phillylacrosse.com

Berwyn Sports Club (@BerwynClub) has opened doors for sports training, activity for all ages and abilities

John Bickel believes people of all ages, gender and abilities should get the opportunity to play athletics in a venue that’s inviting. And after opening Berwyn Sports Club just 7 months ago, he’s happy to say he’s already witnessed a wide range of athletes trying to fulfill their dreams, whether they are shooting for a college scholarship or just the chance to have fun.
BERWYN, PA
papreplive.com

Unionville tabs Tim Murphy new head football coach

EAST MARLBOROUGH- The lone open head football coaching position intro Ches-Mont League has been filled. The Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board has formally approved Tim Murphy as the new head football coach at Unionville High School. The position became open when long time head coach Pat Clark stepped down at the end of the 2022 season to pursue administrative duties within the district.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
The Review

Commentary: The moment is now for the Fightin’ Blue Hens to move to FBS

The university’s football program has embodied the values of tradition, integrity and excellence throughout its over 130 season-long history and is known across the nation as a perennial power in Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) football. Since its inception in the late 1800s, the Fightin’ Blue Hens have tallied an...
NEWARK, DE
phillygrub.blog

Owowcow Creamery Launches Eagles Ice Cream Footballs

Award-winning local artisan ice cream shop Owowcow Creamery is getting scooped up by Eagles fever. The beloved frozen treat brand has created an Eagles handheld football-shaped ice cream product to celebrate the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the NFL postseason!. Dubbed “The NEW Philly Special,” these indulgent handheld ice...
EASTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

Someone Lives in a Real Live Hobbit House in Chester County and It’s Awesome

Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from Middle Earth. It’s an actual Hobbit House. Architect Peter Archer of West Chester’s Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for J.R.R. Tolkien fans alongside an 18th-century stone wall on their property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Lansdale resident buys new car with "The Price Is Right" winnings

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- Many of us dream about winning big on "The Price Is Right." For Lansdale resident Ben Hartranft, that dream recently became a reality when he was a contestant on the popular game show. "When George called my name, I got so excited. I literally jumped out of my chair. It felt like Christmas morning," Ben said. Ben won $16,000 on an episode that aired earlier this week. Would you be able to keep that a secret? The North Penn High School grad tells CBS Philadelphia he taped the show back in October and had to keep his winnings a secret until the show aired."It was very hard," Ben said, "I wanted to explode and tell everybody but I couldn't."He owns a business, Ben Energy One Presentation. He speaks to schools and companies about Autism awareness, sharing how inclusion and kindness shaped his life with Autism. So, what did he do with the prize money? Ben used his winnings to buy himself a new car. Congratulations Ben!
LANSDALE, PA
