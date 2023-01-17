Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow totals top 8 inches in southern regions Thursday
(FOX 9) - With snow beginning around 1 a.m. Thursday for much of the central and southern regions of Minnesota, some areas received more snow than others. FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermed reports the Twin Cities metro has picked up 3-5 inches, with higher amounts to the southeast. Leading totals...
MyStateline.com
Next Winter Storm Slides In, Impacts Begin Late-Wednesday
Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service placed Jo-Daviess County in N. Illinois and Green County in S. Wisconsin under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. This advisory will begin at 6PM this evening, lasting until 9AM Thursday. In the areas that are more favored for accumulating snow, a winter storm warning has been put in place. This stretches from the northeast corner of Colorado to extreme northern Wisconsin.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
National Weather Service issues Hazardous Weather Outlook, snow expected Jan. 18-19
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Jan. 18 for multiple counties in Wisconsin. Snow is expected in east-central, south-central, and southeast Wisconsin. Screenshot, TMJ4 Weather forecast for Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning (Jan. 18-19, 2023). – Credit: TMJ4 News. Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake,...
WCAX
Winter storm expected to bring slippery driving
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm hitting the region late Thursday is expected to bring slippery driving and possible power outages. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and warnings for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Northern New York through Friday afternoon. The storm is expected to begin with mixed precipitation, changing over to snow and leaving 3 to 5 inches of accumulation in most areas, with as much as 5 to 8 inches in higher elevations.
KEYC
Heavy snow develops tonight with our latest winter storm
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in place across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Tonight until Thursday for bands of moderate to heavy snow. Snowfall will have impacts on travel tonight and into Thursday morning. The heaviest snowfall will be between 9 PM and 3 AM at which time snowfall rates can be as high as 1″/hour. Snowfall totals will range between 1-8″ across our viewing area. 1-4″ are expected north-northwest along a line stretching from Jackson, Mankato, to Lakeville. Higher amounts of 5-8″ are expected south-southeast of this line. That same line correlates to where the winter weather advisory and winter storm warning meet. Areas along the line can expect between 4-6″, which includes the Mankato area.
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Heavy snow rolls in overnight, expected to be commute-buster
After a stretch of rain and mild temperatures earlier in the week, much of southern and southeastern Minnesota will see snow Wednesday into Thursday. An approaching system will bring heavy snow showers throughout times beginning overnight into Thursday morning.
hot967.fm
Winter Storm Watch For Wednesday
A winter storm is in the forecast for tomorrow night for parts of Minnesota. The National Weather Service reports that heavy snowfall is on the way and will cover the southern and southwestern region of the state. The Winter Storm Watch does not cover the Twin Cities but includes Red Wing, Rochester, Mankato, and Faribault. Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour on Wednesday night, and it will likely be wet and heavy snow.
whdh.com
Messy storm to bring up to 6 inches of snow to parts of Mass.
A messy storm bringing up to six inches of snow or wintry mix to most areas of Massachusetts is expected to arrive Thursday and wind down Friday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state ahead of the storm that began as rain on Wednesday and will change over to snow on Thursday, leaving a coating to an inch for areas south and west of 495, an inch to 3 inches for parts of northern MA, and then 3 to 6 inches for far northern MA and New Hampshire.
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in SW Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
KIMT
Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.
A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
wnax.com
Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains
Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
Where’s The Cold? Here’s When Minnesota’s Warm Winter Weather Trend Will Likely End
The winter of 2022-2023 has overall not been a very cold one overall so far across Minnesota. While we've seen the occasional brisk few days here and there like the cold stretch right before Christmas, things have overall been relatively warm - particularly as we work our way through what is generally the coldest month of the year.
Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead
Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures. Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow. ...
‘Impactful’ Winter Storm Forecasted For Most of Iowa and Southern Minnesota This Week
Mother Nature has been teasing us here in southeast Minnesota. Temps reached 40 in some areas over the weekend which helped some of the ice and snow melt away. Don't put your shovel away just yet though. The National Weather Service just posted, "Confidence is increasing for an impactful winter...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Idaho8.com
A few snow showers into Tuesday, with another system arriving Thursday
An area of low pressure is passing by to our south, that’s continuing to deliver a chance of snow, especially for southeastern Idaho and southwestern Wyoming. For Tuesday, we’ll see a few snow showers with mostly cloudy skies in the morning. In the afternoon we’ll push back on the cloud cover and see some partly cloudy skies. A daytime high in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain.
Comments / 0