bctv.org
RACC Receives $40,000 in Hunger-Free Campus Grant Funding
Earlier this year, PA Governor Tom Wolf announced that $1 million in PA Hunger-Free Campus grants have been awarded to 28 institutions of higher education and private licensed schools to combat student hunger across the commonwealth. Reading Area Community College (RACC) is among those recipients, and will receive $40,000 in total grant funding.
bctv.org
Healthcare Systems Join Gun Safety Movement to Address Leading Cause of Death in Kids
Regional partners join thousands of hospitals and health associations nationwide to encourage families to ask about gun access and safety measures. In an effort to encourage families and communities to take an active role in protecting children from gun violence, leading healthcare systems across Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey have joined thousands of hospitals and health associations in a nationwide public awareness and education campaign.
bctv.org
ReadingFilm Welcomes 2023 with Big News and New Additions
As a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), ReadingFILM has received a grant of $200,000 for 2023! We are pleased to announce we will be bringing new staff on-board to further our mission of Greater Reading as a hub for independent film production and screening and empowering local youth to showcase their talent as the next generation of filmmakers.
bctv.org
Penn State Berks and Moscow State Students Collaborate to Promote Sustainability
Every year, Penn State Berks students enrolled in the college’s Environmental Science course complete community engagement projects addressing sustainability. The Environmental Awareness and Community Action Project has been a major component of the course, which has been taught by Mahsa Kazempour, associate professor of science education, since 2011. This...
bctv.org
Berks Business Education Coalition Names New Executive Director
The Berks Business Education Coalition (BBEC) is pleased to announce that Terri Hill has been selected as the new Executive Director. In her role Terri will bring together leaders in business and education to help our students access the resources and experiences needed to better prepare for life after graduation. The BBEC celebrates 31 years since its founding and Terri becomes the fourth Executive Director.
Pennsylvania state government is hiring. Here are 5 of the highest paying jobs open now
One position starts at a salary of more than $214,000.
WOLF
Teachers could hide student's gender identity from parents under proposed Pennsylvania school district policy
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are outraged over a proposed public school district policy that would, among other things, keep them in the dark regarding their child's gender identity. A first reading of the Upper Moreland School District's (UMSD) proposed "Transgender and Gender Diverse Students" policy sparked...
Gov. Shapiro signs first executive order, opens thousands of jobs to people without 4-year degree
Effective immediately, 92% of all state government jobs no longer require a four-year college degree.
bctv.org
That’s a Wrap: 2023 PA Farm Show Highlights Pennsylvania Agriculture
Harrisburg, PA – The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wrapped up Saturday, after eight days packed with hundreds of enlightening and entertaining events, highlighting the Pennsylvanians behind our strong, resilient roots, strategic investments and innovations feeding our economy and future. (Highlight video by Joan Freeman, BCTV) “In Pennsylvania, agriculture is...
Shapiro signs executive order to change degree requirements for state jobs
Governor Josh Shapiro issued his first Executive Order on his first day of office on Jan. 18. Effective immediately, 92 percent of state government jobs – about 65,000 positions – do not require a four-year college degree, according to the new order. Executive Order 2023-03 instructs the Office of Administration to emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings and orders a review of the remaining 8 percent of state government jobs that currently require a four-year degree, many of which are statutorily required. ...
WJAC TV
Pennsylvania lawmakers want 'Jan 6 Day' to be observed in public schools
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A trio of Pennsylvania lawmakers have announced they will soon introduce a bill that seeks the establishment and observation of a "Jan. 6 Day" in the state's public school system. State Sen. Art Haywood, alongside State Reps. Ed Neilson and Chris Rabb, are all Democrats who...
bctv.org
Governor Shapiro Signs First Executive Order
Governor Shapiro’s first Executive Order instructs the Office of Administration to emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings. Shapiro Administration launches new website listing all open Commonwealth jobs – currently nearly 550 postings – that don’t require a four-year degree. Wednesday, on his first full...
bctv.org
Employment with The City of Reading 1-18-23
Learn about job openings for The City of Reading with Kenneth Miller, Training & Recruiting Coordinator for the City of Reading, with co-hosts Mike Reese and Joe Scoboria, AFSME DC88, on Workers in Berks. From the program: Workers in Berks.
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill allowing teachers to wear religious garb, insignia
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously approved a bill to eliminate a section from the state’s Education Code that prohibits teachers from wearing anything that is a sign of their faith or demonstration. According to the measure’s sponsors, Senators Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) and Judy Schwank (D-Berks), the measure will eliminate a section […]
bctv.org
Greater Reading Chamber Alliance Opens Nominations for Business Awards
The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA) announced that the nomination period for its Business Excellence Awards is now open. The awards feature two categories separating businesses by annual revenue. Category 1 represents businesses with $1M in annual revenue for the past three years, and Category 2 is reserved for businesses with $250K in annual revenue for the past three years.
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
bctv.org
City of Reading Nominations & Appointments Committee Meeting 1-17-23
The City of Reading Nominations & Appointments Committee held a meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
WGAL
Pennsylvania SNAP benefits expanded last year
There were some major changes for SNAP benefits last year in Pennsylvania. This article reviews what the 2022 changes were and explains how more people are now eligible for SNAP. Video above: Announcement of the expansion of Pa. SNAP benefits. More people now eligible for SNAP benefits. In September of...
bctv.org
Gov. Wolf Leaves 2,540 Pennsylvanians with Second Chances
Believing strongly that decisions of the past shouldn’t keep Pennsylvanians from making progress, former Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons last week. The 369 pardons signed bring his total to 2,540. “I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and...
WGAL
Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
