The Guardian

Australian Open: Alexei Popyrin stuns Fritz as men’s draw opens up

Alexei Popyrin did not have a good 2022. The Australian started the year as the world No 61 and ended it ranked 120th, knocked out in the opening round of every grand slam bar a second-round appearance at the US Open. His 2023 is already vastly improved, for on Thursday Popyrin pulled off one of the upsets of the Australian Open, defeating the eighth seed, Taylor Fritz, in five thrilling sets.
The Independent

Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Cameron Norrie crashes out, Madison Keys vs Victoria Azarenka latest score

Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won the third set but Lehecka, the world No 71, responded to win 10 of the next 12 games to flip the match on its head. Lehecka then stayed composed to serve it out as Norrie, the 11th seed, suffered a tough defeat.
wtatennis.com

Aussie Open Day 4 by the numbers: Siegemund's comeback, Pliskova's streak and more

The third round of the 2023 Australian Open is set. Here are the key numbers and statistics from Day 4 of the tournament. 3:12 - The length of the longest match of the tournament so far, won 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 by Laura Siegemund over No.27 seed Irina-Camelia Begu. It is also the second-longest tour-level match of the season so far, behind only Martina Trevisan's 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-5 upset of Maria Sakkari in the United Cup semifinals.
theScore

American Korda routs 2-time Aussie Open runner-up Medvedev

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sebastian Korda beat two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Australian Open's third round Friday night, the latest in a string of victories by young American men against top players at Melbourne Park. Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion...
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open

Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. Daniil Medvedev is out of the after the 22-year-old American Sebastian Korda produced the performance of his career to defeat last year’s runner-up in straight sets. Korda balanced a controlled and aggressive game from the baseline with dashes of serve-and-volley to defeat Medvedev 7-6 6-3 7-6. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is also out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won...
The Associated Press

Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To understand McDonald’s...
The Associated Press

No. 2 Ons Jabeur loses to Vondrousova at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.
News 4 Buffalo

Jessica Pegula yet to lose a set in 3 wins at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — As well as Jessica Pegula is playing, dropping zero sets and just 11 games total along the way to Week 2 at the Australian Open, you might think she’d be completely pleased with how things are going. Ah, but Pegula is a self-described perfectionist. And so she gave herself a bit […]
atptour.com

Hurkacz Prevails In Five Against Shapovalov At Australian Open

Hubert Hurkacz withstood a mid-match revival from Denis Shapovalov on Friday to book his spot in the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time. In a thrilling clash that swung one way and then the other, the Pole raised his level on serve in a tight fifth set to advance 7-6(3), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 after three hours and 40 minutes.
tennisuptodate.com

Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka shines in comeback win over Keys

Former champion Victoria Azarenka moves on at the Australian Open as she defeated Madison Keys after losing the first set 1-6 6-2 6-1. It was a match with an interesting scoreline as Madison Keys came out on fire beating Azarenka 6-1. The American player was pretty spectacular to start the match as she had 14 winners to only 8 unforced errors. She was attacking with a lot of power and Azarenka could not handle it well. She misfired far too often with 7 unforced ones and three double faults.
tennismajors.com

Zverev out ! Lucky loser Mmoh books spot in third round in Melbourne

American lucky loser Michael Mmoh won against German Alexander Zverev, the No 12 seed, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday night. Mmoh, ranked No 107, will play American J.J. Wolf next. The American overhauled Frenchman Laurent...

