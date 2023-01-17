ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'

Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
theblock.co

Vauld gets creditor protection until Feb. 28 — shorter than requested

Troubled crypto lender Vauld has received yet another moratorium extension until the end of February. Vauld, however, had sought an extension until Apr. 21. Troubled Asian crypto lender Vauld has received a further extension to its legal protection from creditors — albeit a shorter delay than requested. The company...
Reuters

Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
qhubonews.com

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, issued a statement about Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands’ visit.

President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands to the White House on Tuesday, January 17th to further deepen the historic ties between our two nations. As strong NATO Allies and global partners, the two leaders will reaffirm our shared efforts to strengthen transatlantic security and economic prosperity. They will discuss our steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression. The leaders will talk about a range of issues essential to strengthening democracy, respect for human rights, and the rules-based international order around the world, including as co-hosts of the upcoming second Summit for Democracy. They will also discuss our cooperation on critical technologies and shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
kalkinemedia.com

Congo sees deal on $6 billion China mining contract overhaul this year -Finance Minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo expects to reach an agreement on overhauling $6 billion of an infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors this year, Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi told Reuters in an interview. The government is in active talks with representatives of Sicomines, a cobalt and copper joint venture...
natureworldnews.com

Red Flags Raised Over EU's Green Deal

Trade partners are troubled by Europe's environmental agenda. Brussels is accused of exploiting the drive for sustainability as an excuse to erect trade barriers against the rest of the globe. Growing Concerns. Developing countries are concerned that Brussels' efforts to achieve climate neutrality and sustainable food production are creating trade...
BBC

Councillors back calls to stop council shedding 100 staff

Councillors have backed calls to temporarily halt the transfer of staff from Bristol City Council to the West of England Combined Authority (Weca). It involves the loss of 70 posts in the council's strategic transport and city design unit and 30 new roles at Weca. A Green party motion, voted...
CoinDesk

French Crypto Companies Must Seek Authorization by 2024 Under New Lawmaker Plans

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto companies in France would have to seek authorization from regulators to operate if they are not already registered with the country’s financial regulator by Jan. 1, 2024, under plans adopted by lawmakers at the National Assembly on Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE

