Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Fentanyl Test Strips Save Lives. Why Are They Illegal In Hawaii?
With one person dying every 11 days on the Big Island from a drug overdose, often involving fentanyl, experts say it’s hard to believe that fentanyl test kits are not readily available at local drug stores, health clinics or nonprofits that serve addicts in Hawaii. The U.S. Centers for...
Tourists, Guns, Business: Here’s What Hawaii Lawmakers Plan To Tackle In 2023
The Legislature convened the 2023 session Wednesday, with much fanfare not seen since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. In reality, legislators have been working for weeks to come up with policy ideas for the session. One of those seeks to target short term vacation rentals in Hawaii.
Eric Stinton: Hawaii's Zoning Laws Are A Self-Inflicted Wound. It's Hurting Our Housing
There are many factors contributing to Hawaii’s housing crisis, but the core of the problem is straightforward: there just aren’t enough places to live that regular people can afford. Available housing is usually priced out of reach for most local people, and since high-end homes tend to be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
Indigenous Management Of Hawaii’s Fishponds Is Getting A High Tech Upgrade
Grassroots efforts to restore Hawaiian fishponds across the state will soon benefit from high-tech sensor technology intended to make them more resilient to climate change. The Loko Iʻa and Coastal Monitoring Project officially launched on Tuesday, will integrate modern sensor technology into everyday efforts at up to 30 fishpond restoration projects across Oahu and Maui County.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Southwest Hawaii Vacation Risk | Pilot Strike Warning + $1B Problems
We are getting emails and messages asking the same question. Should we book a Southwest Airlines Hawaii now, given several uncertainties? Our answer is below, but first, the issues that could influence your decision. Also, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed our fall flights with Southwest, as you can read about in this Southwest Hawaii review. But would we jump on a Hawaii flight with them right now?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Despite concerns and criticism, EPA insists consent order on Red Hill fuel facility’s shutdown is necessary
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The EPA said it was seeking community input on a proposed consent decree requiring the Navy to defuel Red Hill and shut down the facility. The order also contains specific actions to operate and maintain the Navy’s drinking water system at Pearl Harbor, which was contaminated by fuel spills in 2021.
Hawaii reports 1,068 COVID cases, 5 deaths
The Department of Health reports 1,068 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian helmet snatched from hotel in Volcanoes National Park
A contemporary replica of a mahiole, or feather helmet worn by high-ranking Hawaiian chiefs, has been stolen from Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Hawai‘i Island. The national park’s law enforcement officers are now asking the public to help identify two individuals suspected of stealing the cultural artwork, which was displayed in the lobby of the Volcano House Hotel.
California’s extreme weather impacts Hawaii’s imports
The rain has been non-stop for the Golden State; and even from thousands of miles away, Hawaii vendors are concerned as some fresh produce become harder to find, coupled with shipment delays.
hawaiinewsnow.com
New report shows more out-of-state residents are buying more homes in Hawaii than in the past
Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode. Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder. EPA insists consent order on Red Hill fuel facility’s shutdown is necessary. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. “Now that we have...
Aloha Authentic – The arrival of Hawaiians to Hawaiʻi
Some believe that the first Hawaiians arrived on the shores of what we know today as Bellows Air Force Base, only to settle in the vicinity of Waimānalo through Kailua to Kāneʻohe.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Researchers fear well-known humpback whale likely died of injuries on migration to Hawaii
“Now that we have a draft consent order, we are very committed to engage with the community. Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder.
Congressman Worries Wespac Proposal Is A Gateway To Commercial Fishing In Monument
Prominent Native Hawaiian practitioners and U.S. Rep. Ed Case are pushing back against new proposals from the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council, saying such rules could open the waters protected in Pahahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument to commercial fishing. Wespac’s proposal explicitly prohibits commercial fishing in those waters around the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Paramedics have a warning for Hawaii drivers: Tailing ambulances isn’t just inconsiderate, it’s dangerous
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency medical crews say drivers trying to get ahead in traffic are using ambulances to clear the way. Sunny Fitzgerald, a paramedic with Honolulu EMS, said it happens daily ― especially during rush hour ― and it puts them and the patients at risk. “We...
Rocks Or Glass? Hawaii Weighs Alternatives To Water In Capitol Pools
The Hawaii State Capitol reflecting pools – well known equally for their uniqueness among U.S. Capitol buildings as well as their propensity for leaking – could one day be covered with glass instead of water. Water in the pools leaked into Capitol offices several years ago, and replacing...
KITV.com
Hawaii woman wins nearly $16,000 progressive jackpot in Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- A Hawaii woman took down nearly $16,000 on a slot machine at The California Hotel & Casino over the weekend. Liezel T. was playing a Duo Fu Duo Cai slot machine and playing $3 per spin when she won a $15,946.67 progressive jackpot.
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu, HI
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
Comments / 1