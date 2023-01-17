Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Funeral set for Columbia murder victim Sammy Clemons
COLUMBIA — A Mizzou student who was stabbed to death before having his body burnt on a firepit will be buried Saturday. Prosecutors said Emma Adams, 20, murdered Sammy Clemons, 21, in a northwest Columbia home last week. Adams said she killed Clemons in self-defense. Clemons was a 2020...
krcgtv.com
Police release name of Jefferson City man fatally stabbed in Columbia
Police released the name of the Jefferson City man, stabbed to death at a home in Columbia, and his body burned in a fire pit. In a tweet, police said that the victim was Samuel Michael Clemons, 21. While Clemons was from Jefferson City, he was attending the University of...
krcgtv.com
Man sentenced for attempted murder-suicide at Eldon funeral home
The man convicted of trying to kill his wife at an Eldon funeral home was sentenced to 34 years in prison. Bradley Duncan, of Chesterfield, was convicted in October 2022 of Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Moniteau County jury. Police said that...
krcgtv.com
Gov. Parson calls for over $800 million to improve I-70
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday. The massive investment is part of a nearly $52 billion budget proposal unveiled...
krcgtv.com
'A funny, caring, family protector': Mother of Jefferson City man killed Saturday
JEFFERSON CITY — The family of a Jefferson City man who was shot and killed on Saturday is speaking out about social media and its translation to violence in the state. On Saturday, Michael Burns, 27, was killed near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison streets. Jefferson City Police responded to the scene at 12:01 p.m. and attempted to resuscitate Burns, which was unsuccessful.
krcgtv.com
Woman charged with murder, burning body waives bond hearing
The woman charged with the death of a Columbia man and then burning his body was in court on Tuesday. Emma Adams waived a bond hearing. Prosecutors charged her with Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution, and Abandonment of a Corpse. Adams...
krcgtv.com
Structure demolitions along Jefferson City's Capitol Avenue are underway
Demolitions to homes and buildings around Capitol Avenue in Jefferson City have begun after no interest was garnered to rehabilitate the properties through private contracts. The project will demolish eight historic homes in Jefferson City around Capitol Avenue, and at the cross sections of Capitol and Adams, and Capitol and Commercial. The addresses scheduled for demolition are 109 Adams St, 404 E Capitol Ave, 114 Jackson St, 410/416 E Capitol Ave, 517 E. Capitol Ave, and 415 Commercial Way.
krcgtv.com
'I just never thought we would be this': Next-door business owner on Credit Union Robbery
JEFFERSON CITY — An investigation is now underway after a bank robbery occurred at River Region Credit Union Thursday morning. The Jefferson City Communications Center received a call at 8:59 a.m. reporting a robbery at the River Region Credit Union on W. Truman Blvd. Authorities said a bank employee...
krcgtv.com
Man charged after deputies find drugs, 740 rounds of ammo during stop in Sunrise Beach
A Gravois Mills man faced several charges after a traffic stop led to an arrest for two felonies. Camden County Deputies pulled a man over on Sunday on North State Highway 5, in Sunrise Beach. Deputies said that Mark Wildhagen seemed to be under the influence of narcotics. K9 Deputy...
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police warn Kia and Hyundai owners as car theft rises
Columbia — A viral TikTok video demonstrating how to start Kia’s and Hyundai’s using a USB cord which has caused major issues for drivers since car thieves are mimicking the viral video in Mid-Missouri. According to the Columbia Police Department, owners of Kia and Hyundai need to...
krcgtv.com
Lincoln University shows off new golf facility
Jefferson City — The Lincoln University Golf team unveiled its brand new golf facility Wednesday afternoon. Some major features include two fully interactive golf simulators, improved flooring, lockers for LU golfers and new equipment. The upgrade was made possible due to a $100,000 donation from the Kwame Foundation. See...
krcgtv.com
The Downtown Community Improvement District offers business owners a new grant program
Columbia — The District Downtown makes up 50 square blocks with roughly 600 businesses. The Community Improvement District is an organization that aims to keep the area safe. The group is now accepting applications for its Exterior Camera Grant Program. “It’s a reimbursement grant so they would get up...
krcgtv.com
A 3% sales tax on Recreational Marijuana will be on this April's ballot
New Bloomfield — With the passing of Amendment 3 legalizing the licensing and purchasing of Recreational Marijuana in Missouri, residents of both Columbia and Cole County will be voting on a 3% sales tax in this April 4th's Election. The proposal was approved Tuesday evening. The sales tax would...
krcgtv.com
Missouri rallies past No. 25 Arkansas 79-76
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 29 seconds to lift Missouri to a 79-76 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday night. DeAndre Gholston added 16 and Sean East II had 12 points for the Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC), who avenged a 74-68 loss in Fayetteville on Jan. 4.
krcgtv.com
Church leaders, advocates celebrate Afghan refugees one year anniversary in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — Thursday evening, church leaders and advocates in Jefferson City gathered at First United Methodist Church to commemorate and reflect on the one year anniversary of Afghan refugees becoming fellow members of the community. Catholic Charities Executive Director Dan Lester described the impact of welcoming the refugees...
krcgtv.com
High school boys basketball highlights and scores, January 19th
Calvary Lutheran jumped out to a 15-2 run in their win over Climax Springs Thursday evening. Hickman secured a win against William Christian.
krcgtv.com
Don't look now, but revamped Falcons have won seven straight
Wardsville — Central Missouri and the rest of the state had to breathe a sigh of relief. No Northweather, no chance, it was finally time for Blair Oaks basketball to head south for the winter. Not so fast, my friends. Playing without the benefit of one, or both, of...
Comments / 0