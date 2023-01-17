Read full article on original website
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Paris Motorist shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenosha County identified as man from Racine
TOWN OF PARIS — A man shot and killed Monday by law enforcement in Kenosha County has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Racine. It happened just over the Racine-Kenosha county line, outside Union Grove. Hunter J. Hanson died following what authorities described as a car chase that...
CBS 58
Alleged Racine County 'serial burglar' arrested following high speed chase
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man suspected of being a "serial burglar" in Racine County was arrested after fleeing police at speeds in excess of 100 mph. A Racine County Sheriff's Deputy was monitoring a gas station in the Town of Wind Lake following a recent stretch of at least five burglaries in the area. A suspect vehicle was identified and then seen circling the Wind Lake County Market parking lot.
25-year-old killed in 'domestic type incident', Racine Police say
One man has died and one has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in Racine. The Racine Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near 17th and Packard.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Loved ones react to Racine officers shot in line of duty
Loved ones are reacting to the news of two Racine police officers shot in the line of duty early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Eiden and Sgt. Joe Burinda are both at home recovering after they were shot during a domestic disturbance call at West Boulevard and Gillen Street. Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said Eiden and Burinda were part of a team of officers called to the domestic standoff around 10:51 pm on Tuesday.Robinson said a 26-year-old man used a shotgun to fire off multiple rounds out of a window , striking Eiden and Burinda with birdshot pellets. Robinson said Burinda sustained a shoulder injury and Eiden sustained facial injuries.Robinson struggled to speak at times Wednesday morning, overcome with emotion, as he told reporters about two of his officers coming under attack.”The officers stayed on the scene despite their injuries. They stayed despite their injuries,” Robinson said. Robinson said around 1:20 am, the suspect surrendered himself and the injured officers were transported to a hospital. Josh Pulda is a friend of Eiden’s and was a groomsman in the officer’s wedding last October. He said Eiden served multiple tours in Afghanistan as a Marine and has been with the Racine Police Department for about a year. Pulda said he isn’t surprised Eiden worked to get a woman and children to safety and stayed on scene after getting shot. “It just goes with his character ultimately,” Pulda said. “He felt a calling to join the force because he just wanted to serve a greater calling to help people, ultimately.” Pulda said he knows another friend who watched the police body-camera footage of Eiden getting shot. “He was extremely calm and collected, which is amazing in that situation,” Pulda said. “He made a comment saying, ‘Oh, I’m hit, I’m hit.’ Clearly, it wasn’t life-altering and he knew that if he could stay, he would see it through.”The mother of Sgt. Burinda, Sandra Burinda, also spoke with WISN 12 News. “He always calls his mama whenever something (happens). He says, ‘I just, I want you to hear it first from me. I want you to know that I’m OK,’ Burinda’s mother said. She said she was relieved to hear her son was safe and not seriously injured.”I also got kind of emotional (listening to the chief.) To think he cares that much about his men,” Burinda’s mother said. “Joe did not tell me that he stayed, even though he was still injured. That made me really proud.”Pulda said Eiden may need another minor surgery for his face injury. Burinda said she didn’t think her son would need further treatment.
CBS 58
FBI Milwaukee: $25,000 reward offered for information on arson at Wisconsin Family Action office
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The FBI Milwaukee Field Office is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect responsible for an arson at the Wisconsin Family Action executive office located in Madison. The arson happened at approximately 6...
fox32chicago.com
3 Chicago men face multiple charges after evading state police in stolen vehicle
CHICAGO - Three Chicago men were arrested and charged after fleeing state police in a stolen vehicle near South Loop on Tuesday. Illinois State Police says 23-year-old Tavoris I. Jackson, 29-year-old Anthony Harris, and 25-year-old Robert Ingram will all face multiple felonies. Troopers with the ISP's Anti-Violence Enforcement Group first...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pursuit suspect dies after officer-involved shooting near Kenosha
PARIS, Wis. – Authorities say a suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation says the incident began when a Racine County sheriff’s deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 pm Monday. Investigators say the vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies involved.
WISN
Man charged in double homicide of South Milwaukee teens
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged a South Milwaukee man with shooting and killing two teens on Dec. 29. Brandon Randall, 22, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found...
Lake County woman charged with stealing mail from neighbors
LONG GROVE, Ill. - A Lake County woman was arrested and charged with stealing mail from her neighbors this week. The Lake County Sheriff's Office say Gabriella Pollari, 44, of Long Grove, was charged with identify theft and drug possession following her arrest. Pollari was seen lingering around several mailboxes...
Man shot and killed by Kenosha sheriff officer following police chase
Police officers fatally shot someone following a pursuit that ended in Kenosha County. The Sheriff’s Office said the person pointed a gun at multiple officers near the Great Lakes Dragaway and refused commands to drop the weapon and was shot.
Oak Lawn would-be carjacking victim shoots at suspects
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) – Police in southwest suburban Oak Lawn are investigating an attempted carjacking.Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two suspects armed with handguns tried to carjack an unsuspecting victim in the 6500 block of West 89th Place, police said.The victim had a gun and fired about eight shots at the suspects, who fled in a black Jeep Cherokee. The suspects abandoned the car in the 6200 block of West 90th Street.The suspects then got into a white, older model Dodge Charger driven by an unknown subject and fled the area. The Charger appeared to have damage on the rear passenger door above the rocker panel.Police said they don't know if any of the suspects were shot during the incident. The victim was not injured.The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051 or text tips to 708-613-8477.
Surveillance video shows off-duty CPD officer fighting for gun before shooting alleged robber
Investigators said there was a struggle over the officer's weapon before the suspect was shot.
WISN
Racine officers stay on scene after being shot in face and shoulder
RACINE, Wis. — Racine police chief Maurice Robinson choked up during today's press conference after two officers were shot during astandoff. "The event that brings us here gives me a great deal of displeasure," said police chief Robinson. Two officers were shot when responding to a domestic disturbance call...
Person killed by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department following chase
An armed person was shot and killed by Kenosha County deputies on Monday, according to the Department of Justice.
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois man arrested after K9 detects drugs in vehicle during traffic stop in Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Illinois man on parole was taken into custody on Sunday after authorities in Kenosha County located an abundance of drugs during a traffic stop. According to a release, on January 15, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy and his K9 partner Riv conducted a traffic stop in the 12200 block of I-94.
CBS 58
Officer-involved shooting in Kenosha County leaves one suspect dead
TOWN OF PARIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation issued a release on Tuesday morning to confirm that the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in the Town of Paris on Monday, Jan. 16 did not survive their injuries. A vehicle pursuit began...
Man killed after running stop sign, crashing into semi on Southeast Side
CHICAGO — A 37-year-old man was killed after running a stop sign and crashing into a semi truck on the city’s Southeast Side. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avenue D. Police said the man became pinned and his car caught fire. The man suffered blunt force trauma and […]
Man, 41, stabbed during argument with woman on West Side
CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on the city’s West Side. Police said the stabbing happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street. The man was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman inside a residence, when she produced a knife and […]
fox32chicago.com
Hinsdale police: Suspect stole unattended running car, used it to commit robberies
DUPAGE COUNTY - Hinsdale police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who stole a vehicle from a Shell gas station and used the car to commit armed robberies. The theft occurred around 8 p.m. on Monday and the vehicle was recovered Tuesday morning in south suburban Harvey, police said.
Man found guilty of 3 Milwaukee bank robberies by federal jury
A Milwaukee man was found guilty by a federal jury last week for several crimes, including three bank robberies.
Comments / 0