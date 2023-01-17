ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greendale, WI

WISN

Man charged in double homicide of South Milwaukee teens

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged a South Milwaukee man with shooting and killing two teens on Dec. 29. Brandon Randall, 22, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom due in court

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset is due in court for a motion hearing Thursday, Jan. 19. He is charged as an adult. An amended criminal complaint filed Dec. 8 charges the boy with first-degree reckless homicide, or,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, man charged

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police on Jan. 18 announced a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal shootings of two teens. Brandon Randall of South Milwaukee is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm silencer.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Fourth person arrested in Milwaukee mail carrier killing

MILWAUKEE — A fourth person has been arrested in the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier. Aundre Cross was shot and killed on Dec. 9 near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Lakisha Ducksworth is now charged with lying to investigators after the shooting. According to federal prosecutors, she gave...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Loved ones react to Racine officers shot in line of duty

Loved ones are reacting to the news of two Racine police officers shot in the line of duty early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Eiden and Sgt. Joe Burinda are both at home recovering after they were shot during a domestic disturbance call at West Boulevard and Gillen Street. Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said Eiden and Burinda were part of a team of officers called to the domestic standoff around 10:51 pm on Tuesday.Robinson said a 26-year-old man used a shotgun to fire off multiple rounds out of a window , striking Eiden and Burinda with birdshot pellets. Robinson said Burinda sustained a shoulder injury and Eiden sustained facial injuries.Robinson struggled to speak at times Wednesday morning, overcome with emotion, as he told reporters about two of his officers coming under attack.”The officers stayed on the scene despite their injuries. They stayed despite their injuries,” Robinson said. Robinson said around 1:20 am, the suspect surrendered himself and the injured officers were transported to a hospital. Josh Pulda is a friend of Eiden’s and was a groomsman in the officer’s wedding last October. He said Eiden served multiple tours in Afghanistan as a Marine and has been with the Racine Police Department for about a year. Pulda said he isn’t surprised Eiden worked to get a woman and children to safety and stayed on scene after getting shot. “It just goes with his character ultimately,” Pulda said. “He felt a calling to join the force because he just wanted to serve a greater calling to help people, ultimately.” Pulda said he knows another friend who watched the police body-camera footage of Eiden getting shot. “He was extremely calm and collected, which is amazing in that situation,” Pulda said. “He made a comment saying, ‘Oh, I’m hit, I’m hit.’ Clearly, it wasn’t life-altering and he knew that if he could stay, he would see it through.”The mother of Sgt. Burinda, Sandra Burinda, also spoke with WISN 12 News. “He always calls his mama whenever something (happens). He says, ‘I just, I want you to hear it first from me. I want you to know that I’m OK,’ Burinda’s mother said. She said she was relieved to hear her son was safe and not seriously injured.”I also got kind of emotional (listening to the chief.) To think he cares that much about his men,” Burinda’s mother said. “Joe did not tell me that he stayed, even though he was still injured. That made me really proud.”Pulda said Eiden may need another minor surgery for his face injury. Burinda said she didn’t think her son would need further treatment.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee boy, 10, charged as an adult appears in court; discrepancies raised in witness statements

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) --The 10-year-old boy who is being charged as an adult after allegedly killing his own mother appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing. Last December, the judge motioned to wait to possibly dismiss one of the two counts (one count of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide) that the boy was being charged with, until written requests were filed. On Thursday, the judge agreed on charging the minor with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, which could mean life in prison for the boy.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a missing persons report for a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl. Jayla C. Lamon-Gray was last seen at home, in the 7800 block of North 64th Court, at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said she is not a critical missing but asks that anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Racine officers stay on scene after being shot in face and shoulder

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police chief Maurice Robinson choked up during today's press conference after two officers were shot during astandoff. "The event that brings us here gives me a great deal of displeasure," said police chief Robinson. Two officers were shot when responding to a domestic disturbance call...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting, squad stolen; man pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE - The man charged with shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car in 2022 pleaded guilty Tuesday, Jan. 17 to several charges – including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Jetrin Rodthong, 23, also pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, second-degree recklessly endangering...
MILWAUKEE, WI

