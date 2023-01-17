ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 75, died after crash on Staten Island; car careened out of control and overturned

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 75-year-old man died after his car careened out of control and landed on its side in Huguenot on Wednesday morning. The preliminary police investigation indicated that the man suffered a medical episode that caused the vehicle to overturn in the single-car crash, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Vehicle Crashes Into Pole In Centereach

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened on Long Island in the early morning hours.A vehicle crashed into a pole in Centereach on Holbrook Road at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.Authorities did not have information about wheth…
CENTEREACH, NY
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Boy Suffers Severe Head Trauma After Crash At Syosset Intersection

A 16-year-old boy has suffered critical injuries after a crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened Sunday, Jan. 15 at around 10:45 a.m. in Syosset. The boy was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road and was struck by a 2017 Nissan operated by a 54-year-old man traveling southbound while turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road, Nassau County Police said.
SYOSSET, NY
longisland.com

Female Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Motorist While Crossing Hempstead Street

The Homicide Squad reports on a Fatal Auto Accident that occurred on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 5:45 AM in Hempstead. According to Detectives, an adult female crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult male.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy