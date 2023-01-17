Read full article on original website
BBC
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
Tragic twist discovered involving co-pilot in Nepal plane crash
Families mourn for their loved ones following the Yeti Airlines crash in central Nepal that killed at least 70 people. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
Video shows final moments of Nepal flight before plane crashed killing 68 people
Video shared online shows the dramatic moments before a plane crash in Nepal killed at least 68 people.The flight from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara had 72 people aboard and crashed while landing at a newly opened airport on Sunday.The crash is the country’s deadliest airplane accident in more than three decades.A total of 15 foreign nationals were on board the Yeti Airlines flight, according to Nepal’s aviation authority, including one Irish person.A spokesperson for Pokhara Airport, Anup Joshi, said the plane crashed as it approached the airport, adding that the "plane cruised at 12,500 feet and was...
Nepal plane crash – live: Pilot asked to switch runway minutes before landing, says official
The pilot of the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday asked the airport to switch runway minutes before his aircraft plunged into a deep gorge, a Pokhara airport spokesperson said.Anup Joshi said the pilot did not flag “anything untoward” to air traffic control and asked to switch from runway 3 to runway 1, adding weather conditions were good for a safe landing that day.The Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara.The dead bodies of 68...
Nepal Plane Crash: Dozens Dead as Video Appears to Show Tragedy Unfold
One clip, posted to Twitter and picked up by local media, appears to show the moment the plane veers off course.
Nepal plane crash victims: British ballet dancer dies one day after birthday
British ballet dancer Ruan Crighton was today confirmed as being among the dozens of victims who were killed after a plane crashed into a gorge in Nepal before setting on fire.
A man traveling with 3 friends live-streamed their final moments before their plane crashed in Nepal, leaving 70 dead
A smiling Sonu Jaiswal, 29, streamed himself and his three friends before the crash. They had planned to visit temples and go paragliding that day.
Nepal plane crash: Yeti Airlines passenger films final moments before crash
A passenger on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal, killing at least 68 people, live-streamed his final moments on Facebook. Sonu Jaiswal shared this footage showing himself and his group appearing to be in a happy mood as they anticipated landing in Pokhara.According to the Times of India, Mr Jaiswal, 29, and his friends were travelling for a paragliding trip. Other videos circulating social media purport to show the moments the aircraft got into trouble and plummeted toward the ground. Officials have recovered both of the aircraft’s black boxes. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nepal: Smoke billows after aircraft crashes near Pokhara airportTwo planes almost crashing at JFK airport sparks FAA investigationEuston funeral shooting: Video captures panic inside church after gunshots
msn.com
Girlfriend's gut-wrenching tribute to man killed in Nepal plane crash
Slide 1 of 12: The grief-stricken family and girlfriend of a man who died in a devastating plane crash in Nepal have paid tribute to the Sydney teacher, saying he always 'lived life to the fullest.' Myron William Love (pictured), 29, was onboard the ATR72 Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara when the plane crashed into a gorge while attempting to land at the newly opened airport in the popular resort town.
Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash disaster met same fate as her husband who crashed 17 years earlier
The co-pilot in Sunday's deadly plane crash in Nepal was the widow of another pilot who died in a crash flying for the same airline 17 years earlier, reports say.
Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site
POKHARA, Nepal — (AP) — Search teams retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders Monday of a passenger plane that plummeted into a gorge on approach to a new airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, officials said, as investigators looked for the cause of Nepal's deadliest plane crash in 30 years.
The deadliest aircraft disaster in Nepal in 30 years claimed the lives of at least 68 people.
Kathmandu, NepalCNN — Officials in Nepal have confirmed that at least 68 people perished in the country's worst plane disaster in more than 30 years, which occurred on Sunday near the city of Pokhara in central Nepal.
Flight Data Has Been Recovered From A Plane That Crashed In Nepal & There Are No Known Survivors
Flight data and voice recorders have been recovered after a plane crashed in Nepal on Sunday. The BBC reports that 72 passengers and crew were on the Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara, Nepal when the plane crashed. No one is believed to have survived. The outlet adds that...
Nepal's third-deadliest air accident claims the life of a pilot whose husband died 16 years ago with the same airline
In a turn of events that seems directed by a wretched author, the recent airplane accident in Nepal claimed the life of the copilot whose husband died 16 years ago. Anju Khatiwada joined Nepal's Yeti Airlines in 2010, four years after her husband died in a domestic airliner flight. Khatiwada had more than 6400 hours of flight time. She flew the popular Kathmandu-Pokhara tourist route. The spokesperson for Yeti Airlines, which she worked for revealed that she “ got her pilot training with the money she got from the insurance after her husband's death.” Her husband had flown for the same airline.
Nepal plane crash: 2 Americans, 2 lawful permanent residents killed in Himalayas
The State Department says at least two Americans and two lawful U.S. permanent residents were aboard the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed into a gorge in Nepal Sunday.
Dozens killed in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades
Flight data recorders have been retrieved from a plane crash in Nepal that killed everyone on board. Video taken by one of the passengers on board appears to show the final moments before the disaster. Elizabeth Palmer shares more. Warning: Some may find the video disturbing.
Four US citizens, residents killed in Nepal plane crash
Two U.S. citizens and two lawful permanent U.S. residents were killed in the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal on Sunday, the State Department said. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing on Wednesday the U.S. was “deeply saddened” by the tragic plane crash, which killed all 72 people onboard. “Our…
