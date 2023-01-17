Read full article on original website
Meet the Coach Helping Black Female Entrepreneurs Conquer Their Fears
Through her practical coaching, actionable steps, and proven strategies, Priscilla Raquel shows you how to go beyond the goal and reach your dreams of being an entrepreneur. As the founder of a financial empowerment platform called Posh University, she is a passionate entrepreneur, inspirational speaker, and mentor featured in many news outlets as a leading voice in the black entrepreneurial community.
Advice For New Relationships
Starting a new relationship can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It can also be challenging and require effort to establish trust and intimacy with a new partner. Creating an early understanding can help build a strong and healthy relationship.
What is Karma, and Can it Be Changed?
If you have a challenging relationship with your father, let’s say that your father is very controlling by nature, and that growing up, he always tried to control you. It’s normal that as an adult, you become difficult with yourself. You may question your every move, you may doubt yourself, you may feel irritated with yourself, and all this frustration may get bottled up within yourself.
Perspective: The power of a dream
In his most famous speech, at the Lincoln Memorial in 1963, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke of his dream and what would happen ‘one day.’ We are all living in that one day right now
yr.media
Let Self-Love Improve Your Relationships
Self-love, or self-care, is a tool that many people use to de-stress and feel better in their lives. It’s great for relaxation and calming down. Self-love, of course, improves your relationship with yourself (it’s in the name!). But what people don’t often consider is how it improves your other relationships with significant others, friends, and family.
Dance Company Visits Residents at Brightview Senior Living in Wayne to Bridge Youth, Age Through Dancing
Residents at the Brightview Senior Living Devon Residences in Wayne got a special treat yesterday when a dance company visited them to spend the afternoon teaching dances and having fun, writes Tom Kretschmer for 6ABC.
Military.com
5 Qualities of Servant Leadership and Leading with a Servant Heart
Question: In a job interview recently, the hiring manager corrected me after I talked about my leadership experience. He said, “It sounds more to me like you’re a servant leader.” What’s the difference?. Answer: It’s been said often that someone with a military background is a...
Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Can Teach Life-Long Lessons
The most difficult events in our life can make us the strongest if we can learn from them. When I was younger, I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist, I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was utterly broken and lost.
Insights on Love, Negativity, and Peace
Love, negativity, and inner serenity are all complex and nuanced ideas that profoundly affect our lives. Being aware of these issues might make it easier for us to control our emotions, negotiate relationships, and pursue happiness.
Inner Engineering is the Key to Positive Results in Life and Love
All of the answers we seek are within. So why then do we look to others for external validations, for answers in troubling times, for things we actually already know? There are many reasons for this. Sometimes we lack confidence and feel others are more knowledgeable, sometimes it is pure laziness, sometimes we simply want validation that we were right, and other times we subconsciously do not realize we knew the answer all along.
extension.org
Happiness Power!
In one of my favorite Ted Talks, Shawn Achor says every time we experience some success we move the goalpost for what it means to us. AND...if our overall happiness is connected with that success, it's likely we never get there. What? We're undermining our own happiness?. In his happiness...
psychologytoday.com
The Psychology of Our Fall from Wholeness
The individuation process initiates a remembrance of our innate wholeness. Though the "nameless" fragmented into the "named" becoming "ten thousand things," a hidden thread of wholeness still connects us all. As we communicate more with the inner realm, lost archetypes burst forth from within, giving us a timeless understanding. Our...
Positive Aspects of Divorce
Though it may not feel like it, there are plenty of positives to come!. Divorce is often thought of negatively. Many people feel like they failed at one thing that they were supposed to get right: their marriage. Their entire life that they had planned out, is changing. Nothing may seem right at the moment (and for a few months or years after).
