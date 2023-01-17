ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NPR

NPR uncovered secret execution tapes from Virginia. More remain hidden

When legal executions are carried out in the U.S., the few members of the public who are allowed to attend are forbidden to tape or photograph what they witness. But NPR investigative reporter Chiara Eisner obtained audio that was taped behind the scenes during four executions from the point of view of prison staff. Just a warning - we're going to play some of that audio from those executions, which some listeners might find disturbing.
VIRGINIA STATE
NPR

Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed in Virginia traffic stop receives $3,685 in damages

Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who was held at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed by Virginia police during a 2020 traffic stop, was awarded $3,685 in damages Tuesday. Nazario, who is Black and Latino, sued two officers of the Windsor Police Department in April 2021. The federal lawsuit accused the officers of assault and racial profiling. Nazario sought $1 million in damages.
WINDSOR, VA

