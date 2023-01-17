Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as GM, change in betting odds for new head coach and more

Read full article on original website
Related
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Mattress Mack Makes Massive Super Bowl Bet
Mattress Mack is rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.
Tom Brady Next Team Odds: Two favored among dozen
Tom Brady might be noncommittal about his future plans, but oddsmakers clearly believe he will return for a 24th NFL
NBC Sports
Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
Vikings WR Coach Is in the Running to Be Bill Belichick’s Next OC
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/vikings-wr-coach/">Vikings WR Coach Is in the Running to Be Bill Belichick’s Next OC</a></p><p>Following Justin Jefferson’s historic third season in the NFL, it appears that folks around the league have begun taking notice</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/vikings-wr-coach/">Vikings WR Coach Is in the Running to Be Bill Belichick’s Next OC</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
sportszion.com
Antonio Brown, J.J. Watt’s old picture together goes viral sending NFL fans into frenzy
Not many players can switch their gameplay and become a new person but those who can are undoubtedly exceptional. There may be a handful of these unique players, yet J.J. Watt, at the moment, would be on top. After the defensive end’s retirement, fans constantly request the player to make a comeback.
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik
The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as sweeping staff changes are expected, per report
In the wake of a blowout loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to make sweeping changes to their coaching staff. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, those changes will begin with the firing of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, and could include as many as five offensive assistants and two defensive assistants.
NFL World Is Saddened By The Aldon Smith Update
The disappointing saga of former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith took another dark turn this week. According to TMZ Sports, Smith has reached a deal with the San Mateo County District Attorney's office in his ongoing DUI case. He will be pleading nolo contendere to a felony charge of ...
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Buccaneers Fire OC Byron Leftwich
Following a disappointing 2022 campaign, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shaking things up. As Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports, the Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons. Leftwich, who began his coaching career in Arizona, joined the Bucs as OC in 2019 upon the...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Cardinals WR coach Shawn Jefferson to interview with Patriots for OC job
The Arizona Cardinals’ offensive staff is in flux after the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury. They will know their fate soon, once a new head coach is hired. But one of the offensive coaches has an opportunity to get a promotion. Shawn Jefferson, who has been the Cardinals’...
Updated Cardinals coaching tracker: Who is being considered to replace Kliff Kingsbury?
The Arizona Cardinals have a new general manager in Monti Ossenfort. However, they still do not have a head coach. That is the priority right now that Ossenfort is hired. Below, we have each candidate that we know of, and any updates about them. Listen to the latest from Cards...
Report: Cardinals Request to Interview Lions DC Aaron Glenn
The Arizona Cardinals continue to cast the net out far and wide with reports of them requesting to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Comments / 0