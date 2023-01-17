Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock enters the NCAA transfer portal

ATHENS — Dominick Blaylock gave his football future a long, hard look and determined it’s time to explore moving on from Georgia football.

The Bulldogs’ fan-favorite entered the NCAA portal on Monday night, two days before the end of this NCAA “transfer window” that serves as the equivalent to NFL free agency.

Blaylock, an in-state product from Marietta who attended Walton High School, missed the entire 2020 season while battling his way back from two ACL knee injuries, the first of which occurred in the 2019 SEC Championship Game against LSU.

Blaylock had 15 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown this season., coming up with a key first-down grab in Georgia’s thrilling 42-41 CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal win over Ohio State.

“Whenever my name is called I just try to execute and help my team in any way possible,” Blaylock said, asked about accepting a lesser role in the receiving game than he had prior to his injuries. “I work hard and do my best to help the outcome for my team.”

