Arizona State

Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as GM, change in betting odds for new head coach and more

By Seth Cox
Revenge of the Birds
 2 days ago
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust

The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
TAMPA, FL
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings WR Coach Is in the Running to Be Bill Belichick’s Next OC

<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/vikings-wr-coach/">Vikings WR Coach Is in the Running to Be Bill Belichick&#8217;s Next OC</a></p><p>Following Justin Jefferson&#8217;s historic third season in the NFL, it appears that folks around the league have begun taking notice</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/vikings-wr-coach/">Vikings WR Coach Is in the Running to Be Bill Belichick&#8217;s Next OC</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
ClutchPoints

Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik

The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sports

Buccaneers fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as sweeping staff changes are expected, per report

In the wake of a blowout loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to make sweeping changes to their coaching staff. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, those changes will begin with the firing of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, and could include as many as five offensive assistants and two defensive assistants.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Aldon Smith Update

The disappointing saga of former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith took another dark turn this week. According to TMZ Sports, Smith has reached a deal with the San Mateo County District Attorney's office in his ongoing DUI case. He will be pleading nolo contendere to a felony charge of ...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
NESN

Buccaneers Fire OC Byron Leftwich

Following a disappointing 2022 campaign, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shaking things up. As Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports, the Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons. Leftwich, who began his coaching career in Arizona, joined the Bucs as OC in 2019 upon the...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.

