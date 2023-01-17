Read full article on original website
Related
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Meet the Coach Helping Black Female Entrepreneurs Conquer Their Fears
Through her practical coaching, actionable steps, and proven strategies, Priscilla Raquel shows you how to go beyond the goal and reach your dreams of being an entrepreneur. As the founder of a financial empowerment platform called Posh University, she is a passionate entrepreneur, inspirational speaker, and mentor featured in many news outlets as a leading voice in the black entrepreneurial community.
MedicalXpress
Academic and social justice leaders discuss health equity in communities of color
A new Roundtable focusing on health equity in communities of color features the expertise and insights of five distinguished academic and social justice leaders. Moderated by Gail Christopher, DN, Executive Director of the National Collaborative for Health Equity (NCHE), the Roundtable was published on the National Day of Racial Healing in the journal Health Equity.
consumergoods.com
Lowe’s Busts Through Data Silos With Digital Twin Traffic-Tracking Avatars
While digital twin technology has been implemented in the retail industry for years, many CPG and retail brands are just now beginning to understand the true potential, unlocking their transformative ability to leverage data in new ways. Lowe’s is just one company that has begun to utilize the digital capability,...
2 top executives at consulting giant McKinsey broke down 3 ways Gen Z is transforming the workplace
"Gen Z is comfortable with the idea of change through structure," McKinsey's chief marketing officer, Tracy Francis, said.
In a post-pandemic world, we need a new social contract for work
The workplace has irreversibly changed. Organizations need to establish new social and psychological contracts with their employees. Brian Cassella - Chicago Tribune - Tribune News Service - Getty Images. Almost three years since the onset of COVID-19, pandemic-related disruptions have made us rethink so much of how we live and...
biopharmadive.com
Editas, in next restructuring step, to sell cell therapy work to Shoreline
Editas Medicine will sell its cancer cell therapy work to privately held Shoreline Biosciences as part of a company-wide restructuring that’s already led to layoffs and cutbacks in spending. The deal, announced by the companies Thursday, has Shoreline acquiring Editas’ natural killer, or NK, cell therapy franchise, including a...
hospitalitytech.com
Information Overload: The Importance of Tracking the Right Metrics
Information overload is a pressing challenge for any industry these days, but this is especially true for the hospitality industry. The data that hospitality companies need to operate comes from a diverse mix of online and offline platforms, including social media, booking websites, metasearch sites, online reviews, and internal documents. And there’s a steady stream of data emanating from all of these data sources, which seems to grow exponentially and in real-time.
5 Ways Automation Can Help You Manage Your Team
When it comes to running a business, managing a team is not always the most alluring part. Implement automation to help with the stresses of a business.
itsecuritywire.com
Behavox Adds Technology Industry Veteran Sherry Lowe As Strategic Advisor To The Board Of Directors
Behavox, a leading provider of security products that help compliance, HR, and security teams protect their company and employees from illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior, has announced the appointment of Sherry Lowe as strategic advisor to its Board of Directors. Lowe brings a wealth of experience in building, leading, and...
nexttv.com
Networks Invite Media Agencies To Join Measurement Joint Industry Committee
The media companies looking to form a joint industry committee to create standards for audience measurement have formally invited media agencies to join the organization. Letters were sent to all of the major agency holding companies Wednesday asking them to participate. The JIC was announced a week ago to promote...
Will AI tech like ChatGPT improve inclusion for people with communication disability?
If you’re one of the 1.2 million Australians with communication disability or among the 44% of Australian adults with low literacy, you may soon find helpful, automated communication assistance online. The chat bot ChatGPT – based on GTP3, a large language model – is a disruptive technology designed to “provide human-like responses” to user input. It is a form of artificial intelligence (AI), boosted by machine learning, is used by more than one million people and is impressing educators. It responds to the user’s questions and commands, and can draw upon its billions of words to process and generate text, appearing...
Phys.org
Upskilling people to interact with bots helps bridge the digital divide
Improving the public's ability to interact with bots will ensure that more humans have better experiences with commercial and public services that rely on bots, according to University of Surrey researchers. To investigate what people can do when their interaction with a bot runs into problems, Surrey researchers analyzed simulated...
salestechstar.com
Bounti Leverages OpenAI, Offers First AI-Powered Natural Language Customer Intelligence Platform to Sales and CS Teams
Bounti delivers human-like natural language guidance and AI-driven next best actions for superior growth, expansion, churn avoidance and net dollar retention. Bounti.ai, a leading AI-powered customer intelligence SaaS platform, today debuted the first ever solution to deliver human-like automated natural language guidance to sales, service, and customer success teams leveraging capabilities from OpenAI. Bounti rapidly analyzes and extracts intelligence from large customer data sets, sales and marketing automation tools, and product usage analytics to provide powerful natural language signals for go to market teams. Bounti reduces the reliance on over-burdened data science teams and delivers data-driven personalized next best actions and steps that assure unprecedented growth, meaningful ARR and revenue expansion.
The Year Of Social Impact; Jonathan Jadali & Ascend Agency Take The Lead In Community Impact For The PR Industry
Over the last decade, social entrepreneurship has shot to the front of the line in corporate discuss. It has become one of the most significant drivers of corporate acceptance among younger consumers and customers. As society continues to evolve into a more humane and compassionate version of itself, corporations and businesses of all sizes have begun evolving into more socially conscious entities. This trend is expected to grow rapidly in 2023, leading some to term it the year of social enterprise. In today's world, social entrepreneurship is treated as a discipline of its own, and different businesses have launched as...
The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Society
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a rapidly evolving field that has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of our lives. From self-driving cars to virtual personal assistants, AI is already making its presence felt in various industries.
Comments / 0