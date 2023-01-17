School Choice Bill Public Hearing Today

(Greenfield) Iowa House District 23 Republican Representative Ray Sorensen from Greenfield says the public will have a chance to voice their opinion on the Governor’s School’s choice bill today.

The Governors’ bill would place $7,500.00 in the education savings accounts for parents who enroll their children outside public schools. The bill has failed twice. Meanwhile, Sorensen says the legislators have received thousands of emails on both sides of the issue.

Iowans will have the chance to speak for two minutes on the proposal; people wanting to have their voices heard need to signup online to speak.