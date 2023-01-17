Read full article on original website
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
US Department Of Justice Says It Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. As Monaco addressed reporters, she also...
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Can EU anger at Biden’s ‘protectionist’ green deal translate into effective action?
Analysts warn bloc’s lack of industrial policy may impede riposte to $370bn US subsidy package
The world has a major debt problem. Is a reset coming?
The world is in debt. A record amount of debt. Three hundred trillion dollars, to be exact.
Vauld gets creditor protection until Feb. 28 — shorter than requested
Troubled crypto lender Vauld has received yet another moratorium extension until the end of February. Vauld, however, had sought an extension until Apr. 21. Troubled Asian crypto lender Vauld has received a further extension to its legal protection from creditors — albeit a shorter delay than requested. The company...
European official predicts US could soon have 'illegal hate speech' laws, raising eyebrows
A European Commission official predicted this week at a Davos "disinformation" panel that hate crime laws could soon be coming to the United States.
U.S. to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will "announce a major, international cryptocurrency enforcement action" on Wednesday, it said in a statement, adding the U.S. Treasury Department will also make an announcement.
US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
U.S. Treasury team heading to China in February to prepare Yellen's trip -sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday.
Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, issued a statement about Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands’ visit.
President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands to the White House on Tuesday, January 17th to further deepen the historic ties between our two nations. As strong NATO Allies and global partners, the two leaders will reaffirm our shared efforts to strengthen transatlantic security and economic prosperity. They will discuss our steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression. The leaders will talk about a range of issues essential to strengthening democracy, respect for human rights, and the rules-based international order around the world, including as co-hosts of the upcoming second Summit for Democracy. They will also discuss our cooperation on critical technologies and shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Americans are less confident in their economic futures than ever before — and the rest of the world is right there with them
An all-time low 36% of Americans are confident their families will be better off economically in five years, a survey finds.
President Joe Biden meets Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for talks on Ukraine, trade
President Joe Biden will meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday in Washington D.C., with both leaders planning to discuss further support for Ukraine.
Davos day three: Keir Starmer says Rishi Sunak should not have missed economic conference – live
Rolling coverage of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Labour leader says ‘absence of the UK’ has been pressed on him during his meetings
Congo sees deal on $6 billion China mining contract overhaul this year -Finance Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo expects to reach an agreement on overhauling $6 billion of an infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors this year, Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi told Reuters in an interview. The government is in active talks with representatives of Sicomines, a cobalt and copper joint venture...
Red Flags Raised Over EU's Green Deal
Trade partners are troubled by Europe's environmental agenda. Brussels is accused of exploiting the drive for sustainability as an excuse to erect trade barriers against the rest of the globe. Growing Concerns. Developing countries are concerned that Brussels' efforts to achieve climate neutrality and sustainable food production are creating trade...
Councillors back calls to stop council shedding 100 staff
Councillors have backed calls to temporarily halt the transfer of staff from Bristol City Council to the West of England Combined Authority (Weca). It involves the loss of 70 posts in the council's strategic transport and city design unit and 30 new roles at Weca. A Green party motion, voted...
French Crypto Companies Must Seek Authorization by 2024 Under New Lawmaker Plans
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto companies in France would have to seek authorization from regulators to operate if they are not already registered with the country’s financial regulator by Jan. 1, 2024, under plans adopted by lawmakers at the National Assembly on Tuesday.
Cloudflare says White House asked tech firm to bypass Iran censorship, but US sanctions got in the way
A senior White House official asked US tech company Cloudflare to help circumvent internet censorship in Iran after protests erupted in that country last September but US sanctions prevented the firm from doing so, Cloudflare CEO Mathew Prince said Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
