Australian Open: Alexei Popyrin stuns Fritz as men’s draw opens up
Alexei Popyrin did not have a good 2022. The Australian started the year as the world No 61 and ended it ranked 120th, knocked out in the opening round of every grand slam bar a second-round appearance at the US Open. His 2023 is already vastly improved, for on Thursday Popyrin pulled off one of the upsets of the Australian Open, defeating the eighth seed, Taylor Fritz, in five thrilling sets.
Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Cameron Norrie crashes out, Madison Keys vs Victoria Azarenka latest score
Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won the third set but Lehecka, the world No 71, responded to win 10 of the next 12 games to flip the match on its head. Lehecka then stayed composed to serve it out as Norrie, the 11th seed, suffered a tough defeat.It’s another big day for the...
wtatennis.com
Aussie Open Day 4 by the numbers: Siegemund's comeback, Pliskova's streak and more
The third round of the 2023 Australian Open is set. Here are the key numbers and statistics from Day 4 of the tournament. 3:12 - The length of the longest match of the tournament so far, won 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 by Laura Siegemund over No.27 seed Irina-Camelia Begu. It is also the second-longest tour-level match of the season so far, behind only Martina Trevisan's 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-5 upset of Maria Sakkari in the United Cup semifinals.
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia dumps out Leylah Fernandez at Australian Open to continue superb form
A very interesting matchup delivered a good fight as Leylah Fernandez took on Caroline Garcia but the French player proved too strong for the Canadian this time around at the Australian Open. Garcia is continuing to play strong tennis into the new year and she secured another good win in...
theScore
American Korda routs 2-time Aussie Open runner-up Medvedev
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sebastian Korda beat two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Australian Open's third round Friday night, the latest in a string of victories by young American men against top players at Melbourne Park. Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion...
Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open
Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. Daniil Medvedev is out of the after the 22-year-old American Sebastian Korda produced the performance of his career to defeat last year’s runner-up in straight sets. Korda balanced a controlled and aggressive game from the baseline with dashes of serve-and-volley to defeat Medvedev 7-6 6-3 7-6. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is also out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won...
AOL Corp
Australian Open 2023 Day 4: American Jenson Brooksby upsets No. 2 Casper Ruud; Djokovic advances
Upsets were the theme of the day at Day 4 of the 2023 Australian Open. There were several surprising ones (more on those later), but the most impressive and consequential of the bunch was American Jenson Brooksby's defeat of Casper Ruud, the No. 2 men's seed. Brooksby, just 22 years...
Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To understand McDonald’s...
No. 2 Ons Jabeur loses to Vondrousova at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.
Jessica Pegula yet to lose a set in 3 wins at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — As well as Jessica Pegula is playing, dropping zero sets and just 11 games total along the way to Week 2 at the Australian Open, you might think she’d be completely pleased with how things are going. Ah, but Pegula is a self-described perfectionist. And so she gave herself a bit […]
atptour.com
Hurkacz Prevails In Five Against Shapovalov At Australian Open
Hubert Hurkacz withstood a mid-match revival from Denis Shapovalov on Friday to book his spot in the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time. In a thrilling clash that swung one way and then the other, the Pole raised his level on serve in a tight fifth set to advance 7-6(3), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 after three hours and 40 minutes.
Tennis-'Worried' Djokovic through as second seeds Ruud, Jabeur bow out
MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Injury-hampered Novak Djokovic moved into the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday as the path to a 22nd Grand Slam title opened up for him with the premature exit of second seed Casper Ruud.
tennisuptodate.com
Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka shines in comeback win over Keys
Former champion Victoria Azarenka moves on at the Australian Open as she defeated Madison Keys after losing the first set 1-6 6-2 6-1. It was a match with an interesting scoreline as Madison Keys came out on fire beating Azarenka 6-1. The American player was pretty spectacular to start the match as she had 14 winners to only 8 unforced errors. She was attacking with a lot of power and Azarenka could not handle it well. She misfired far too often with 7 unforced ones and three double faults.
tennismajors.com
Zverev out ! Lucky loser Mmoh books spot in third round in Melbourne
American lucky loser Michael Mmoh won against German Alexander Zverev, the No 12 seed, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday night. Mmoh, ranked No 107, will play American J.J. Wolf next. The American overhauled Frenchman Laurent...
