Athens, GA

Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock enters the NCAA transfer portal

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 2 days ago
ATHENS — Dominick Blaylock gave his football future a long, hard look and determined it’s time to explore moving on from Georgia football.

The Bulldogs’ fan-favorite entered the NCAA portal on Monday night, two days before the end of this NCAA “transfer window” that serves as the equivalent to NFL free agency.

Blaylock, an in-state product from Marietta who attended Walton High School, missed the entire 2020 season while battling his way back from two ACL knee injuries, the first of which occurred in the 2019 SEC Championship Game against LSU.

Blaylock had 15 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown this season., coming up with a key first-down grab in Georgia’s thrilling 42-41 CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal win over Ohio State.

“Whenever my name is called I just try to execute and help my team in any way possible,” Blaylock said, asked about accepting a lesser role in the receiving game than he had prior to his injuries. “I work hard and do my best to help the outcome for my team.”

WGAU

Local briefs: A-CC Commissioners meet with local lawmakers, DOT says new NE Ga bridge is open

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners will meet with members of the local legislative delegation this evening in Athens: the session is set for 6 o’clock at the Lyndon House Arts Center. That’s on Hoyt Street in Athens. The meeting comes with the Legislature in recess. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and state University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue were among the state department heads to make their cases in Wednesday budget hearings in Atlanta: the Georgia Legislature is in recess while House and Senate appropriations committees work on Governor Brian Kemp’s $32.5 billion budget blueprint.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Athens, GA
