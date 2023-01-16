A mega Magic: The Gathering cycle that began 20 years ago will get its second-to-last Sword in the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One set. Originally known as the Mirran Sword cycle, the MTG colors Red and Green will now have a Sword with the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Each of the five allied and enemy colors will have a Sword upon the completion of the cycle. The two remaining colors are Blue and Black. The Sword of Forge and Frontier is the Red and Green Sword, revealed today by CFB, providing protection for its respective colors while also providing card advantage upon dealing combat damage to an opponent.

1 DAY AGO