Just sayin’: Talking with the newest inductees into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Guest speaker Randy Marsh, Covington’s contribution to the world of Major League baseball umpiring, had just the right tone in his talk at Wednesday’s January induction for the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. “They brought me on to the Board (of the NKSHOF) and told me they...
Cincinnati Opens As Short Favorite Against South Florida
The Bearcats are looking for a third-straight road win.
Coach absolutely blasts angry gamblers
The Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team defeated the Davidson Wildcats, 68-61, on Tuesday night. But you wouldn’t know it by the tone of Flyers head coach Anthony Grant in his postgame press conference. Grant took aim at angry gamblers who have targeted his players throughout the season due to what they saw as unacceptable results Read more... The post Coach absolutely blasts angry gamblers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cincinnati Football: Elder senior wide receiver Justin Re commits to hometown Bearcats
Cincinnati native and Elder High School senior receiver Justin Re is set to join his hometown Bearcats as a preferred walk-on after announcing his commitment on Friday night. During his senior campaign, Re earned All-Greater Catholic League South First Team honors and helped the Panthers secure a pair of playoff wins over Middletown and Milford.
Cincinnati bakery celebrates Joe Burrow with king cake
In 2022, the treat got a makeover to celebrate the success of Joe Burrow's skill playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.
WATCH: Fritz the hippo plays with his new ball
The ball seemed to be just as big as 425-pound Fritz, however, he had no problem pushing it around the enclosure!
Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You
A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
Jeff Ruby restaurants, menu get 'Bengals Makeover'
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, The Precinct and Carlo and Johnny, all part Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, will each have 3 foot tall lighted Bengals 'B' to show support for the hometown team.
Hour by hour: When the severe threat moves through Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A cold front will rush in mid-afternoon and bring a line of storms. Click through the slides to see the hour-by-hour timeline. This line is expected between 3-6 p.m., when severe thunderstorms will be possible, capable of producing strong/damaging winds and hail. We also cannot rule out an isolated tornado threat. Wind gusts could be as high as 60-70+mph. The strongest storms still look most likely closer to I70, but areas of Butler, Warren, Clinton, Highland and Brown counties have been places under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather (level 3 out of 5).
Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
Civil Rights Icon Angela Davis to Virtually Join Cincinnati’s National Day of Racial Healing on Jan. 17
There's still time to register to see Angela Davis during Cincinnati's free National Day of Racial Healing event.
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
City of Cincinnati files another lawsuit against property owner
CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati has filed another lawsuit against a property owner, claiming they breached a settlement agreement regarding a 2021 lawsuit among other claims and violations. The lawsuit, filed against VineBrook Homes, also includes claims of public nuisance, civil conspiracy, and intentional, repeated violations of both...
Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
Legal problems piling up for Cincinnati property owner
CINCINNATI — A property owner is on probation after the city says he failed to provide heat to tenants after being ordered to do so. Avid Ohad was sentenced last week. Days prior, the city of Cincinnati filed a complaint against one of Ohad's business entities. The filing is part of the city's efforts to crack down on "negligent" and "bad-acting landlords."
19 For a Cure: Integrated Healthcare at Good Samaritan Western Ridge
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At Good Samaritan Western Ridge, you will find a 16-bed, 24-hour state-of-the-art emergency room ready for you at a moment’s notice. In this 19 For a Cure segment, we take a look inside a facility changing lives for West Siders. See a spelling or grammar error...
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
City sues owner of hundreds of properties in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati has filed suit against a real estate company the city says has “an extensive history of building, health, and safety code violations.”. The complaint against VineBrook and its Cincinnati affiliates alleges the company breached the terms of a 2021 settlement which in...
Cincinnati man arrested after multi-county chase in Kentucky
LAGRANGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been arrested following a multi-county chase in Kentucky on Tuesday. Grant Persiani, 20, of Cincinnati, is facing 11 charges in connection with the chase, according to Kentucky State Police. (A full list of the charges can be found at the bottom of the story.)
