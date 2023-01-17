Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
dailyhodl.com
Analytics Firm Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Witnessing Highest Profit-Taking Level in Over a Year
New data from crypto analytics firm Santiment suggests that traders may believe the top two leading digital assets by market cap are about to find their local tops. According to Santiment, crypto traders are taking profits on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at the highest levels seen since 2021. “Are...
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Snowfall Protocol, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu – European Wrap 11 January
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu are notable meme coins and one of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap. However, the bearish market outlook of cryptocurrencies in the past few weeks has caused the value of both coins to decline by a significant percentage. Snowfall Protocol, a newer project with innovative...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Stakes 4,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Project Details Update on New Layer-2 Blockchain
The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume is staking trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the dog-themed asset provides updates on its upcoming layer-2 project. According to data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, Binance sent a staggering 4 trillion Shiba Inu worth about $35 million at time of writing to an unknown wallet for staking purposes.
Nearly half of Americans 'sacrificing recession preparedness' with monthly banking costs
Nearly half of Americans who are paying checking account fees every month say they are sacrificing their level of preparedness for a recession in doing so, according to a new report.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.Photo byAnnie SprattonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin and Ethereum correct amid Bitzlato takedown, tech layoffs and economic worries
Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected as news of coordinated “international cryptocurrency enforcement action” stirred up uncertainty among traders. Given the number of black swan events and the proliferation of crypto-oriented scams in 2022, most investors expect U.S. and global regulators to eventually lay down a strong hammer on centralized exchanges and other businesses connected with the crypto sector.
astaga.com
If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum
Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Trader Predicts Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Short Squeeze to $30,000 – But There’s a Catch
A widely followed analyst believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is setting up for a massive short squeeze that could catapult the king crypto to levels unreached in over six months. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 554,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is likely gearing up for a rally to $30,000, a price level it hasn’t seen since June 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
coinchapter.com
Ripple (XRP) Gains Incredible Backing, Stellar (XLM) Down 90%, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Endorsed As Top Bull Pick For 2023
Crypto has entered the mainstream economy with a market cap of $821 billion. While we focus on the benefits of a decentralized economy powered by blockchain and cryptocurrencies, financial agencies have always raised questions about its reliability. One such instance is the infamous Ripple (XRP) vs. SEC lawsuit, which is...
Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
cryptogazette.com
On-Chain Data: Largest Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $85,500,000 SHIB
It’s been revealed by official data that the largest Ethereum whales have been madly accumulating SHIB. Check out the latest reports below. It’s been just revealed that the biggest Ethereum (ETH) whales in existence are eyeing up Dogecoin (DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (SHIB), according to on-chain data. Keeping...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Triggers Temporary Explosion for Ethereum Staking Altcoin After Announcing Surprise Support
An altcoin staking project built on Ethereum (ETH) is exploding in value after a surprise listing on the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance. Binance abruptly announced listing Rocket Pool (RPL) on the exchange’s Innovation Zone, a trading space dedicated to crypto assets more prone to price volatility. Rocket...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Turns Green as Commercial Bank Runs Pilot Program for New Digital Currency System
XRP‘s most prominent rival is rallying this week as a Ukrainian banking giant announces the results of using its blockchain in a new digital currency system pilot program. Stellar (XLM) is a multi-currency transaction network for storying and moving money across the blockchain. XLM, the Lumen, is the native...
cryptoslate.com
Genesis owner DCG suspends dividend payouts
Digital Currency Group (DCG) has discontinued dividend payments, according to the letter sent by the company to its shareholders on Jan. 17. The company said in its letter that it has “made the decision to suspend [its] quarterly dividend distribution until further notice.” It is unclear whether those dividends were previously paid from the company’s general earnings or its crypto profits.
Comments / 0