Poland's President Andrzej Duda has slammed his Russian counterpart, saying Vladimir Putin is behaving like a tyrant and colonialist by invading Ukraine. Duda, one of Putin's fiercest critics and Ukraine's most vocal allies, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February was spurred on by Kyiv and other former Soviet republics moving away "from the old Soviet sphere of influence towards free, democratic countries."

2 DAYS AGO