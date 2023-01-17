Former champion Victoria Azarenka moves on at the Australian Open as she defeated Madison Keys after losing the first set 1-6 6-2 6-1. It was a match with an interesting scoreline as Madison Keys came out on fire beating Azarenka 6-1. The American player was pretty spectacular to start the match as she had 14 winners to only 8 unforced errors. She was attacking with a lot of power and Azarenka could not handle it well. She misfired far too often with 7 unforced ones and three double faults.

12 HOURS AGO