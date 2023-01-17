Murphy promised incoming business and great paying jobs, lower taxes and balanced budgets...empty promises to get elected in the corrupted political system without consequences There is a reason why NJ is top 5 state for people leaving every year #sad
Yeah and he wants to give reperations to a race which in turn if you give one race, you have to give all races enslaved!! Not just one! Native American s first & ancestors & whites were slaves too so & how you going to say who pays cause you have to go back in history on every family! You can’t just make someone pay cause they are white or German or wfe lol!!
Municipalities, cities, and states that are run by democrats have turned into 3rd world battle grounds where lawlessness is unchecked. But the stupid people insist on voting for democrats so until this changes, we will continue down the path on increased crime, illegal immigration and more spending on social services.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Big Mike's Little Red Store Serves NJ's Best Breakfast SandwichBridget MulroyAtlantic Highlands, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Comments / 94