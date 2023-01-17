Read full article on original website
womansday.com
25 Best Mardi Gras Recipes to Help You Celebrate Fat Tuesday
Ah, Mardi Gras. Even if you've never visited the vibrant city of New Orleans, there's a good chance you're familiar with the Big Easy's notorious annual tradition. For more than 130 years, the celebration has taken place in the weeks leading up to Ash Wednesday, with the biggest celebration happening on Shrove Tuesday (otherwise known as Fat Tuesday). If you're looking to get into the festivities by hosting your own Mardi Gras party or planning a special dinner for the day, we have the best Mardi Gras food recipes to try this year.
Vampire Cafe—A New Orleans Must Visit Restaurant
Did you know that there is a restaurant in New Orleans that is Vampire themed?
NOLA.com
Brown Butter Southern Kitchen and Bar has 'Bible belt cuisine at its finest'
Smoked out back and full of flavor, the brisket at Brown Butter Southern Restaurant is featured in a variety of dishes at the locally owned restaurant. Brown Butter says it offers "Bible belt cuisine at its finest." For lunch or dinner, cuts of the old smoked brisket are paired with sides like mac and cheese, cornbread or braised greens for a comforting meal.
NOLA.com
Lunar New Year brings new food fest to west bank, special dinners around New Orleans
Lunar New Year, a holiday celebrated in many Asian countries and communities, is Jan. 22 this year, bringing the Year of the Rabbit. Events around it play out in the days and weeks ahead, and this year brings a new one. NOLA Nite Market got its start a few years...
papercitymag.com
New Orleans Pizza Is About to Have a Houston Moment — Fat Boy’s Embraces Monster Pies
The Fat Boy's PIzza Slice is reputed to be "the World's Biggest." It is available in 10-inch, 16-inch and 30-inch sized pizza pies. (Photo by Photos Courtesy of Fat Boy's Pizza) It bills itself as the “world’s biggest slice” and now the Louisiana export Fat Boy’s Pizza is coming to...
fox8live.com
Bacchus Bash 2023: Music lineup announced for free Mardi Gras block party
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Bag of Donuts, Mannie Fresh, Bucktown Allstars, The Topcats and Category 6 are among the acts performing at this year’s Bacchus Bash 2023 at Generations Hall on Feb. 19. Organizers of Bacchus Bash, the day-long party that precedes the renowned Bacchus parade, announced the...
fox8live.com
Irma Thomas named ‘Honorary Muse’ for Krewe’s 2023 parade
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Krewe of Muses Captain Staci Rosenberg announced today, the Grammy Award-winning, legendary blues and gospel singer known as the “Soul Queen of New Orleans” Irma Thomas will serve as the Krewe’s 2023 Honorary Muse. “On ‘Muses Thersday’, February 16th, Thomas will lead the...
NOLA.com
Splash Mountain closes at Disney World: What to know about New Orleans ride that's replacing it
Splash Mountain closes Monday at Walt Disney World to make room for a reimagined water attraction with a New Orleans theme. The ride, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, will star Princess Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog" and her animal friends. Here's what to know about the renovations at Disneyland and...
houmatimes.com
Krewe of Aphrodite celebrates 40 years!
Houma’s Krewe of Aphrodite is celebrating their 40 year anniversary this 2023 Mardi Gras season! The non-profit organization formed in 1983 that boasts more than 500 members, and their logo of the famous Greek goddess of beauty has been a staple in the Houma Mardi Gras celebrations since their first parade. “We are very excited to be celebrating our 40th anniversary this year,” said long-time member Parrish Valure. “We can’t believe it. It is truly a special moment for our Krewe.”
lafourchegazette.com
Local boutique excited for weekend Grand Opening
A local boutique is ready to officially open its doors and launch its new location. Josie Dylynn Boutique is hosting its official Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at its new location, 4647 La. Highway 1 in Raceland. The celebration will be from 10 a.m....
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
tmpresale.com
Trouble No More – Celebrating The Legacy Of The Allman Brothers Band in New Orleans, LA Apr 27th, 2023 – presale code
The newest Trouble No More – Celebrating The Legacy Of The Allman Brothers Band presale password is now ready to use. During this limited time presale tmpresale.com members have got the chance to buy show tickets before the general public. You might not get another chance like this to...
fox8live.com
Crawfish prices expected to drop soon as season escalates
WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - At Perino’s Boiling Pot, the kitchen has been serving more and more bright red, boiled crawfish for hungry customers. And as crawfish season picks up, the Westbank seafood spot is expecting demand to rise, as is the Westwego shrimp lot. “I’ve come here for a...
Irvin Mayfield added to Lundi Gras Festival lineup after early prison release
NEW ORLEANS — Trumpeter Irvin Mayfield has been added to Lundi Gras Festival lineup after being released from prison ahead of his full sentence. Trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, who was serving a one-year prison sentence for diverting $1.3 million in charity funds to personal accounts, was released months early and was added to the Lundi Gras Festival's lineup, according to offbeat.com.
fox8live.com
Rapper G-Eazy to lead Krewe of Pygmalion parade as grand marshal
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rap performer G-Eazy, given name Gerald Gillum, was named grand marshal of the Feb. 11 Krewe of Pygmalion Carnival parade in Uptown New Orleans. The krewe revealed its choice Tuesday (Jan. 17) in a statement referring to the performer as “the James Dean of rap.”
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in New Orleans – (With Cheesy Photos)
Looking for the best pizza in New Orleans in 2023? Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because New Orleans is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!
houmatimes.com
Bourgeois Meat Market introduces Boudin King Cakes for a Cause!
Bourgeois Meat Market will be selling specialty Bourgeois Boudin King Cake this carnival season made by award-winning local chef Nathan Richard, with half the proceeds being given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Annual Firefighter Stairclimb Nonprofit. “They’re made with Bourgeois boudin, pepper jack cheese,Tobasco pepper jelly, rolled...
WDSU
Community gathers in memory of New Orleans Bounce artist Flipset Fred
NEW ORLEANS — Family, friends and fans of rapper Flipset Fred gathered Wednesday night in memory of the late New Orleans Bounce artist. The artist whose birth name is Fredrick Palmer died unexpectedly earlier this week. Funeral arrangements are still pending as well as Palmer's cause of death.
cenlanow.com
Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies
NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
iheart.com
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana
No one knows your city as well as the people who live there, who know all the hidden gems that make the town unique and stand apart from the rest. From the bustling culture of eclectic New York City to Austin's own motto of keeping it weird, America is home to some of the most interesting cities you can imagine.
