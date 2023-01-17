Read full article on original website
NYPD: Man, 75, died after crash on Staten Island; car careened out of control and overturned
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 75-year-old man died after his car careened out of control and landed on its side in Huguenot on Wednesday morning. The preliminary police investigation indicated that the man suffered a medical episode that caused the vehicle to overturn in the single-car crash, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Vehicle Crashes Into Pole In Centereach
Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened on Long Island in the early morning hours.A vehicle crashed into a pole in Centereach on Holbrook Road at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.Authorities did not have information about wheth…
Police: Bridgeport woman struck and killed by car while walking on Route 8 in Shelton
State Police say the 32-year-old woman from Bridgeport was pronounced dead at the scene.
Vehicle Crashes Into Salvation Army Building In East Northport
Officers responded after a vehicle crashed into a Salvation Army building on Long Island. A vehicle struck the building, located at 319 Clay Pitts Road in East Northport, at about 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. Police said no one was injured in the...
Police: Bridgeport man admits to assaulting homeless man who died of injuries
Police found the homeless man with a head injury Wednesday night.
News 12
Police: Occupied school bus rear-ended by hit-and-run driver in West Babylon
Police say an occupied school bus was struck in a hit-and-run on the eastbound Southern State Parkway in West Babylon. The accident happened around 8 a.m. by Belmont Avenue. Police say two vehicles were involved, and a school bus was rear-ended by a dark sedan. The sedan fled the scene.
Police: 19-year-old assaulted, seriously injured by numerous unknown men in Riverhead
News 12 has been told officers responded to a hospital after a reported victim was taken there.
Driver who seriously injured teen bicyclist in LI hit-and-run sought
Suffolk County officials are looking to identify the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on Long Island earlier this month, authorities said.
News 12
Police: Man fatally struck outside Woodbury diner; driver charged with DWI
A Woodbury man was arrested after police say he hit and killed a man outside of a diner while driving drunk. Detectives say they responded to the On Parade Diner parking lot in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police determined 62-year-old Willem Specht backed up and hit a 61-year-old man...
Prosecutor: Man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Edison
Authorities say the crash happened Jan. 16 just before 1 a.m. on Route 1.
Officials: 4 people escape injury from fiery van in Goshen
It happened outside a home on the corner of West and North Church streets just before 5 p.m. in Goshen.
16-Year-Old Boy Suffers Severe Head Trauma After Crash At Syosset Intersection
A 16-year-old boy has suffered critical injuries after a crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened Sunday, Jan. 15 at around 10:45 a.m. in Syosset. The boy was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road and was struck by a 2017 Nissan operated by a 54-year-old man traveling southbound while turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road, Nassau County Police said.
NBC New York
Pedestrian Exiting Diner on LI Struck, Killed by Intoxicated Driver: Police
A man leaving a diner on Long Island was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon by an intoxicated driver, who is now under arrest, according to police. According to the Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad, police received reports of the accident that took place at around 2:32 p.m. in Woodbury.
darientimes.com
Prosecutor: Greenwich man was going 86 mph when he killed Stamford restaurant workers in hit-and-run
STAMFORD — A Greenwich man accused of killing two people in a hit-and-run crash in Stamford was arraigned Tuesday as the friends and family members of the victims filled the courtroom behind him. Judge Kevin Randolph deemed Michael Talbot, 24, “a flight risk” and a potential danger to the...
longisland.com
Female Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Motorist While Crossing Hempstead Street
The Homicide Squad reports on a Fatal Auto Accident that occurred on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 5:45 AM in Hempstead. According to Detectives, an adult female crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult male.
News 12
'A Christmas miracle.' Man says lungs transplanted from fallen FDNY firefighter gave him a second chance at life
New 12's Kevin Vesey spoke exclusively to a Floral Park man who received an organ from FDNY firefighter Billy Moon, an Islip man who died in a training accident last month. Terrence Jordan is also a fellow member of the FDNY. He developed a 9/11-related illness after he responded to the World Trade Center.
Police: Fiery car crash on LIE leaves woman critical
Good Samaritans pulled the female driver out of the car and administered first aid, according to police.
Conviction overturned for former Hempstead resident accused of killing Hofstra coach
A former Hempstead resident who spent 24 years in prison had his conviction for the 1990 killing of an assistant Hofstra football coach overturned.
Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Crash In Suffolk County
New update: LI Expressway Closure Details: Farmingville Woman Critically Injured In Fiery Holtsville CrashThis story has been updated.A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a serious crash.The closure, reported early Monday afternoon, Jan. 16, was on the westbound side in S…
Prosecutor: Son accused of fatally stabbing mother, injuring another person
The incident happened at the Harrison Garden Apartments around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
