Hawaii State

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
Indigenous Management Of Hawaii’s Fishponds Is Getting A High Tech Upgrade

Grassroots efforts to restore Hawaiian fishponds across the state will soon benefit from high-tech sensor technology intended to make them more resilient to climate change. The Loko Iʻa and Coastal Monitoring Project officially launched on Tuesday, will integrate modern sensor technology into everyday efforts at up to 30 fishpond restoration projects across Oahu and Maui County.
Southwest Hawaii Vacation Risk | Pilot Strike Warning + $1B Problems

We are getting emails and messages asking the same question. Should we book a Southwest Airlines Hawaii now, given several uncertainties? Our answer is below, but first, the issues that could influence your decision. Also, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed our fall flights with Southwest, as you can read about in this Southwest Hawaii review. But would we jump on a Hawaii flight with them right now?
Hawaiian helmet snatched from hotel in Volcanoes National Park

A contemporary replica of a mahiole, or feather helmet worn by high-ranking Hawaiian chiefs, has been stolen from Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Hawai‘i Island. The national park’s law enforcement officers are now asking the public to help identify two individuals suspected of stealing the cultural artwork, which was displayed in the lobby of the Volcano House Hotel.
Congressman Worries Wespac Proposal Is A Gateway To Commercial Fishing In Monument

Prominent Native Hawaiian practitioners and U.S. Rep. Ed Case are pushing back against new proposals from the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council, saying such rules could open the waters protected in Pahahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument to commercial fishing. Wespac’s proposal explicitly prohibits commercial fishing in those waters around the...
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

