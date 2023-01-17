ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

After years of delays, Corning's Northside Place houses are rising quickly

By Jeff Smith, The Leader
The Leader
The Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Gvek_0kHDQrKG00

The progress of the construction of two dozen rental homes at the former Northside Blodgett school site is welcomed and long overdue for some.

“The new construction of homes will be a good addition to the aging housing stock in the city,” said City Councilman Mark ReSue, who represents the 7th Ward. “I am still curious about the site's layout, with concerns to space between the homes, but at this point something is better than nothing.”

Six months ago, ReSue said "I'll believe it when I see it," after several stops and starts and changes to the plan by contractor Riedman Homes .

Lisa Herrman, who lives on Princeton Avenue across the street from Northside Place, called the project "wonderful."

“I’m excited about the work,” Herrman said. “I work from home, so I sit here watching everything that’s going on.

"I am familiar with Riedman and all of their projects and they do a beautiful job, so I have no druthers about this project.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZKaW_0kHDQrKG00

Riedman Homes crews started building homes in mid-December at the vacant site, according to David Riedman, the company's president and CEO. With the initial construction continuing quickly this winter, the first homes at the site will be available for rent this spring. The construction of all homes is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.

“The model was first going to be single-family homes for sale to help revitalize this community,” Riedman said. “We ran into the pandemic and everything that came with it. The costs were spiraling by the week out of control and just couldn't be managed. We had a certain set of facts that we couldn't control.”

Plans to build single-family homes at the site were announced in late 2018, after demolition of the 100-year-old Northside Blodgett School was completed. Construction of a spec house began in 2020 and was completed in early 2021, but the rising costs of the project changed the plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rA6aV_0kHDQrKG00

Subscriber exclusive: 'A kinder place': Southern Tier faith leaders overcome intolerance through community connections

Politics: Nick Langworthy joins calls for resignation of fellow freshman congressman George Santos

Elmira public safety: Former Elmira police chief says 'beliefs cost me my job,' as city remains silent

Riedman Homes shifted from a build-and-sell model to a build-and-rent approach for single-family homes last spring.

“We are going to start a house every 10 to 14 days and that's going to allow us to really transform the whole block,” Riedman said.

The company owns and operates over 3,500 market-rate apartments across the Southern Tier, Western New York and northwest Pennsylvania, including 176 Denison Park Apartments, Academy Place Apartments, at the former Corning Free Academy building site and WoodsEdge Luxury Apartments in the Corning area.

“I’m glad they are (Riedman) finally sticking with their word," said City Councilperson Alison Hunt, who represents the 8th Ward. "I’m looking forward to seeing the completion of the project.”

This article originally appeared on The Leader: After years of delays, Corning's Northside Place houses are rising quickly

Comments / 2

Donald D. Morse
2d ago

But they are now rentals and not home owners in the center of a community. Not cool. I'd be very unhappy with 27 homes that are nothing but rentals !

Reply
2
Related
The Ithaca Voice

Town of Ithaca seeks “quaint little businesses” in Route 13 corridor rezone

ITHACA, N.Y.—Coming into the city and town of Ithaca from the south on Route 13 isn’t exactly a charming experience. Sure, there are the woods, and the falls tucked away from the road, but the buildings themselves are standard urban edge “ex-urban” fare — small box businesses, some small lodging options, and a few local establishments of interest like Ithaca Beer’s taproom and Eddydale Farms. The town of Ithaca would like to give the area a makeover, in use and appearance.
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Proposed Dandy Mini-Mart in Lansing moving along

The proposed Dandy Mini-Mart in the town of Lansing is moving forward, and now stands just a handful of approvals away from setting official construction dates, according to town and Dandy officials. Dandy’s site plan proposal calls for a 6,100-square-foot convenience store with two gasoline fueling islands, one diesel fueling...
LANSING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Potential changes coming to Route 13 corridor

On a hot summer day last year, Fall Creek resident Victoria Armstrong was crossing New York state Route 13 on her bicycle at the inlet side of the Willow and Dey Street crossing. A driver of a car turning left from Dey Street to Route 13 southbound didn’t see her...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca crews to clean up the ‘Jungle’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Today in Ithaca, crews are cleaning up the homeless encampment known as the Jungle. Alderperson George McGonigal says it’s dangerous and unpleasant work. Tires and metal are being removed. The city is working on establishing a sanctioned encampment site.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Crews respond to Elmira house fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a house fire in Elmira early Thursday afternoon. Just after 12:00 p.m., reports of the fire in the 300 block of W. Clinton St. came into 18 News. Footage from a reporter on the scene seemed to show that the flames were already out. Details are limited, and […]
ELMIRA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 6, 2023, property located at 133 N. Main St., Village of Spencer, from Christopher Stocheck to Gold Leaf Investment Group LLC for $47,500. On Jan. 6, 2023, property located at 3470 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from John and Lisa Conklin to Justin and Angeline McGowan for $185,000.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Lupo's S&S Char Pit Closes Doors As Owners Re-Evaluate Business

The storied home for spiedies in Binghamton, Lupo's S&S Char Pit, closed its doors on Sunday afternoon for the foreseeable future. Co-owner Sam Lupo, Jr. spoke to Fox 40, describing the move as a "pause", and that no equipment is planned on being moved out of the West State Street location, or planning on putting the property up for sale.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM

Elmira Police Interim Chief appointment on hold after disagreement

The official appointment of Elmira PD Interim Chief Kristen Thorne is on hold after a disagreement in the city council. Elmira Police Interim Chief appointment on hold after …. The official appointment of Elmira PD Interim Chief Kristen Thorne is on hold after a disagreement in the city council. Tips...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Dump truck rollover crash closes traffic in downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic came to a stop in downtown Elmira Thursday afternoon after a large police response to a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Around noon on January 19, 2023, police responded to a serious crash at the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Water St. Footage from the scene showed a dump […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons

An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

James Nasatka Running for Bradford County District Attorney

(WENY) - The first assistant District Attorney of Bradford County James Nasatka announced his run for District Attorney. Nasatka was born in Easton, Pennsylvania and lived in Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania for most of his life. He earned an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from Northampton Community College and a Bachelor's...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

One person dead in Beaver Dams weekend garage fire

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire in Beaver Dams that left a person dead over the weekend is under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a structure fire on Hornby Road early in the morning on January 15, 2023. While trying to put out the blaze, […]
BEAVER DAMS, NY
WETM

Local impact of rising egg prices

Egg prices remain stubbornly high nationwide. The average price for a dozen large grade A eggs has climbed to $4.25. That’s an increase of 18% since last month. Egg prices are up 137% since the same time last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics. “Things are...
The Leader

The Leader

652
Followers
168
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Corning, NY from Corning Leader.

 http://the-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy