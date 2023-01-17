The Education Exchange: Are Charter Schools “State Actors”?
The John P. Murphy Foundation Professor of Law at the University of Notre Dame, Nicole Stelle Garnett, joins Paul E. Peterson to discuss how recent decisions by the Supreme Court in Carson v. Makin and Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue could pave the way for religious charter schools.
Garnett’s feature, “Supreme Court Opens a Path to Religious Charter Schools: But the trail ahead holds twists and turns,” is available now.
