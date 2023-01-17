After years of delays, Corning's Northside Place houses are rising quickly

The progress of the construction of two dozen rental homes at the former Northside Blodgett school site is welcomed and long overdue for some.

“The new construction of homes will be a good addition to the aging housing stock in the city,” said City Councilman Mark ReSue, who represents the 7th Ward. “I am still curious about the site's layout, with concerns to space between the homes, but at this point something is better than nothing.”

Six months ago, ReSue said "I'll believe it when I see it," after several stops and starts and changes to the plan by contractor Riedman Homes .

Lisa Herrman, who lives on Princeton Avenue across the street from Northside Place, called the project "wonderful."

“I’m excited about the work,” Herrman said. “I work from home, so I sit here watching everything that’s going on.

"I am familiar with Riedman and all of their projects and they do a beautiful job, so I have no druthers about this project.”

Riedman Homes crews started building homes in mid-December at the vacant site, according to David Riedman, the company's president and CEO. With the initial construction continuing quickly this winter, the first homes at the site will be available for rent this spring. The construction of all homes is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.

“The model was first going to be single-family homes for sale to help revitalize this community,” Riedman said. “We ran into the pandemic and everything that came with it. The costs were spiraling by the week out of control and just couldn't be managed. We had a certain set of facts that we couldn't control.”

Plans to build single-family homes at the site were announced in late 2018, after demolition of the 100-year-old Northside Blodgett School was completed. Construction of a spec house began in 2020 and was completed in early 2021, but the rising costs of the project changed the plans.

Riedman Homes shifted from a build-and-sell model to a build-and-rent approach for single-family homes last spring.

“We are going to start a house every 10 to 14 days and that's going to allow us to really transform the whole block,” Riedman said.

The company owns and operates over 3,500 market-rate apartments across the Southern Tier, Western New York and northwest Pennsylvania, including 176 Denison Park Apartments, Academy Place Apartments, at the former Corning Free Academy building site and WoodsEdge Luxury Apartments in the Corning area.

“I’m glad they are (Riedman) finally sticking with their word," said City Councilperson Alison Hunt, who represents the 8th Ward. "I’m looking forward to seeing the completion of the project.”

