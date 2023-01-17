ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Related
krcgtv.com

Funeral set for Columbia murder victim Sammy Clemons

COLUMBIA — A Mizzou student who was stabbed to death before having his body burnt on a firepit will be buried Saturday. Prosecutors said Emma Adams, 20, murdered Sammy Clemons, 21, in a northwest Columbia home last week. Adams said she killed Clemons in self-defense. Clemons was a 2020...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Man sentenced for attempted murder-suicide at Eldon funeral home

The man convicted of trying to kill his wife at an Eldon funeral home was sentenced to 34 years in prison. Bradley Duncan, of Chesterfield, was convicted in October 2022 of Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Moniteau County jury. Police said that...
ELDON, MO
krcgtv.com

Gov. Parson calls for over $800 million to improve I-70

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday. The massive investment is part of a nearly $52 billion budget proposal unveiled...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

'A funny, caring, family protector': Mother of Jefferson City man killed Saturday

JEFFERSON CITY — The family of a Jefferson City man who was shot and killed on Saturday is speaking out about social media and its translation to violence in the state. On Saturday, Michael Burns, 27, was killed near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison streets. Jefferson City Police responded to the scene at 12:01 p.m. and attempted to resuscitate Burns, which was unsuccessful.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Woman charged with murder, burning body waives bond hearing

The woman charged with the death of a Columbia man and then burning his body was in court on Tuesday. Emma Adams waived a bond hearing. Prosecutors charged her with Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution, and Abandonment of a Corpse. Adams...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Structure demolitions along Jefferson City's Capitol Avenue are underway

Demolitions to homes and buildings around Capitol Avenue in Jefferson City have begun after no interest was garnered to rehabilitate the properties through private contracts. The project will demolish eight historic homes in Jefferson City around Capitol Avenue, and at the cross sections of Capitol and Adams, and Capitol and Commercial. The addresses scheduled for demolition are 109 Adams St, 404 E Capitol Ave, 114 Jackson St, 410/416 E Capitol Ave, 517 E. Capitol Ave, and 415 Commercial Way.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Police warn Kia and Hyundai owners as car theft rises

Columbia — A viral TikTok video demonstrating how to start Kia’s and Hyundai’s using a USB cord which has caused major issues for drivers since car thieves are mimicking the viral video in Mid-Missouri. According to the Columbia Police Department, owners of Kia and Hyundai need to...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Lincoln University shows off new golf facility

Jefferson City — The Lincoln University Golf team unveiled its brand new golf facility Wednesday afternoon. Some major features include two fully interactive golf simulators, improved flooring, lockers for LU golfers and new equipment. The upgrade was made possible due to a $100,000 donation from the Kwame Foundation. See...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

A 3% sales tax on Recreational Marijuana will be on this April's ballot

New Bloomfield — With the passing of Amendment 3 legalizing the licensing and purchasing of Recreational Marijuana in Missouri, residents of both Columbia and Cole County will be voting on a 3% sales tax in this April 4th's Election. The proposal was approved Tuesday evening. The sales tax would...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Missouri rallies past No. 25 Arkansas 79-76

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 29 seconds to lift Missouri to a 79-76 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday night. DeAndre Gholston added 16 and Sean East II had 12 points for the Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC), who avenged a 74-68 loss in Fayetteville on Jan. 4.
COLUMBIA, MO

