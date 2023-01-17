ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
WASHINGTON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The 20 Worst Cities for Black Americans

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, a holiday meant to honor the life of one of, if not the most important figures in the fight for racial equality in this country. Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more […]
WISCONSIN STATE
NPR

Jan. 6 report isn't dominating the sales charts like prior government reports

Since the release of the January 6 committee report, several publishers have raced to make the free government document available as a book. This isn't the first time a government report has gotten that treatment. The 9/11 Commission report and the Mueller report were both bestsellers. So how does the January 6 report compare? Here's Andrew Limbong, host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast.
Wyoming News

Cities with the most divorced people

There was a time in American society when marriage was, essentially, final—intractable, incapable of being dissolved, in fact. It wasn't until New York state's Married Women's Property Act of 1848 that women even began to be seen as "legal entities," to say nothing of equals to men, at least in the eyes of the law. Through the end of the 19th century, divorce retained a distasteful patina; it was a source of failure, shame, or wrongdoing. Yet there were parts of the country—such as Indiana,...
INDIANA STATE
msn.com

The 15 Fastest-Growing Metro Areas in the U.S.

Slide 1 of 17: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Inspection Support Network. Within the U.S., where people are living continues to shift over time. Historically, the majority of the U.S. population was located in the Northeast and Midwest, but for the last 100 years, the share of Americans living in the South and especially the West has grown steadily. The West's share of the nation's population first hit 10% in 1930 but now sits at 23.7%. Much of the South's growth has taken place in the last half-century: from 1910 to 1970, the South's share of the population hovered between 30% and 32%, but since then, the share of the population has grown to 38.1%. With these trends, it is unsurprising to see that the West and South contain many of the states with the fastest rates of recent growth in the U.S. In the last five years, parts of the Mountain West region have seen explosive population growth. The South is also home to a number of fast-growing states, led by Texas (5.8%) and Florida (5.7%). At the local level, these regions are likewise well-represented among the list of fastest-growing cities. Data on population for 2016 and 2021 as well as migration patterns across metropolitan areas are from the U.S. Census Bureau. To identify which locations are the fastest-growing, researchers at Inspection Support Network calculated the percentage change in total population between 2016 and 2021. Researchers also calculated the most common origin for recent movers. All metropolitan areas from the U.S. Census with at least 100,000 people in 2021 were included in the analysis. Here are the fastest-growing large metropolitan areas in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Mishandling of classified documents happens more than you might think

The U.S. government creates millions of classified records each year. How does it keep track of them all?. The U.S. government generates millions of classified documents each year. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. And we've been learning just how difficult it can be to keep track of all that sensitive material, even...
NPR

For Black homeowners in LA, the City National settlement is just a start

A history-making settlement addresses a small piece of the racism that has afflicted the home financing system in this country for generations. The Justice Department is ordering City National Bank to pay $31 million over accusations of redlining in Los Angeles. DOJ says the bank avoided underwriting mortgages in LA's majority Black and Latino neighborhoods between 2017 and 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NPR

NPR uncovered secret execution tapes from Virginia. More remain hidden

When legal executions are carried out in the U.S., the few members of the public who are allowed to attend are forbidden to tape or photograph what they witness. But NPR investigative reporter Chiara Eisner obtained audio that was taped behind the scenes during four executions from the point of view of prison staff. Just a warning - we're going to play some of that audio from those executions, which some listeners might find disturbing.
VIRGINIA STATE
NPR

Biden's chief scientist for COVID response is stepping away

Operation Warp Speed is coming to a stop. That program oversaw the creation and distribution of hundreds of millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine. It started under the Trump administration. And for the last two years, Dr. David Kessler has led the effort, though without the space age name. He is now leaving the Biden administration, which signals that the federal vaccination program is also winding down. Dr. Kessler, good to have you back on ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

Authors explain how and why to apologize the right way

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with co-authors Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy about their new book Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies.
NPR

Is it time for a reality check on rapid COVID tests?

It's been three years since COVID-19 was first detected in the United States. And for some, at-home COVID tests have become a part of everyday life. You dutifully swab your nostrils before a dinner party, wait 15 minutes for the all-clear, then text the host negative before leaving home. But some experts warn the tests could be giving us a false sense of security. NPR's pharmaceuticals correspondent Sydney Lupkin is here to talk about that. Hi, Sydney.

