Chamber looking to add members as new year begins
Russell County Chamber of Commerce President Lindsey Wilson Gosser said January was the perfect time for new businesses to join the local chamber during this week’s regular monthly meeting of the local business community. Gosser talked to WJRS NEWS following the meeting and urged those folks to consider becoming a part of the growing group…
Jamestown City Council to meet this evening
The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
Former chamber president Gosser takes on role again in 2023
Lindsey Wilson Gosser, who served as chamber president back in 2019, is back at the helm of the Russell County Chamber of Commerce this year. Gosser spoke to WJRS NEWS following Tuesday’s chamber meeting about her role and the direction the chamber is heading in the new year…. The...
Tourist commission to meet Wednesday
The Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission will host their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, January 18th. The meeting takes place at 12:30 p.m. in the board room at the tourist commission office. The tourism office is located between KFC and Arby’s in Russell Springs. The meeting is open to the...
Russell County mesonet site now up and running
A Kentucky mesonet site through Western Kentucky University is now operable in Russell County. The mesonet site is located in the Ono community and can be visited online at kymesonet.org. The Kentucky Mesonet, a division of the Kentucky Climate Center, is a statewide monitoring weather and climate monitoring infrastructure with...
Local students make Dean’s List at Campbellsville University
Several local students achieved academic honors at Campbellsville University for the Fall 2022 semester. Russell Countians on the Dean’s List included Shadarno Clarke, Jennifer Cress, Cayla Lawless, Bethany Miller, and Reagan Roberts. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99 for the...
Proposed alignment would bring significant change for Russell County Football
The KHSAA draft realignment plan would bring significant changes for Russell County Football. In the proposed plan released earlier this week, Russell County would move to District 7 in 4A where they would be joined by three-time defending 4A champion Boyle County, Lincoln County, Wayne County, and Taylor County, which is moving up from playing in Class 3A since 2019.
More than 7,000 vehicles went through Russell Springs Christmas light display
More than 7,000 vehicles went through the Russell Springs Christmas Light display at the city park in December and January, according to Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas. Thomas spoke to WJRS News and gave an update on the turnout from the display.
Darla Stephens Gossage, age 52, of Russell Springs
Darla Stephens Gossage, 52, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, January 16th, at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital, Glasgow, KY. Darla was born in Somerset, KY on August 9, 1970, a daughter of Donita (Thomas) Stephens, of Jamestown, KY and the late Ralph Stephens. She worked at Stephens Pipe and Steel.
Elderay Walter, age 76, of Russell Springs
Elderay Walters, of Russell Springs, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Russell County Hospital. He was 76 years of age. Born on September 17, 1946, in Russell County, he was a son of the late Artist “R.T.” and Mary Easter Walters. Elderay was a retired mechanic, having worked at Russell Sportswear, Fruit of the Loom, and Palm Beach. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. Elderay deeply loved his family and spending time with them.
Sherrie Lynn Luttrell, 54, of Windsor
Sherrie Lynn Luttrell, 54, of Windsor, passed away Tuesday, January 17th, at her home. Sherrie was born in Somerset, KY on February 22, 1968, a daughter of the late Rosella (Hatfield) and Benny Sears. She was a farm assistant. Sherrie is survived by. a son, Brandon Sears, of Windsor, KY.
Scammers back at it, South KY RECC warns
Scam calls continue to disrupt South Kentucky RECC, as the local electric cooperative announced this week that their members are, once again, falling victim to deceptive phone calls. RECC officials say scammers are calling and claiming to be from South KY RECC and demanding payment in 30 minutes or their...
Royce Ray McQueary, age 78 of Russell Springs
Royce Ray McQueary, age 78 of Russell Springs, was born on June 15, 1944 and departed this life on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Fairoaks Nursing Home in Jamestown. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Tina Flanagan McQueary, one son, Mark McQueary, one sister Vivian Eastham and a brother, Glenville McQueary.
KSP investigating double fatality collision in Clinton County
Kentucky State Police Post 15 is investigating a double-fatality collision that occurred in Clinton County over the weekend. According to state police, 32-year-old Jonathan Farmer of Eubank was traveling north on US 127 in a 2001 Nissan Frontier when he attempted to pass a slower-moving vehicle. Farmer attempted to avoid a collision with the vehicle he was passing and lost control of his vehicle.
Adair County man injured following collision with horse
An Adair County man was injured after reportedly colliding with a horse. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Tahoe operated by Jeff Dixon of Columbia struck a horse on West Highway 80 Saturday evening just after 6 p.m. Dixon was treated on scene by Adair County...
Bull elk poached in nearby McCreary County
Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are investigating a case of poaching of a bull elk in nearby McCreary County. A department employee found the bull elk carcass this past Friday near Middle Ridge Trail on Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA). McCreary County is part of the 16-county elk zone in southeastern Kentucky, but elk hunting is prohibited in the county. It is the closest county to Lake Cumberland where elk are present.
Somerset man won’t face charges in intruder shooting case
A Somerset man will not face charges after he shot another man who had reportedly broken into his vehicle. According to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, a Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” against Jared Anderson of Somerset. Pulaski County law enforcement said in October,...
Lakers, Lady Lakers on the road at Casey County tonight
The Russell County Lakers and Lady Lakers will be on the road tonight for a matchup with Casey County. The Lady Lakers and Lady Rebels have played twice this year, with each team getting a win. The Lakers and Rebels have played once, with Casey County getting the win. The...
Lakers go on the road to Taylor County tonight
The Russell County Lakers will go on the road tonight for a matchup with the Taylor County Cardinals. The Lakers are coming off a 56-53 win on the road at Casey County Tuesday night, while the Cardinals are coming off a 74-46 win at Nelson County. The Lakers enter tonight’s...
