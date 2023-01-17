ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
PYMNTS

Global CBDC Real-Time Payment Network Launches in Davos

Leave it to the lofty inspirations of the World Economic Forum to come up with the Universal Digital Payments Network. This, as the new cross-border digital currency payments portal made its debut Thursday (Jan. 19) in the Swiss resort-turned-summit under the shortened “UDPN” moniker, with the equally ambitious goal of providing global interoperability between regulated stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin Suisse explains why Swiss is a crypto pivot point: Davos 2023

Switzerland is a “pivot point” for crypto adoption in Europe and continues to be the “center point of the next stage of institutionalization,” said Dr. Dirk Klee, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse. Klee divulged why Switzerland is still the top spot for crypto in Europe and will...
msn.com

Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff

This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
PYMNTS

Blockchain Missing Use Case at Scale Bank of America CEO Says

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan claims the company has “hundreds” of blockchain patents. The issue in deploying the technology behind those patents? The all-important fact is that there exists little regulation in the crypto and blockchain space and that Bank of America says it sees even fewer use cases across its enterprise for the technology at scale — at least currently.
coingeek.com

Tanzania opts for ‘cautious’ approach in its CBDC development

Bank of Tanzania (BOT) has confirmed that it will adopt a cautious approach in developing its central bank digital currency (CBDC) to prevent major disruptions to its financial system. The country’s banking regulator said the decision is coming on the heels of completing a research stage into the CBDC launch....
crowdfundinsider.com

Bahrain based Fintech IPS Extends its Collaboration with BPC

Payment solutions provider BPC has extended its collaboration with Bahrain-based International Payment Services B.S.C (IPS), a third party payments processing and payments firm. As part of the agreement, BPC will allow IPS “to extend the use of its open system e-payment platform ‘SmartVista’.”. Headquartered in Bahrain and...
theblock.co

Ether Capital CEO: The ‘age of tokenization’ of real-world assets is coming

Regardless of setbacks, developers must deliver code when it is ready, not when investors demand it out of profit-driven motivations, Ether Capital CEO Brian Mossoff told The Block. Ahead lies an “age of tokenization” where real world assets begin to show up in markets like Uniswap, Mossoff said.
NASDAQ

Crypto Technology’s Impact Goes Beyond Crypto Technology

After the drama punctuated by doldrums (or is it the other way around?) of 2022, many of us glass-half-full types have been welcoming the opportunity to focus less on market moves and more on the impact that the continued development of crypto technology can have on the world. And it’s potentially a pretty big impact, nothing less than the spreading of economic opportunity and individual empowerment while rewiring finance and culture, so it certainly deserves more attention.
coingeek.com

Mexico CBDC initial phase paused, full-scale launch remains unclear

Mexico has been exploring the possibilities of launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC) over the last 12 months, but the country has hit a wall in its development. Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, has been stuck at the initial stage of its CBDC development and the path to a full-scale launch remains unclear for enthusiasts. However, the General Directorate of Payment Systems and Market Infrastructures of Banxico disclosed in a transparency request that it had adopted a measured approach to the CBDC development.

Comments / 0

Community Policy