Elderay Walters, of Russell Springs, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Russell County Hospital. He was 76 years of age. Born on September 17, 1946, in Russell County, he was a son of the late Artist “R.T.” and Mary Easter Walters. Elderay was a retired mechanic, having worked at Russell Sportswear, Fruit of the Loom, and Palm Beach. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. Elderay deeply loved his family and spending time with them.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO