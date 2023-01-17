ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Meet the Coach Helping Black Female Entrepreneurs Conquer Their Fears

Through her practical coaching, actionable steps, and proven strategies, Priscilla Raquel shows you how to go beyond the goal and reach your dreams of being an entrepreneur. As the founder of a financial empowerment platform called Posh University, she is a passionate entrepreneur, inspirational speaker, and mentor featured in many news outlets as a leading voice in the black entrepreneurial community.
Blog Vine

Advice For New Relationships

Starting a new relationship can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It can also be challenging and require effort to establish trust and intimacy with a new partner. Creating an early understanding can help build a strong and healthy relationship.
Rabih Hammoud

What is Karma, and Can it Be Changed?

If you have a challenging relationship with your father, let’s say that your father is very controlling by nature, and that growing up, he always tried to control you. It’s normal that as an adult, you become difficult with yourself. You may question your every move, you may doubt yourself, you may feel irritated with yourself, and all this frustration may get bottled up within yourself.
yr.media

Let Self-Love Improve Your Relationships

Self-love, or self-care, is a tool that many people use to de-stress and feel better in their lives. It’s great for relaxation and calming down. Self-love, of course, improves your relationship with yourself (it’s in the name!). But what people don’t often consider is how it improves your other relationships with significant others, friends, and family.
Military.com

5 Qualities of Servant Leadership and Leading with a Servant Heart

Question: In a job interview recently, the hiring manager corrected me after I talked about my leadership experience. He said, “It sounds more to me like you’re a servant leader.” What’s the difference?. Answer: It’s been said often that someone with a military background is a...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Can Teach Life-Long Lessons

The most difficult events in our life can make us the strongest if we can learn from them. When I was younger, I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist, I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was utterly broken and lost.
Zoran Bogdanovic

Insights on Love, Negativity, and Peace

Love, negativity, and inner serenity are all complex and nuanced ideas that profoundly affect our lives. Being aware of these issues might make it easier for us to control our emotions, negotiate relationships, and pursue happiness.
Libby Shively McAvoy

Inner Engineering is the Key to Positive Results in Life and Love

All of the answers we seek are within. So why then do we look to others for external validations, for answers in troubling times, for things we actually already know? There are many reasons for this. Sometimes we lack confidence and feel others are more knowledgeable, sometimes it is pure laziness, sometimes we simply want validation that we were right, and other times we subconsciously do not realize we knew the answer all along.
extension.org

Happiness Power!

In one of my favorite Ted Talks, Shawn Achor says every time we experience some success we move the goalpost for what it means to us. AND...if our overall happiness is connected with that success, it's likely we never get there. What? We're undermining our own happiness?. In his happiness...
psychologytoday.com

The Psychology of Our Fall from Wholeness

The individuation process initiates a remembrance of our innate wholeness. Though the "nameless" fragmented into the "named" becoming "ten thousand things," a hidden thread of wholeness still connects us all. As we communicate more with the inner realm, lost archetypes burst forth from within, giving us a timeless understanding. Our...
Shelley Wenger

Positive Aspects of Divorce

Though it may not feel like it, there are plenty of positives to come!. Divorce is often thought of negatively. Many people feel like they failed at one thing that they were supposed to get right: their marriage. Their entire life that they had planned out, is changing. Nothing may seem right at the moment (and for a few months or years after).
