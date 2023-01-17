ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin and Ethereum correct amid Bitzlato takedown, tech layoffs and economic worries

Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected as news of coordinated “international cryptocurrency enforcement action” stirred up uncertainty among traders. Given the number of black swan events and the proliferation of crypto-oriented scams in 2022, most investors expect U.S. and global regulators to eventually lay down a strong hammer on centralized exchanges and other businesses connected with the crypto sector.
astaga.com

If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum

Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
Benzinga

Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level

Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
cryptogazette.com

On-Chain Data: Largest Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $85,500,000 SHIB

It’s been revealed by official data that the largest Ethereum whales have been madly accumulating SHIB. Check out the latest reports below. It’s been just revealed that the biggest Ethereum (ETH) whales in existence are eyeing up Dogecoin (DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (SHIB), according to on-chain data. Keeping...
cryptoslate.com

Genesis owner DCG suspends dividend payouts

Digital Currency Group (DCG) has discontinued dividend payments, according to the letter sent by the company to its shareholders on Jan. 17. The company said in its letter that it has “made the decision to suspend [its] quarterly dividend distribution until further notice.” It is unclear whether those dividends were previously paid from the company’s general earnings or its crypto profits.

