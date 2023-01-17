The Berks Business Education Coalition (BBEC) is pleased to announce that Terri Hill has been selected as the new Executive Director. In her role Terri will bring together leaders in business and education to help our students access the resources and experiences needed to better prepare for life after graduation. The BBEC celebrates 31 years since its founding and Terri becomes the fourth Executive Director.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO