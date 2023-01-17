ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

CBS 58

Alleged Racine County 'serial burglar' arrested following high speed chase

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man suspected of being a "serial burglar" in Racine County was arrested after fleeing police at speeds in excess of 100 mph. A Racine County Sheriff's Deputy was monitoring a gas station in the Town of Wind Lake following a recent stretch of at least five burglaries in the area. A suspect vehicle was identified and then seen circling the Wind Lake County Market parking lot.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Loved ones react to Racine officers shot in line of duty

Loved ones are reacting to the news of two Racine police officers shot in the line of duty early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Eiden and Sgt. Joe Burinda are both at home recovering after they were shot during a domestic disturbance call at West Boulevard and Gillen Street. Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said Eiden and Burinda were part of a team of officers called to the domestic standoff around 10:51 pm on Tuesday.Robinson said a 26-year-old man used a shotgun to fire off multiple rounds out of a window , striking Eiden and Burinda with birdshot pellets. Robinson said Burinda sustained a shoulder injury and Eiden sustained facial injuries.Robinson struggled to speak at times Wednesday morning, overcome with emotion, as he told reporters about two of his officers coming under attack.”The officers stayed on the scene despite their injuries. They stayed despite their injuries,” Robinson said. Robinson said around 1:20 am, the suspect surrendered himself and the injured officers were transported to a hospital. Josh Pulda is a friend of Eiden’s and was a groomsman in the officer’s wedding last October. He said Eiden served multiple tours in Afghanistan as a Marine and has been with the Racine Police Department for about a year. Pulda said he isn’t surprised Eiden worked to get a woman and children to safety and stayed on scene after getting shot. “It just goes with his character ultimately,” Pulda said. “He felt a calling to join the force because he just wanted to serve a greater calling to help people, ultimately.” Pulda said he knows another friend who watched the police body-camera footage of Eiden getting shot. “He was extremely calm and collected, which is amazing in that situation,” Pulda said. “He made a comment saying, ‘Oh, I’m hit, I’m hit.’ Clearly, it wasn’t life-altering and he knew that if he could stay, he would see it through.”The mother of Sgt. Burinda, Sandra Burinda, also spoke with WISN 12 News. “He always calls his mama whenever something (happens). He says, ‘I just, I want you to hear it first from me. I want you to know that I’m OK,’ Burinda’s mother said. She said she was relieved to hear her son was safe and not seriously injured.”I also got kind of emotional (listening to the chief.) To think he cares that much about his men,” Burinda’s mother said. “Joe did not tell me that he stayed, even though he was still injured. That made me really proud.”Pulda said Eiden may need another minor surgery for his face injury. Burinda said she didn’t think her son would need further treatment.
RACINE, WI
fox32chicago.com

3 Chicago men face multiple charges after evading state police in stolen vehicle

CHICAGO - Three Chicago men were arrested and charged after fleeing state police in a stolen vehicle near South Loop on Tuesday. Illinois State Police says 23-year-old Tavoris I. Jackson, 29-year-old Anthony Harris, and 25-year-old Robert Ingram will all face multiple felonies. Troopers with the ISP's Anti-Violence Enforcement Group first...
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pursuit suspect dies after officer-involved shooting near Kenosha

PARIS, Wis. – Authorities say a suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation says the incident began when a Racine County sheriff’s deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 pm Monday. Investigators say the vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies involved.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Man charged in double homicide of South Milwaukee teens

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged a South Milwaukee man with shooting and killing two teens on Dec. 29. Brandon Randall, 22, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Oak Lawn would-be carjacking victim shoots at suspects

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) – Police in southwest suburban Oak Lawn are investigating an attempted carjacking.Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two suspects armed with handguns tried to carjack an unsuspecting victim in the 6500 block of West 89th Place, police said.The victim had a gun and fired about eight shots at the suspects, who fled in a black Jeep Cherokee. The suspects abandoned the car in the 6200 block of West 90th Street.The suspects then got into a white, older model Dodge Charger driven by an unknown subject and fled the area. The Charger appeared to have damage on the rear passenger door above the rocker panel.Police said they don't know if any of the suspects were shot during the incident. The victim was not injured.The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051 or text tips to 708-613-8477.
OAK LAWN, IL
WISN

Racine officers stay on scene after being shot in face and shoulder

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police chief Maurice Robinson choked up during today's press conference after two officers were shot during astandoff. "The event that brings us here gives me a great deal of displeasure," said police chief Robinson. Two officers were shot when responding to a domestic disturbance call...
RACINE, WI
WGN News

Man, 41, stabbed during argument with woman on West Side

CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on the city’s West Side. Police said the stabbing happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street. The man was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman inside a residence, when she produced a knife and […]
CHICAGO, IL

