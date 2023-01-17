Read full article on original website
phillylacrosse.com
Berwyn Sports Club (@BerwynClub) has opened doors for sports training, activity for all ages and abilities
John Bickel believes people of all ages, gender and abilities should get the opportunity to play athletics in a venue that’s inviting. And after opening Berwyn Sports Club just 7 months ago, he’s happy to say he’s already witnessed a wide range of athletes trying to fulfill their dreams, whether they are shooting for a college scholarship or just the chance to have fun.
Bala Cynwyd Facility Hosts Popular Racquet Sport: Not Pickleball, Not Squash, Not Tennis
AFC Bala in Bala Cynwyd has opened the first public, indoor courts for padel (pronounced pah-del) in the Philadelphia region, giving gym-goers a chance to try the popular international sport that has been slowly making its way to the U.S. John George racked up the details in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
FitCore Extreme Embraces Popularity of High-Intensity Strength Training
As the nation continues to embrace the importance of fitness, particularly for children, General Recreation in Newtown Square gives you FitCore Extreme to create your own custom fitness course.
These Four Chester County Sports Bars are Where Fans Flock to for Eagles Playoffs
Go Birds! Many businesses are hosting Saturday’s Philadelphia Eagles playoff game against the New York Giants. Here are Chester County sports bars to check out, Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today.
Get free coffee at Dunkin’ on Friday to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles
If you are going to be in Philadelphia on Friday you can get free Dunkin’ coffee. Dunkin’ at 1500 Spring Garden St. will host a pep rally 8-10 a.m. with coffee, Swoop, the Eagles cheerleaders and pep band and Cuppy. Customers can get a free medium hot or...
Harcum Alumna Escorts Eagles’ Live Mascot from His Norristown Home to Games
While all American eagles are special, one eagle holds a unique place in the hearts of Philadelphia sports fans. “Noah,” a bald eagle, is the live mascot for the Philadelphia Eagles football team. He attends each home game to meet and greet fans and dignitaries.
News 12
Jersey Proud: Rowan field hockey player up for Division III Athlete of the Year
A student athlete at Rowan University is a candidate for the Division III Athlete of the Year award. Field hockey player Kristiina Castagnola, a Voorhees native, is No. 1 at the university’s all-time scoring list. She also led the Profs to their first No. 1 ranking in 20 years and then all the way to the national semifinals.
IT Edge in West Chester Aims to Help Grow, Transform Businesses in the New Year
With 2022 come and gone, a new year arises with new opportunities. Whether you’re starting a new business, or trying to grow your existing one, the new year is a great time to set goals for yourself and take steps to achieve them. Regardless of your position, growing your...
Chester County-Raised Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott Praised for Compassionate Coaching
Chester County-raised Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is being recognized for his compassionate coaching, according to 6ABC. Earlier this month, 24-year-old Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in Cincinnati. He was resuscitated and rushed to the hospital. McDermott knew what he had to...
papreplive.com
Unionville tabs Tim Murphy new head football coach
EAST MARLBOROUGH- The lone open head football coaching position intro Ches-Mont League has been filled. The Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board has formally approved Tim Murphy as the new head football coach at Unionville High School. The position became open when long time head coach Pat Clark stepped down at the end of the 2022 season to pursue administrative duties within the district.
The Review
Commentary: The moment is now for the Fightin’ Blue Hens to move to FBS
The university’s football program has embodied the values of tradition, integrity and excellence throughout its over 130 season-long history and is known across the nation as a perennial power in Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) football. Since its inception in the late 1800s, the Fightin’ Blue Hens have tallied an...
17-Year-Old Great Valley Student Co-Founds National Political Analytics Firm
Patriot Polling — a nonpartisan firm gauging voter sentiment — aims to fill two statistical voids identified by its two founders: faulty analyses and unfocused demographics, writes Wakisha Bailey for CBS Philadelphia. The firm’s leaders, Lucca Ruggieri and Arhan Kaul, are attuned to emerging voting blocs, especially Gen...
Phoenixville Kombucha Vinegar ‘Baba’s Acid Trip’ Gaining Popularity Since Release
Baba’s Bucha, a popular Phoenixville kombucha brand, recently released Baba’s Acid Trip, its new line of tart and tangy kombucha vinegars, reports Jennaphr Frederick for FOX29. “Baba’s Acid Trip begins where our kombucha ends,” said Olga Sorzano, founder of Baba’s Bucha. “Baba’s Acid Trip is six months old...
phillygrub.blog
Owowcow Creamery Launches Eagles Ice Cream Footballs
Award-winning local artisan ice cream shop Owowcow Creamery is getting scooped up by Eagles fever. The beloved frozen treat brand has created an Eagles handheld football-shaped ice cream product to celebrate the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the NFL postseason!. Dubbed “The NEW Philly Special,” these indulgent handheld ice...
Someone Lives in a Real Live Hobbit House in Chester County and It’s Awesome
Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from Middle Earth. It’s an actual Hobbit House. Architect Peter Archer of West Chester’s Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for J.R.R. Tolkien fans alongside an 18th-century stone wall on their property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
Lansdale resident buys new car with "The Price Is Right" winnings
LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- Many of us dream about winning big on "The Price Is Right." For Lansdale resident Ben Hartranft, that dream recently became a reality when he was a contestant on the popular game show. "When George called my name, I got so excited. I literally jumped out of my chair. It felt like Christmas morning," Ben said. Ben won $16,000 on an episode that aired earlier this week. Would you be able to keep that a secret? The North Penn High School grad tells CBS Philadelphia he taped the show back in October and had to keep his winnings a secret until the show aired."It was very hard," Ben said, "I wanted to explode and tell everybody but I couldn't."He owns a business, Ben Energy One Presentation. He speaks to schools and companies about Autism awareness, sharing how inclusion and kindness shaped his life with Autism. So, what did he do with the prize money? Ben used his winnings to buy himself a new car. Congratulations Ben!
Who Will Be Recognized in the 2023 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars? Submit Your Nominations Now
The inaugural VISTA Millennial Superstars Awards Reception & Celebration was held in February 2020 at Saint-Gobain in Malvern. Nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars have been filtering in for more than a month. With the Feb. 3 deadline on the horizon, now is the time to submit...
‘The Other Wyeth’ Forged His Own Legacy as Inventor of Plastic Soda Bottles
When hearing the name Wyeth, Chadds Ford landscape artist Andrew Wyeth might come to mind. But his other brother, Nathaniel made an impact on society thanks to his crafty skills, writes Mark Dixon for Main Line Today. Originally named after his father, Newell or N.C. Wyeth a famous illustrator and...
fox29.com
'Chicken Man' teams up with Philadelphia bar to offer chicken martini
Have you ever had a chicken martini? Martha in Kensington is serving up the unique cocktail collaboration with the "Chicken Man" to help raise money for the community.
