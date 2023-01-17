Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And ProtestsWestland DailyKenosha, WI
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Related
25-year-old killed in 'domestic type incident', Racine Police say
One man has died and one has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in Racine. The Racine Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near 17th and Packard.
CBS 58
Man charged, accused in deadly shooting of 2 teens in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 22-year-old is accused of fatally shooting two teenagers in South Milwaukee. The shooting happened near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights on Dec. 29. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. On Jan. 10,...
WISN
Man charged in double homicide of South Milwaukee teens
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged a South Milwaukee man with shooting and killing two teens on Dec. 29. Brandon Randall, 22, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom due in court
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset is due in court for a motion hearing Thursday, Jan. 19. He is charged as an adult. An amended criminal complaint filed Dec. 8 charges the boy with first-degree reckless homicide, or,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, man charged
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police on Jan. 18 announced a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal shootings of two teens. Brandon Randall of South Milwaukee is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm silencer.
WISN
Fourth person arrested in Milwaukee mail carrier killing
MILWAUKEE — A fourth person has been arrested in the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier. Aundre Cross was shot and killed on Dec. 9 near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Lakisha Ducksworth is now charged with lying to investigators after the shooting. According to federal prosecutors, she gave...
wearegreenbay.com
Shooting incident at Wisconsin mall parking lot, juvenile injured & suspect in custody
GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody following a reported shooting at a Wisconsin mall’s parking lot. According to the Greendale Police Department, on January 16 around 7 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in saying someone was shot in the east parking lot of Southridge Mall. The mall is located at 5300 South 76th Street.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Loved ones react to Racine officers shot in line of duty
Loved ones are reacting to the news of two Racine police officers shot in the line of duty early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Eiden and Sgt. Joe Burinda are both at home recovering after they were shot during a domestic disturbance call at West Boulevard and Gillen Street. Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said Eiden and Burinda were part of a team of officers called to the domestic standoff around 10:51 pm on Tuesday.Robinson said a 26-year-old man used a shotgun to fire off multiple rounds out of a window , striking Eiden and Burinda with birdshot pellets. Robinson said Burinda sustained a shoulder injury and Eiden sustained facial injuries.Robinson struggled to speak at times Wednesday morning, overcome with emotion, as he told reporters about two of his officers coming under attack.”The officers stayed on the scene despite their injuries. They stayed despite their injuries,” Robinson said. Robinson said around 1:20 am, the suspect surrendered himself and the injured officers were transported to a hospital. Josh Pulda is a friend of Eiden’s and was a groomsman in the officer’s wedding last October. He said Eiden served multiple tours in Afghanistan as a Marine and has been with the Racine Police Department for about a year. Pulda said he isn’t surprised Eiden worked to get a woman and children to safety and stayed on scene after getting shot. “It just goes with his character ultimately,” Pulda said. “He felt a calling to join the force because he just wanted to serve a greater calling to help people, ultimately.” Pulda said he knows another friend who watched the police body-camera footage of Eiden getting shot. “He was extremely calm and collected, which is amazing in that situation,” Pulda said. “He made a comment saying, ‘Oh, I’m hit, I’m hit.’ Clearly, it wasn’t life-altering and he knew that if he could stay, he would see it through.”The mother of Sgt. Burinda, Sandra Burinda, also spoke with WISN 12 News. “He always calls his mama whenever something (happens). He says, ‘I just, I want you to hear it first from me. I want you to know that I’m OK,’ Burinda’s mother said. She said she was relieved to hear her son was safe and not seriously injured.”I also got kind of emotional (listening to the chief.) To think he cares that much about his men,” Burinda’s mother said. “Joe did not tell me that he stayed, even though he was still injured. That made me really proud.”Pulda said Eiden may need another minor surgery for his face injury. Burinda said she didn’t think her son would need further treatment.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Paris Motorist shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenosha County identified as man from Racine
TOWN OF PARIS — A man shot and killed Monday by law enforcement in Kenosha County has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Racine. It happened just over the Racine-Kenosha county line, outside Union Grove. Hunter J. Hanson died following what authorities described as a car chase that...
CBS 58
Milwaukee boy, 10, charged as an adult appears in court; discrepancies raised in witness statements
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) --The 10-year-old boy who is being charged as an adult after allegedly killing his own mother appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing. Last December, the judge motioned to wait to possibly dismiss one of the two counts (one count of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide) that the boy was being charged with, until written requests were filed. On Thursday, the judge agreed on charging the minor with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, which could mean life in prison for the boy.
CBS 58
FBI Milwaukee: $25,000 reward offered for information on arson at Wisconsin Family Action office
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The FBI Milwaukee Field Office is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect responsible for an arson at the Wisconsin Family Action executive office located in Madison. The arson happened at approximately 6...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
WISN
Milwaukee police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a missing persons report for a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl. Jayla C. Lamon-Gray was last seen at home, in the 7800 block of North 64th Court, at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said she is not a critical missing but asks that anyone with...
WISN
Racine officers stay on scene after being shot in face and shoulder
RACINE, Wis. — Racine police chief Maurice Robinson choked up during today's press conference after two officers were shot during astandoff. "The event that brings us here gives me a great deal of displeasure," said police chief Robinson. Two officers were shot when responding to a domestic disturbance call...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: 18-year-old killed in crash near Sherman and Villard; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man is dead following a crash near Sherman Boulevard and Villard Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to police, it happened around 11:43 a.m. Officials say a driver was speeding when they collided with another vehicle. The occupants of the striking vehicle fled on...
Wrong-way driver fleeing police destroys family's four vehicles
A family is struggling after a high-speed police chase involving a wrong-way driver. It left four of their vehicles damaged. Three of those are essential to their landscaping and plowing business.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting, squad stolen; man pleads guilty
MILWAUKEE - The man charged with shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car in 2022 pleaded guilty Tuesday, Jan. 17 to several charges – including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Jetrin Rodthong, 23, also pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, second-degree recklessly endangering...
CBS 58
One year of Waukesha PD squad car video erased in IT mistake, dozens of criminal cases impacted
WAUKESHA Wis. (CBS 58) -- An IT mistake in Waukesha led to an entire year's worth of police squad car video being deleted. It's having a major impact on dozens of criminal cases throughout the city. The video was accidentally deleted last June, according to a memo that was circulated...
wlip.com
Suspect Shot; Dies After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Deputies Following Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting yesterday. It happened after the suspect led authorities on a chase from Racine into Kenosha County. The suspect vehicle crashed at highways 45 and KR in the Town of Paris. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the...
Lake County woman charged with stealing mail from neighbors
LONG GROVE, Ill. - A Lake County woman was arrested and charged with stealing mail from her neighbors this week. The Lake County Sheriff's Office say Gabriella Pollari, 44, of Long Grove, was charged with identify theft and drug possession following her arrest. Pollari was seen lingering around several mailboxes...
Comments / 0