wednesday afternoon, an NYPD spokesman said. The wounded girl, 16, was shot in the right ankle in the area of 207th Street near 116th Avenue and Linden Boulevard around 4:50 p.m., police said. The injured […]
Sweetgreen Set To Open Location In Huntington Station Later This Year
A popular fast-casual restaurant chain is set to open a new location on Long Island. Sweetgreen will open at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station later this year. Representatives for the shopping center said an exact opening date has not been confirmed yet. Sweetgreen currently operates other locations in...
longisland.com
Massapequa Wallpaper Installer Arrested for Stealing $80,000 in Watches from Multiple Clients
The Garden City Police Department and the Old Westbury Police Department reports the arrest of a Massapequa man for multiple Grand Larcenies that occurred from April 2022 through January 2023 in Garden City and in Old Westbury. According to detectives, defendant Jaiver Ricardo Velez Gomes, 43, of 55 Cleveland Place...
ID Released For Man Killed After Tractor-Trailer Fell On I-287 Near I-684 In Harrison
The names of the victims of a crash in which a tractor-trailer flipped over a guardrail on an exit ramp and landed on I-287 at the interchange with I-684 in Westchester County have been released by police. The driver of the tractor-trailer who was killed was identified as 42-year-old Connecticut...
New Chick-Fil-A Coming To Yonkers, First In Westchester County
The first Chick-fil-A location in Westchester County has been approved to open soon. The fast-food eatery will open in Yonkers at the intersection of 2205 Central Park Ave. (Route 100) and 10 Roxbury Dr., and was approved by the city's planning board during their meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The...
ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Allegedly Drunk Driver Outside Woodbury Diner
The identity has been released of a man who was killed after exiting a popular Long Island diner when he was struck by a drunk driver, according to authorities. Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Victim Who Just Exited Popular Woodbury Diner Struck, Killed By Drunk Driver: Police
A man driving drunk struck and killed a victim who had just exited a popular Long Island diner, according to authorities. Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Willem Specht, age 62, of...
Large Jersey City fire leaves 2 people critical, 2 firefighters hospitalized
Officials say at least two people are in critical condition.
Comments / 0