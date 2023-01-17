Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
NPR uncovered secret execution tapes from Virginia. More remain hidden
When legal executions are carried out in the U.S., the few members of the public who are allowed to attend are forbidden to tape or photograph what they witness. But NPR investigative reporter Chiara Eisner obtained audio that was taped behind the scenes during four executions from the point of view of prison staff. Just a warning - we're going to play some of that audio from those executions, which some listeners might find disturbing.
NPR
New Mexico police arrested a failed legislature candidate in relation to shootings
New Mexico's legislative session begins after Monday, when police arrested a failed GOP legislative candidate for conspiring to shoot up the homes and offices of several Democratic leaders. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Today's opening day at the New Mexico state legislature got off to a jarring start. Well, actually, it's been...
NPR
Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed in Virginia traffic stop receives $3,685 in damages
Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who was held at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed by Virginia police during a 2020 traffic stop, was awarded $3,685 in damages Tuesday. Nazario, who is Black and Latino, sued two officers of the Windsor Police Department in April 2021. The federal lawsuit accused the officers of assault and racial profiling. Nazario sought $1 million in damages.
Comments / 0