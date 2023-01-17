ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Possible changes coming to Illinois’ TIF laws, Monmouth Aldermen approve resolution supporting current TIF rules

Aldermen in Monmouth approved a resolution this week to support the state’s current Tax Increment Financing district laws, something that could be coming under fire in the new legislative session. City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher tells WGIL that the Illinois Municipal League has encouraged municipalities to pass resolutions in support...
MONMOUTH, IL
tspr.org

Galesburg to issue $5.3M in bonds for new community center

The city of Galesburg will issue $5.3 million in bonds to help fund a proposed community center. A resolution to move forward with the bond issue was approved on a split vote, with council members Kevin Wallace, Dwight White, Sarah Davis, and Jaclyn Smith-Esters voting in favor. Galesburg has been...
GALESBURG, IL
aroundptown.com

Tampico Bans Bed And Breakfast Operations

The Tampico Village Board approved a measure that would ban short term rentals including bed and breakfast facilities at their Tuesday night meeting. An ordinance was adopted, which had been under discussion for several months relating to short-term rentals in the village. The ordinance prohibits the rental of a dwelling for less than 30 days at a time as well as bed and breakfast operations. The Village zoning board recommend the measure with Mayor Kris Hill saying, “It is a good move for our community.” She added that the village does not have the resources to inspect such operations and by banning short-term rentals she hopes it will keep nuisance rental properties to a minimum. Village of Tampico Ordinances.
TAMPICO, IL
KWQC

Blue Grass police chief resigns

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty is resigning from the police department. During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Flaherty expressed concerns over being the only full-time officer and that he was “doing the best he could under the circumstances,” according to minutes from the meeting.
BLUE GRASS, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg Council voting on resolution in support of LGBQT+ community

Galesburg City Council will vote on a resolution Tuesday night to support the LGTBQ+ community, recognizing its “ongoing struggle for dignity and equality.”. The resolution acknowledges the “many challenges that individuals in the LGBTQ+ community face, including discrimination, marginalization, and threats of violence.”. The proposed resolution comes after...
GALESBURG, IL
aroundptown.com

Building Demolition Underway (photos)

A building on East Railroad Street in Prophetstown, that has been eye sore for many years, is being demolished. Demolition on the structure at 114 East Railroad, often referred to as the “old telephone building” began last week before being stopped due to concern for items belonging to an adjacent property owner found on the building property, not being moved from the site.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Jan. 5-11

GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
GALESBURG, IL
kjfmradio.com

I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Named Top Bridge of 2022

ILLINOIS — The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has been selected as the #1 Bridge in 2022 by Roads & Bridges Magazine!. Many great minds came together to envision, design, and construct this iconic gateway structure that connects our communities and allows the Quad Cities to reach its true potential.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat

PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Bush to convert Moline 5th Ave. building to residential

Renew Moline is partnering with Davenport-based Bush Development to give new life to 1701 5th Avenue in Moline. The property (built in 1956) was formerly the headquarters of the RiverStone Group and includes a two-story 35,064-square-foot building and a parking lot directly north of the building. The RiverStone Group donated the property to Renew in August 2022 to spur new life and economic development into downtown Moline, according to a Tuesday release from Renew.
MOLINE, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Former IL AG Candidate Tom DeVore Files Lawsuit Over Unconstitutional Assault Weapons Ban, Presents Legal Nightmare for Pritzker

Former IL AG Candidate Tom DeVore Files Lawsuit Over Unconstitutional Assault Weapons Ban, Presents Legal Nightmare for Pritzker (Effingham, IL) — Former GOP candidate for Illinois Attorney General Tom Devore issued the following statement today:. “I am pleased to announce this morning we have filed our first lawsuit in...
ILLINOIS STATE
