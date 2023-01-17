SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Stormy weather Wednesday will be followed by a cool down the rest of the week. More unsettled weather is likely by the weekend. Tomorrow is the day we are paying close attention to. Strong to severe storms are possible throughout your Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southeastern portion of the ArkLaTex under a slight risk for severe storms, on a numerical scale that is a 2 out of 5 risk. Damaging wind gusts are a main threat but all modes, including tornadoes, are possible tomorrow. Storms are expected to start around 9 AM and continue into the early evening hours, around 6 PM. We will watch these storms very closely as they move through the region. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, the low-70s for highs.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO