Social media took the world by storm and as parents, we had to ‘fly the plane’ while it was being built. We were unaware of the dangers of social media, and there are many. As studies and life itself has commenced, we have all seen horrible things come from social media: suicide, predators, actions led by disinformation, exploitation of children and so much more. Our children hold a tool in their hands that is powerful and we must wake up to the dangers that exist. We must take control of this tool for our children’s sake.

2 DAYS AGO