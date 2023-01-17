Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
McDonald’s Location at 40th And Walnut Streets Philadelphia ClosedMadocUpper Darby, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 yearsKristen WaltersAkron, PA
Related
papreplive.com
Unionville tabs Tim Murphy new head football coach
EAST MARLBOROUGH- The lone open head football coaching position intro Ches-Mont League has been filled. The Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board has formally approved Tim Murphy as the new head football coach at Unionville High School. The position became open when long time head coach Pat Clark stepped down at the end of the 2022 season to pursue administrative duties within the district.
sanatogapost.com
Successful Rupert Elementary Students Visited at Home
POTTSTOWN PA – Five Pottstown School District students (at top, above, and below) who attend Rupert Elementary School were named Tuesday (Jan. 17, 2023) as I’MPACT Home Visit winners for the school’s second marking period. They are:. Hunter Gonzalez, kindergarten, from teacher Laurie Gresko’s class;. Keila...
WFMZ-TV Online
Blue Mountain teacher to resign amid police investigation
N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County school board is expected to vote on whether to accept the resignation of a high school teacher amid an ongoing police investigation. A Blue Mountain High School teacher submitted a letter of resignation to the district on Wednesday, according to the board's agenda for its committee-of-the-whole meeting Thursday.
stnonline.com
Pennsylvania School Bus Leaves Roadway, Hits House
A school bus transporting students went off the road and subsequently hit a house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, reported WFMZ News. The bus was reportedly transporting students from the Upper Perkiomen School District on their way home from the Western Montgomery Career and Technology Center. The reason why the bus...
WFMZ-TV Online
School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco
RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
sanatogapost.com
Latest National ‘Quilt of Valor’ Presented in Pottstown
HONORED FOR HIS SERVICE – Norm Wilkie (at top), a U.S. Navy veteran and volunteer at the TriCounty Active Adult Center on Moser Road in Pottstown, was presented Monday (Jan. 16, 2023) with a hand-made quilt created under the auspices of the non-profit Iowa-based national Quilts of Valor Foundation. Wilkie’s quilt, offered by Jody Beck (also at top) – owner of Jody’s Jems Quilting in Pottstown – recognizes him as among individuals who the foundation says “are selfless enough to sacrifice so much so we can all enjoy the freedom we have.” Wilkie, whose quilt frames the Pledge of Allegiance in alternating rectangles of red, white, and blue fabrics, is among the latest of more than 336,000 service members or veterans “touched by war” to receive the honor. Made to specific proportions and bearing an information-filled label, the quilt has been registered with the foundation. Both Wilkie and Beck were applauded by seniors attending the center’s Monday lunch in its cafeteria.
buckscountyherald.com
Quakertown School District’s bus fleet cameras net 300+ traffic tickets
Quakertown Community School District’s contract with Bus Patrol is paying off. The safety program, which equips the district’s Levy bus fleet with mounted cameras to capture driver violations, netted $49,880 in its latest monthly report with 305 violations. About one-third of revenue from tickets goes to the district...
sanatogapost.com
Company Grants Applaud Inclusion, Diversity, Equity
MECHANICSBURG PA – Two organizations in Phoenixville and Norristown, respectively, were named Monday (Jan. 16, 2023) as among eight recipients of grants from Pennsylvania American Water to support their efforts which reflect the company’s values of inclusion, diversity, and equity. Earning grants were the LGBTQ Equality Alliance of...
phillygrub.blog
FREE Miller Lite for Eagles Fans!
Now that the Eagles officially are advancing to the 2022 playoffs, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite football team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Road to Phoenix, First Round on Us” program, Miller Lite will offer a complimentary beer to customers...
Guests at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Inaugural Party Enjoy Music, Food from Chester County
Guests at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party that was held on Tuesday at Rock Lititz in Lititz got to enjoy both music and some delicious food from Chester County, writes Sue Gleiter for PennLive. The party, which capped off the earlier swearing-in ceremony in Harrisburg, featured an array of...
morethanthecurve.com
Woman tased in Lower Merion traffic stop is a Plymouth Meeting resident
An incident involving a traffic stop in Lower Merion Township that led to a woman being tased was first reported to involve a 36-year-old resident of Norristown named Chaine Jordan. However, the latest reports and court documents now show her to be a resident of Plymouth Meeting. In a press...
sanatogapost.com
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Jan. 19, 2023) compilation consists of seven obituaries. It includes the names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references for the deceased. Maryann M. (Harrington) Griest, 77, of Spring City...
sanatogapost.com
Township Moves Thursday Meeting to Sunnybrook
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Plans by the state Department of Transportation to pave a substantial length of East High Street – from North Pleasant View Road in Sanatoga to the dividing line between Berks County and West Pottsgrove Township, just east of Quarry Road – are discussion topic for the Thursday (Jan. 19, 2023) meeting of the Lower Pottsgrove Board of Commissioners.
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County
READING, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County on Wednesday. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. The crash happened on Route 222 between PLEASANT HILL RD and FOR SR 0222N TO 0222S 01, MAIDEN CREEK-ALLENTOWN PK, TAMARACK BL. The area is between...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold
Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
Montgomery County Officials, Residents Witness Gov. Shapiro Taking Oath of Office
Montgomery County officials and residents came out in droves on Tuesday to witness Governor Josh Shapiro take the oath of office in Harrisburg, reported Rachel Ravina for The Reporter. This was not surprising, considering Shapiro’s deep roots in Montgomery County. He grew up in Dresher and will depart for...
WGAL
Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigate Damage in East Greenville Park
SKIPPACK PA – Graffiti damage to park sports facilities, a forced-entry burglary in East Greenville, and scattered rubbish in Upper Hanover all are among incidents recently investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, according to reports released Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023). Graffiti damage in...
firststateupdate.com
Kirkwood Highway Raid Near Elsmere Nets 22 Arrests
Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. Officials said the Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern Drug Unit have concluded a six-month investigation into illegal “Pop-Up” marijuana sale events occurring throughout New Castle County. On January 12, 2023, detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. During the execution of the search warrant, 22 defendants were located within the establishment and taken into custody without incident. Also located during the execution of the search warrant was approximately 86.1 pounds of marijuana, edibles, and THC related items, 1.6 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 60 Oxycodone and Alprazolam prescription pills, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 firearms one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police, and 1 bullet proof vest according to police.
After 50 Years of Helping Her Fellow Residents, Executive Director of Doylestown Health Clinic to Retire
The director has devoted decades to helping local residents in their health journeys. A leader in the Bucks County health and wellness community has announced her retirement after decades of helping others. Michele Haddon wrote about the figure for the Bucks County Courier Times. Sally Fabian-Oresic, the executive director of...
Comments / 1