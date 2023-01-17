ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Peter Pietrzak
2d ago

Murphy promised incoming business and great paying jobs, lower taxes and balanced budgets...empty promises to get elected in the corrupted political system without consequences There is a reason why NJ is top 5 state for people leaving every year #sad

Jean D. Gei
2d ago

Yeah and he wants to give reperations to a race which in turn if you give one race, you have to give all races enslaved!! Not just one! Native American s first & ancestors & whites were slaves too so & how you going to say who pays cause you have to go back in history on every family! You can’t just make someone pay cause they are white or German or wfe lol!!

The Brockster
2d ago

Municipalities, cities, and states that are run by democrats have turned into 3rd world battle grounds where lawlessness is unchecked. But the stupid people insist on voting for democrats so until this changes, we will continue down the path on increased crime, illegal immigration and more spending on social services.

New Jersey 101.5

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
themontynews

New Jersey State Police as Rural Constabulary

One hundred and one years ago, officers of the newly-founded New Jersey State Police commenced patrolling the Garden State, serving particularly as a “rural constabulary” for towns that were too small to afford their own police forces — such as Rocky Hill. New Jersey State Police have...
ROCKY HILL, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

School Bus Stolen in Northern NJ — Alarmed Cops Caution Parents

LIVINGSTON — North Jersey officials urged caution among parents after a school bus was stolen on Wednesday afternoon. While officials alluded to the thought that a predator could use the bus to pick up unsuspecting children, the FBI in New Jersey said it is questioning a person of interest and that investigators don't believe the public is at risk.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter

Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy proposing change to N.J. liquor license law

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- New Jersey's liquor license statute is decades old and because of a cap, many say it prevents the majority of restaurants from getting them.However, Gov. Phil Murphy is proposing changes.Jerry Rotunno is the co-owner of Committed Pig in Morristown. He doesn't have a license to serve alcohol, but spent nearly $1 million right before the pandemic to buy one for his other restaurant in Manasquan. He says the governor's proposal threatens his livelihood."If I paid for something that has a certain value, and my value is $900,000 or more than that, so now there's more places to have alcoholic...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Opinion: Boys Behaving Badly — How a feeling of Superiority Leads to Toxicity in the N.J. Construction Industry

I was disappointed to read an opinion column written by Frank Mahoney, Communication Director for the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, spreading mistruths about the Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey (ABC-NJ) and the awards we bestow on legislators for representing the construction industry. Unfortunately, this is just the latest in a series of desperate tactics deployed by Mr. Mahoney and some of his fellow building trades union members against me and my organization.
CBS New York

Hear It: Mysterious boom that rattled New Jersey

SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. - A mysterious noise stunned New Jersey residents last week. Now we're hearing what it sounded like. A home surveillance camera from Sussex County captured the noise. Turns out, the sonic boom came from a military plane flying over the Atlantic Ocean. It was felt and heard on land because of the weather and atmospheric conditions at the time. 
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Ventnor City, NJ Mayor Will Resign From Office, ‘Soon’

Ventnor City, New Jersey will soon have a new Mayor, as Beth Maccagnano has confirmed to us that she will be stepping down. The law requires that Maccagnano must do so. Maccagnano has not decided on an exact date, advising that she will be selling her home for personal reasons and must leave the office when she no longer lives in Ventnor City.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

