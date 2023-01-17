ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The Education Exchange: Are Charter Schools “State Actors”?

By Education Next
Education Next
Education Next
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDe6e_0kHDMv8y00

The John P. Murphy Foundation Professor of Law at the University of Notre Dame, Nicole Stelle Garnett, joins Paul E. Peterson to discuss how recent decisions by the Supreme Court in Carson v. Makin and Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue could pave the way for religious charter schools.

Garnett’s feature, “Supreme Court Opens a Path to Religious Charter Schools: But the trail ahead holds twists and turns,” is available now.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Get to know Tom Horne, America’s worst state education official

Arizona’s superintendent of public instruction, Tom Horne, was the only Republican running for statewide office in Arizona to win in November — Democrats claimed the governorship, attorney general and secretary of state offices, and saw Sen. Mark Kelly re-elected to another six-year term. Horne, who previously served two...
ARIZONA STATE
Town Square LIVE News

2022 Rewind: As A.I. du Pont High enrollment dropped, so did test scores

This story was originally published Dec. 1, 2022. As enrollment declined at A.I. du Pont High School starting in 2008, the percentage of minority students and English Language Learners rose dramatically while test scores dropped steadily. That year, the school enrolled 1,492 students. Today, just 680 students are enrolled at A.I. In 2008, the student body was 24.1% Black, 11.8% ... Read More
Education Next

Education Next

174
Followers
267
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Education Next aims to provide news and research to bring evidence to bear on current education policy. Bold change is needed in American education, but Education Next partakes of no program, campaign, or ideology. It goes where the evidence points.

 https://www.educationnext.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy