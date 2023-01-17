Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
pdxpipeline.com
Portland Spirit 2023 Winter Light Festival Dinner Cruise | See Huge Art Installations, 16 Foot Tall Space Robot
The 2023 Portland Winter Light Festival is February 3rd – 11th and we are offering four dinner cruises departing from Salmon Springs to allow you to enjoy the festival prior to a cruise. An anchor site of the festival is right across the street from our dock at the World Trade Center Plaza, with several free displays to admire from 6-10PM.
Burgerville offers old and new favorites in its seasonal menu
A Lemon Drop Shake, Big Sassy Cheeseburger and Cabbage/Cran/Pepita salad are all
The Portland Winter Light Festival Opens in 2 Weeks
The Portland Winter Light Festival kicks off its most significant and dynamic festival with a full roster of over 100 works of art. The free, all-ages outdoor festival will take place February 3 - 11. Returning for the festival’s eighth year is presenting sponsor is PGE, with additional critical support from Prosper Portland, Downtown Portland, Travel Portland, and more. The theme is “The Light of Stars.” Admission is free.
‘Cabaret,’ ‘Dragons Love Tacos,’ and Lan Su Lantern Viewing nights: 11 things to do this week
The winter entertainment season is in full force and indoor activities dominate the events list this week. Several stage plays open including “Cabaret” and “Snapshots,” a scrapbook of famous stage musicals. It’s also the season of Lunar New Year celebrations with more to come as we head toward February.
Spontaneity is on the menu at Portland Secret Dining Society
Shhh — keep these dinners on the down low.
newschoolbeer.com
Industry veteran Tim Ensign joins SteepleJack Brewing
Portland, Oregon based SteepleJack Brewing made an early name for themselves with three beautiful full service brewpubs, now they are expanding outside of the brewpub model rolling-out 16oz cans and 6-packs throughout Oregon and Washington. Behind any good brand launch into outside territory is good and capable hands, from the beginning SteepleJack has had a knack for talent with original hires like GM Billy Cook, brewers Anna Buxton and Anne Aviles, and chef Lawrence Gable. 25+ craft beer veteran Tim Ensign is the latest to join the increasingly strong team, and you may recognize him if you have been around the pacific northwest beer industry for any length of time as he has shepherded numerous brands in their mission to grow off-premise sales.
KXL
North Portland Soul Food Restaurant Adds a New Location
A church-based Portland restaurant is expanding. Po’ Shines in the Kenton neighborhood is opening Po TAGO (to go) on NE Alberta. Po’ Shines has been around for a couple of decades and has a location on Denver Ave, plus a catering business, but it’s more than that. It’s also a non-profit that teaches job skills, feeds the needy, including thousands of seniors during the pandemic, and there’s a culinary school as well. The idea is to teach chefs how to carry on the tradition of soul food cooking in America.
thereflector.com
Brewfest at ilani to bring regional drinks, national chefs
A celebration of all things beer will offer Clark County brew aficionados a chance to experience a number of events headlined by celebrity chefs. From Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, ilani’s Brewfest will take over the Cowlitz Ballroom and a number of the casino resort’s restaurants with a focus on beers, seltzers, ciders, spirits and wines. Alongside hundreds of varieties of drinks, celebrity chefs will lead live cooking demonstrations and attendees can taste food pairings to go with their beverages, a release from ilani stated.
WWEEK
If You’ve Grown Weary of Our City’s Surplus of Pizza Joints, Wild Child Will Reinvigorate Your Palate
I need to be honest about something: Lately, I’ve been losing my faith in pizza. When I was younger, I used to be able—thrilled even—to polish off a whole pie by myself. I’ve even written (rapturously) about my love of local pizza spots Escape From New York and Tartuca for this publication. But for some reason this winter, I feel plagued by pizza’s sameness, and eating what is possibly the world’s most loved food has become somewhat of a chewy chore. Is this what food burnout feels like while living in such a great pizza city? A psychosomatic symptom as a result of watching that one Abbott Elementary episode about pizza hating? Unclear. What is clear is how Wild Child, the new takeout window on Northeast Alberta Street, completely reinvigorated and cured me.
Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era
Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
houston-today.com
Short $500K, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival calls it quits, possibly forever
The Vancouver Folk Music Festival may be gone for good. Organizers said Tuesday (Jan. 17) they’ve held off on cancelling this year’s event for as long as possible in hopes that more funds would come through, but that they simply don’t have the money or staff to make things happen.
A 5 p.m. sunset is just around the corner for Portland
It’s been nearly a month since the winter solstice and whether you’ve noticed it or not, the days are getting longer.
kptv.com
Portland restaurants to reopen after pandemic hardships
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The final pieces are coming together for Besaw’s reopening. “We’re going over it, working hard on it and hopefully today, the menu is going to be up,” Chef Romeo Lopez said. Like several other Portland restaurants, Besaw’s closed in 2020 and reopened for...
'It's community': Let's Dance at Oaks Park offering lessons and a dance at no cost
PORTLAND, Ore. — What started out as a way for people to reconnect with their community during the COVID-19 pandemic, has become a weekly event at Oaks Park in Southeast Portland. Let's Dance is a dance event held every Thursday at the park, and the best part — it's free.
New developer expresses interest in Portland’s Broadway Corridor project
More than a year after a Colorado-based firm backed out of leading the redevelopment of Portland’s former central post office site, another group is considering becoming lead developer of what is anticipated to be a mixture of housing, business and recreation. A team that includes Related California and Portland’s...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Robert Key on West Linn’s No. 1 national ranking and his decades of experience in Portland hoops: Sports by Northwest podcast
The West Linn boys’ basketball team has been one of the country’s best teams, rising to No. 1 in the latest ranking by USA Today. Their first-year head coach, Robert Key, is in his fifth decade associated with high school basketball in the Portland area, most recently coaching at Grant High School, leading the Generals to the 6A championship in 2018.
tourcounsel.com
Silver Falls State Park, Oregon (with Map & Photos)
Silver Falls State Park is located in Oregon, in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, near the city of Silverton. The park owes its name to ten waterfalls formed by the steep rapids of the Silver Stream. The most visited waterfall in the park is the cascading South Falls, which...
KATU.com
City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
kptv.com
Mexican restaurant in Vancouver damaged by fire
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Mexican restaurant was damaged by a fire Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Just before 6:45 a.m., fire crews were called out to report of smoke and flames inside of Javier’s Tacos, located at 11115 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. Crews arrived within two minutes and found a working fire with smoke showing from the structure.
