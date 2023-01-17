Read full article on original website
Related
New Evidence in Bryan Kohberger Case Could be 'Major' Link to Murders
On Wednesday, the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's apartment near Washington State University was unsealed.
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
'The beginning of another kind of pandemic': Burned-out nurses say staffing shortages are only getting worse
New York nurses finished striking to demand better staffing ratios, which can impact patient care and safety. But nationwide, the problem persists.
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
The 20 Worst Cities for Black Americans
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, a holiday meant to honor the life of one of, if not the most important figures in the fight for racial equality in this country. Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more […]
NPR
Jan. 6 report isn't dominating the sales charts like prior government reports
Since the release of the January 6 committee report, several publishers have raced to make the free government document available as a book. This isn't the first time a government report has gotten that treatment. The 9/11 Commission report and the Mueller report were both bestsellers. So how does the January 6 report compare? Here's Andrew Limbong, host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast.
The 15 cheapest US cities in the US
Inflation has made everything more expensive, from housing to groceries. But southern and midwestern cities remain the most affordable in the country.
NPR
New Mexico police arrested a failed legislature candidate in relation to shootings
New Mexico's legislative session begins after Monday, when police arrested a failed GOP legislative candidate for conspiring to shoot up the homes and offices of several Democratic leaders. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Today's opening day at the New Mexico state legislature got off to a jarring start. Well, actually, it's been...
Cities with the most divorced people
There was a time in American society when marriage was, essentially, final—intractable, incapable of being dissolved, in fact. It wasn't until New York state's Married Women's Property Act of 1848 that women even began to be seen as "legal entities," to say nothing of equals to men, at least in the eyes of the law. Through the end of the 19th century, divorce retained a distasteful patina; it was a source of failure, shame, or wrongdoing. Yet there were parts of the country—such as Indiana,...
NPR
Scientists are surprised to discover a massive gas cloud near the Andromeda galaxy
The Andromeda Galaxy is one of the most photographed star systems in the universe, so astronomer Robert Fesen was puzzled when colleagues told him about a new photo that seemed to show a massive gas cloud floating nearby. ROBERT FESEN: And they returned a few weeks later saying, no, it's...
NPR
Behind your speedy Amazon delivery are serious hazards for workers, government finds
Federal safety inspectors have concluded that the twisting, bending and long reaches that Amazon warehouse workers perform as much as nine times per minute put them at high risk for lower back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders and constitute an unacceptable hazard. As part of a larger investigation into hazardous...
msn.com
The 15 Fastest-Growing Metro Areas in the U.S.
Slide 1 of 17: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Inspection Support Network. Within the U.S., where people are living continues to shift over time. Historically, the majority of the U.S. population was located in the Northeast and Midwest, but for the last 100 years, the share of Americans living in the South and especially the West has grown steadily. The West’s share of the nation’s population first hit 10% in 1930 but now sits at 23.7%. Much of the South’s growth has taken place in the last half-century: from 1910 to 1970, the South’s share of the population hovered between 30% and 32%, but since then, the share of the population has grown to 38.1%. With these trends, it is unsurprising to see that the West and South contain many of the states with the fastest rates of recent growth in the U.S. In the last five years, parts of the Mountain West region have seen explosive population growth. The South is also home to a number of fast-growing states, led by Texas (5.8%) and Florida (5.7%). At the local level, these regions are likewise well-represented among the list of fastest-growing cities. Data on population for 2016 and 2021 as well as migration patterns across metropolitan areas are from the U.S. Census Bureau. To identify which locations are the fastest-growing, researchers at Inspection Support Network calculated the percentage change in total population between 2016 and 2021. Researchers also calculated the most common origin for recent movers. All metropolitan areas from the U.S. Census with at least 100,000 people in 2021 were included in the analysis. Here are the fastest-growing large metropolitan areas in the U.S. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
NPR
Mishandling of classified documents happens more than you might think
The U.S. government creates millions of classified records each year. How does it keep track of them all?. The U.S. government generates millions of classified documents each year. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. And we've been learning just how difficult it can be to keep track of all that sensitive material, even...
NPR
For Black homeowners in LA, the City National settlement is just a start
A history-making settlement addresses a small piece of the racism that has afflicted the home financing system in this country for generations. The Justice Department is ordering City National Bank to pay $31 million over accusations of redlining in Los Angeles. DOJ says the bank avoided underwriting mortgages in LA's majority Black and Latino neighborhoods between 2017 and 2020.
NPR
NPR uncovered secret execution tapes from Virginia. More remain hidden
When legal executions are carried out in the U.S., the few members of the public who are allowed to attend are forbidden to tape or photograph what they witness. But NPR investigative reporter Chiara Eisner obtained audio that was taped behind the scenes during four executions from the point of view of prison staff. Just a warning - we're going to play some of that audio from those executions, which some listeners might find disturbing.
NPR
There is 1 parking space for every 11 semi trucks on the road. Why that's a problem
Semitruck drivers spend hours searching for parking spots, which cuts their earnings and slows down the supply chain. Truckers are counting on a bipartisan push in Congress to help. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Surely somebody in this country is hearing this next story while circling for a parking spot. So they...
NPR
Biden's chief scientist for COVID response is stepping away
Operation Warp Speed is coming to a stop. That program oversaw the creation and distribution of hundreds of millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine. It started under the Trump administration. And for the last two years, Dr. David Kessler has led the effort, though without the space age name. He is now leaving the Biden administration, which signals that the federal vaccination program is also winding down. Dr. Kessler, good to have you back on ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Authors explain how and why to apologize the right way
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with co-authors Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy about their new book Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies.
NPR
Abortion was once common practice in America. A small group of doctors changed that
The 50th anniversary of the Roe V. Wade decision is Jan. 22. NPR's podcast Throughline examines the debate about abortion, which wasn't always controversial. (Story aired on ATC on June 6, 2022.) A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. This week, it'll mark 50 years since the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision...
NPR
Is it time for a reality check on rapid COVID tests?
It's been three years since COVID-19 was first detected in the United States. And for some, at-home COVID tests have become a part of everyday life. You dutifully swab your nostrils before a dinner party, wait 15 minutes for the all-clear, then text the host negative before leaving home. But some experts warn the tests could be giving us a false sense of security. NPR's pharmaceuticals correspondent Sydney Lupkin is here to talk about that. Hi, Sydney.
Comments / 0