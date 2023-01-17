Read full article on original website
Cooler and unsettled stretch ahead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s going to start feeling more like January in the coming days. We’re not necessarily tracking any cold air, but seasonably cool conditions are likely to return for much of the rest of the month. We’ll be tracking some occasional rain as well starting as we wrap up this week and head into the weekend.
Bright sunshine and cooler air today
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heading into this afternoon, temperatures will range from the 50s north to the mid 60s south and plenty of sun will continue along with a northwest breeze at 10-15 mph. Overall it should be a great day to get outside!. It turns colder tonight under a...
Severe weather possible Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Stormy weather Wednesday will be followed by a cool down the rest of the week. More unsettled weather is likely by the weekend. Tomorrow is the day we are paying close attention to. Strong to severe storms are possible throughout your Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southeastern portion of the ArkLaTex under a slight risk for severe storms, on a numerical scale that is a 2 out of 5 risk. Damaging wind gusts are a main threat but all modes, including tornadoes, are possible tomorrow. Storms are expected to start around 9 AM and continue into the early evening hours, around 6 PM. We will watch these storms very closely as they move through the region. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, the low-70s for highs.
EF-1 tornado strikes Waldo, Ark.
WALDO, Ark. (KSLA) - A tornado caused some damage in Columbia County, Ark. Wednesday, Jan. 18 as severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex region. The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Columbia County near Waldo. Preliminary info shows an EF-1 with peak winds of 100 mph hit the area. A cold front pushing through the area produced a line of strong thunderstorms, which led to wind and tornado damage.
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home; trees also reported down in Haughton
(KSLA) - Emergency crews say severe weather is to blame for a tree falling on a home in Texarkana on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Dudley Street at around 10:30 a.m. No one was home at the time firefighters arrived. Officials say the call...
Vehicle crashes into guardrail on Jimmie Davis Bridge, goes partially over side
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 19) after a car hit the guardrail and went partially over the bridge. The crash happened around 3 p.m. It appears at least three vehicles were involved; some non-life-threatening injuries have been reported...
3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a wreck involving a school bus Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 on Hollywood Avenue near St. Vincent Avenue. The police department says the crash involved a school bus, an SUV, and a car. A...
Train, 18-wheeler crash in Harrison County impacting traffic
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Off of US 59 North and FM 1997 near Marshall, there has been a “major accident” involving a train and an 18-wheeler. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers in a release to use an alternate route. Further details were not yet available. KETK will update this article as we learn more.
Tourist Bureau excited about positive changes in Shreveport-Bossier
A convention combing the cities of Shreveport and Bossier along with the Tourist Bureau discuss plans to complete a 10-year Destination Master Plan focused on bringing tourism to both cites.
Missing elderly man found
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the lookout for a missing elderly man. Curtis Lassiter was last seen in the 800 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. He stands 5′9″ tall and weighs around 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and brown plaid flannel shirt, dark khaki pants, black tennis shoes and eyeglasses.
Krewe of Justinian celebrates with Purple Rain-themed Grand Bal XXIX
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Justinian rocks the Horseshoe Riverdome with its Grand Bal XXIX in celebration of Mardi Gras. On Friday night, Jan. 20, from 6:30 p.m. until 12 a.m., the Krewe of Justinian will be hosting its big event at the Horseshoe Casino’s Riverdome, at 711 Horseshoe Boulevard, Bossier City.
Amber Bradford Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
She's a God-send for any pregnant woman in the Minden area, but especially those who are facing pregnancy with some unforeseen circumstances. Meet Amber Bradford! She's this week's recipient of the Kiss Country Caught in the Act Award and she was such an easy selection for this week, the committee took less than a minute to say, "Yep, this is the one!"
Nearly 3K Entergy customers are without power in Union County and Columbia County
UNION COUNTY (KTVE/KARD) — According to Entergy officials, more than 2,000 customers are without power in Union County, Ark due to inclement weather. Officials also confirmed that nearly 900 customers in Columbia County, Ark. are without power.
Man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
Rumors Suggest Shreveport May Be Losing Another BBQ Spot
Before you freak out and start panicking just know that Port City Bar B Que is closing their doors to be able to open up a new location. Some people were uneasy hearing the news because of the recent closing of Real BBQ. Remember When Real BBQ Announced They Were...
Afternoon Seatbelt, Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Shreveport
The Shreveport Police Department is on the hunt for drivers who aren't buckled up!. The Shreveport Police Department will hold a seatbelt checkpoint Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at an undisclosed location in Shreveport. No, Shreveport Police aren't setting up a blockade just so they can write a bunch of tickets...
Bossier Police Searching for Local Business Thief
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 10th 2023 around 1630 hours in the evening a black male subject entered the business UPTOWN CHEAPSKATE located at 2130 Airline Drive in Bossier City, and stole roughly $150.00 worth of merchandise from the business. The suspect was identified as a black male subject with black hair wearing a grey and black ball cap, black tee shirt, and blue jeans. Incident was captured on surveillance at the business. Suspect was observed leaving the business on foot in an unknown direction of travel.
Traffic reopened after multi-car crash on Highway 59 in Harrison County causes delays
UPDATE: Officials said as of about 1:45 p.m., the roadway is back open. HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major accident on Highway 59 North and Suburban Acres in Harrison County involving three “commercial motor vehicles” has closed all northbound lanes on Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, travelers are encouraged to take an […]
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.
