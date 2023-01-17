Read full article on original website
Galesburg Council passes resolution directing Community Center bond sale
Galesburg City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night that directs city staff to start the process of a $5.3 million bond sale that would be restricted to a community center. It was a 4-3 vote with Kevin Wallace, Dwight White, Jaclyn Smith-Esters, and Sarah Davis in favor and Bradley Hix,...
Possible changes coming to Illinois’ TIF laws, Monmouth Aldermen approve resolution supporting current TIF rules
Aldermen in Monmouth approved a resolution this week to support the state’s current Tax Increment Financing district laws, something that could be coming under fire in the new legislative session. City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher tells WGIL that the Illinois Municipal League has encouraged municipalities to pass resolutions in support...
Was this city of Galesburg business suitable for executive session? Listen here
The Galesburg City Council recently discussed business that was questionable for executive session, according to audio that was inadvertently streamed online by the city and recorded by WGIL Radio. Among the items in question from the Dec. 5, 2022, executive session was City Manager Gerald Smith seeking council approval to...
Resolution selling bonds for Community Center on Council agenda
Galesburg City Council on Tuesday night can take the next step toward issuing bonds to pay for a community center. Council members can vote on a resolution in support of selling approximately $5.3 million in general obligation bonds. There’s also been discussion about issuing bonds to use for city road...
IDOT to remove I-74 bridge near St. Joseph despite petition to save it
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Department of Transportation confirmed they plan to remove an overpass near St. Joseph despite a petition to save it. The I-74 bridge is located on Champaign County Road 2000 East. A petition was posted in the Village Hall describing it as an important transportation link for the people […]
tspr.org
Galesburg to issue $5.3M in bonds for new community center
The city of Galesburg will issue $5.3 million in bonds to help fund a proposed community center. A resolution to move forward with the bond issue was approved on a split vote, with council members Kevin Wallace, Dwight White, Sarah Davis, and Jaclyn Smith-Esters voting in favor. Galesburg has been...
aroundptown.com
Tampico Bans Bed And Breakfast Operations
The Tampico Village Board approved a measure that would ban short term rentals including bed and breakfast facilities at their Tuesday night meeting. An ordinance was adopted, which had been under discussion for several months relating to short-term rentals in the village. The ordinance prohibits the rental of a dwelling for less than 30 days at a time as well as bed and breakfast operations. The Village zoning board recommend the measure with Mayor Kris Hill saying, “It is a good move for our community.” She added that the village does not have the resources to inspect such operations and by banning short-term rentals she hopes it will keep nuisance rental properties to a minimum. Village of Tampico Ordinances.
KWQC
Blue Grass police chief resigns
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty is resigning from the police department. During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Flaherty expressed concerns over being the only full-time officer and that he was “doing the best he could under the circumstances,” according to minutes from the meeting.
Galesburg Council voting on resolution in support of LGBQT+ community
Galesburg City Council will vote on a resolution Tuesday night to support the LGTBQ+ community, recognizing its “ongoing struggle for dignity and equality.”. The resolution acknowledges the “many challenges that individuals in the LGBTQ+ community face, including discrimination, marginalization, and threats of violence.”. The proposed resolution comes after...
aroundptown.com
Building Demolition Underway (photos)
A building on East Railroad Street in Prophetstown, that has been eye sore for many years, is being demolished. Demolition on the structure at 114 East Railroad, often referred to as the “old telephone building” began last week before being stopped due to concern for items belonging to an adjacent property owner found on the building property, not being moved from the site.
Galesburg Council looking into creating new TIF; Here’s where it will go
Galesburg City Council on Tuesday night will approve a pair of items that aim to study if an area along Grand Avenue can be turned into a Tax Increment Financing District. Over the last two years, TIF 1 and 2 and a portion of TIF 4 in Galesburg have expired, and TIF 3 will expire at the end of 2023.
aledotimesrecord.com
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Jan. 5-11
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
Illinois town hall brings out hundreds opposed to assault weapons ban
Several Republican lawmakers in Illinois hosted a legislative town hall at the Cultural and Civic Center in Marion on Tuesday night.
kjfmradio.com
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Named Top Bridge of 2022
ILLINOIS — The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has been selected as the #1 Bridge in 2022 by Roads & Bridges Magazine!. Many great minds came together to envision, design, and construct this iconic gateway structure that connects our communities and allows the Quad Cities to reach its true potential.
Illinois 116 near St. Augustine expected to see lane closures for Thursday and Friday
Travelers through the southern side of Knox County may see delays if they’re taking Illinois Route 116 around St. Augustine the rest of the week. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced intermittent lane closures in two different areas along 116 Thursday and Friday. Work will be performed between 8...
1470 WMBD
Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat
PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
ourquadcities.com
Bush to convert Moline 5th Ave. building to residential
Renew Moline is partnering with Davenport-based Bush Development to give new life to 1701 5th Avenue in Moline. The property (built in 1956) was formerly the headquarters of the RiverStone Group and includes a two-story 35,064-square-foot building and a parking lot directly north of the building. The RiverStone Group donated the property to Renew in August 2022 to spur new life and economic development into downtown Moline, according to a Tuesday release from Renew.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Former IL AG Candidate Tom DeVore Files Lawsuit Over Unconstitutional Assault Weapons Ban, Presents Legal Nightmare for Pritzker
Former IL AG Candidate Tom DeVore Files Lawsuit Over Unconstitutional Assault Weapons Ban, Presents Legal Nightmare for Pritzker (Effingham, IL) — Former GOP candidate for Illinois Attorney General Tom Devore issued the following statement today:. “I am pleased to announce this morning we have filed our first lawsuit in...
Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Enforcement Pits DuPage County Sheriff Against Elected Officials
After DuPage County’s sheriff said he would not enforce provisions of a new assault weapons ban in Illinois, elected officials called for action against him, with some even calling for him to resign his post. Last week, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joined dozens of other law enforcement officials...
708 Mental Health Board accepting requests for 2023 grant cycle
The Knox County 708 Mental Health Board is accepting applications for funding for its 2023 grant cycle. Grant application forms are available on the Knox County Board’s website with a filing deadline of Tuesday, February 28. The Knox County Mental Health Board was authorized by a countywide ballot referendum...
