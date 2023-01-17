ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Two-car motor vehicle accident on Page Blvd in Springfield

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v4Nbs_0kHDLsX000

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Page Boulevard Monday afternoon for a two-car motor vehicle accident.

2-car accident on Sumner Avenue in Springfield

According to the Springfield Fire Department, at approximately 2:17 p.m., there was a two-car motor vehicle accident at 664 Page Boulevard on Monday.

One occupant had to be extracted from the vehicle and was sent to the hospital for their injuries.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

1 Killed, 4 Injured in Crash During Morning Commute on Mass. Pike in Auburn

One person was killed and four others were injured ina three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn, according to state police. The crash happened near Exit 89 shortly before 7:30 a.m. State police said preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Mazda VST driven...
AUBURN, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police seek suspect in recent thefts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are asking for your help identifying a suspect who they said is responsible for multiple thefts. The man is described as having dark hair, dark facial hair, and has been dressed in darker clothes. Police said he is likely connected to...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
SUTTON, MA
Eyewitness News

Crash in Simsbury closes road, causes power outages

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A crash in Simsbury has led to a road closure and power outages Wednesday afternoon. Simsbury police said the crash happened on Nod Road. Nod Road is closed from Route 185 to 140 Nod Road, just north of the Avon town line, police said. Simsbury...
SIMSBURY, CT
WWLP

WWLP

39K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy