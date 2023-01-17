Read full article on original website
Related
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.
It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
In-hospital mortality rates are up while readmissions decline, shows latest Pennsylvania performance report
New statewide data finds deaths related to conditions like sepsis, heart attacks, and respiratory failure increased in Pennsylvania’s hospitals. The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, an independent state agency, published its annual hospital performance report last month, which shows that in-hospital mortality rates rose during the last five years.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0