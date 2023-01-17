ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Forecast: Cool overnight, nice tomorrow

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
 2 days ago
Southwest Florida is locked in a stable and pleasant weather pattern for the next few days as rain chances look low through the week.

For tonight, expect temperatures to fall into the middle 50s in most areas. 55 is the forecast low in Fort Myers and Cape Coral, with 57 in Naples, 54 in Punta Gorda and 53 in Lehigh Acres.

Though it’s possible some patchy fog could form early in the morning on Wednesday, the majority of the day looks nice. Mostly sunny sky conditions are on tap for the majority of the day with rain odds less than 10%.

On Thursday and Friday, temperatures will return to the low 80s in the afternoon as nighttime temperatures slide into the low and mid 60s. On Friday, we’ll also notice a modest boost in humidity before a front approaches the region. This front is unlikely to provide us with much rain, with only isolated chances on Saturday.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
