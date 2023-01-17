ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

A few nice days before rain returns Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front that passed the area late last night will deliver nice weather to conclude the work/school week. Temperatures will take a nice dip in the coming days. We top out in the low to mid 70°s today under mostly sunny skies. Friday will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Tuesday PM Forecast: quick line of storms expected Wednesday evening

The next cold front will deliver rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday evening. There will be a brief break of drier weather before a soaking rain moves in this weekend. Tonight & Tomorrow: Low clouds will thicken overnight as moist, south winds of 5-10mph continue. Some fog could form in nearshore areas, but just low clouds for most inland. Low temperatures will bottom in the upper 60s. Wednesday, some sun will help breed another warm afternoon as high temperatures make it into the upper 70s, even flirting with the 80s in one or two spots. Clouds should increase, especially late in the day as a cold front approaches from the west. A line of rain and thunderstorms is expected to arrive with the front shortly after sunset. There is a shot at one or two gusty thunderstorms, but significant severe weather is not anticipated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Trending warmer, unsettled pattern ahead this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Look for plenty of clouds and warmer temperatures today as highs climb into the mid-70s. A few passing showers will be possible as moisture streams inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances trend a little higher tonight into the early morning hours of Tuesday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 injured in stabbing near Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing on Thursday morning, according to emergency officials. Officials say it happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard around 8 a.m. on Jan. 19 near Jefferson Highway and Essen Lane. The victims were taken to a hospital. The extent of their...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU set to wear retro jerseys against No. 9 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will be “throwing it back” when the Tigers host No. 9 Tennessee in the PMAC on Saturday, Jan. 21, the university has announced. LSU Athletics said the team will be wearing the classic “Louisiana State” jerseys against...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two sent to hospital after house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were taken to a local hospital following a house fire early Wednesday morning. The District Six Fire Department responded to the house fire on Landis Dr. around 12:40 a.m. Emergency responders confirmed that two people were transported to a local hospital in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delays in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A multi-vehicle crash on Airline Highway in Gonzales near LA 431 caused traffic delays early Tuesday, Jan. 17. A portion of the highway was temporarily shut down due to recovery efforts. Traffic was diverted onto LA 30. Louisiana State Police announced all lanes were reopened around...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing runaway teenager. Authorities say Nehemiah King,15, was last seen leaving his home on the morning of Jan. 5 around 6 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie with “Take it Easy on Yourself” written in large white letters on the back, khaki-colored pants, and red and white Jordans.
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish firefighters battle house fire

Volunteers from Galvez-Lake VFD, St Amant and 5th Ward responded Jan. 18 to a house fire on Lake Meadows Court. According to Ascension Parish Fire District 1, the fire is under investigation with the State Fire Marshals Office. No injuries were reported. The volunteer firefighters had just finished a three-hour...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Even with solar panels, electric bill still through the roof

BATON ROUGE - One woman who has recently invested a lot into her home to make it more energy-efficient, says her electric bill is the highest it's ever been. Dayne Narretta says she's had her home tested for drafts, recently got new ductwork, new windows, and three years ago she got solar panels installed on her roof.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

East Washington Street will be renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge is honoring the first female African American Mayor Pro-tempore, Lorri Burgess. East Washington Street, which runs between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive underneath I-10 in south Baton Rouge, will be renamed to Lorri Burgess Avenue, thanks to a unanimous vote by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

