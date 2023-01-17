ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Comeback

Coach absolutely blasts angry gamblers

The Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team defeated the Davidson Wildcats, 68-61, on Tuesday night. But you wouldn’t know it by the tone of Flyers head coach Anthony Grant in his postgame press conference. Grant took aim at angry gamblers who have targeted his players throughout the season due to what they saw as unacceptable results Read more... The post Coach absolutely blasts angry gamblers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DAYTON, OH
beltmag.com

Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You

A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hour by hour: When the severe threat moves through Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A cold front will rush in mid-afternoon and bring a line of storms. Click through the slides to see the hour-by-hour timeline. This line is expected between 3-6 p.m., when severe thunderstorms will be possible, capable of producing strong/damaging winds and hail. We also cannot rule out an isolated tornado threat. Wind gusts could be as high as 60-70+mph. The strongest storms still look most likely closer to I70, but areas of Butler, Warren, Clinton, Highland and Brown counties have been places under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather (level 3 out of 5).
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
DAYTON, OH
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

City of Cincinnati files another lawsuit against property owner

CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati has filed another lawsuit against a property owner, claiming they breached a settlement agreement regarding a 2021 lawsuit among other claims and violations. The lawsuit, filed against VineBrook Homes, also includes claims of public nuisance, civil conspiracy, and intentional, repeated violations of both...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Legal problems piling up for Cincinnati property owner

CINCINNATI — A property owner is on probation after the city says he failed to provide heat to tenants after being ordered to do so. Avid Ohad was sentenced last week. Days prior, the city of Cincinnati filed a complaint against one of Ohad's business entities. The filing is part of the city's efforts to crack down on "negligent" and "bad-acting landlords."
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

City sues owner of hundreds of properties in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati has filed suit against a real estate company the city says has “an extensive history of building, health, and safety code violations.”. The complaint against VineBrook and its Cincinnati affiliates alleges the company breached the terms of a 2021 settlement which in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati man arrested after multi-county chase in Kentucky

LAGRANGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been arrested following a multi-county chase in Kentucky on Tuesday. Grant Persiani, 20, of Cincinnati, is facing 11 charges in connection with the chase, according to Kentucky State Police. (A full list of the charges can be found at the bottom of the story.)
CINCINNATI, OH

