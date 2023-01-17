ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Cooler and unsettled stretch ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s going to start feeling more like January in the coming days. We’re not necessarily tracking any cold air, but seasonably cool conditions are likely to return for much of the rest of the month. We’ll be tracking some occasional rain as well starting as we wrap up this week and head into the weekend.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bright sunshine and cooler air today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heading into this afternoon, temperatures will range from the 50s north to the mid 60s south and plenty of sun will continue along with a northwest breeze at 10-15 mph. Overall it should be a great day to get outside!. It turns colder tonight under a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Severe weather possible Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Stormy weather Wednesday will be followed by a cool down the rest of the week. More unsettled weather is likely by the weekend. Tomorrow is the day we are paying close attention to. Strong to severe storms are possible throughout your Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southeastern portion of the ArkLaTex under a slight risk for severe storms, on a numerical scale that is a 2 out of 5 risk. Damaging wind gusts are a main threat but all modes, including tornadoes, are possible tomorrow. Storms are expected to start around 9 AM and continue into the early evening hours, around 6 PM. We will watch these storms very closely as they move through the region. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, the low-70s for highs.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

EF-1 tornado strikes Waldo, Ark.

WALDO, Ark. (KSLA) - A tornado caused some damage in Columbia County, Ark. Wednesday, Jan. 18 as severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex region. The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Columbia County near Waldo. Preliminary info shows an EF-1 with peak winds of 100 mph hit the area. A cold front pushing through the area produced a line of strong thunderstorms, which led to wind and tornado damage.
WALDO, AR
KICKS 105

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KSLA

3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a wreck involving a school bus Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 on Hollywood Avenue near St. Vincent Avenue. The police department says the crash involved a school bus, an SUV, and a car. A...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Missing elderly man found

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the lookout for a missing elderly man. Curtis Lassiter was last seen in the 800 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. He stands 5′9″ tall and weighs around 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and brown plaid flannel shirt, dark khaki pants, black tennis shoes and eyeglasses.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Krewe of Justinian celebrates with Purple Rain-themed Grand Bal XXIX

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Justinian rocks the Horseshoe Riverdome with its Grand Bal XXIX in celebration of Mardi Gras. On Friday night, Jan. 20, from 6:30 p.m. until 12 a.m., the Krewe of Justinian will be hosting its big event at the Horseshoe Casino’s Riverdome, at 711 Horseshoe Boulevard, Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Amber Bradford Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient

She's a God-send for any pregnant woman in the Minden area, but especially those who are facing pregnancy with some unforeseen circumstances. Meet Amber Bradford! She's this week's recipient of the Kiss Country Caught in the Act Award and she was such an easy selection for this week, the committee took less than a minute to say, "Yep, this is the one!"
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Man injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Police Searching for Local Business Thief

The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 10th 2023 around 1630 hours in the evening a black male subject entered the business UPTOWN CHEAPSKATE located at 2130 Airline Drive in Bossier City, and stole roughly $150.00 worth of merchandise from the business. The suspect was identified as a black male subject with black hair wearing a grey and black ball cap, black tee shirt, and blue jeans. Incident was captured on surveillance at the business. Suspect was observed leaving the business on foot in an unknown direction of travel.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Traffic reopened after multi-car crash on Highway 59 in Harrison County causes delays

UPDATE: Officials said as of about 1:45 p.m., the roadway is back open. HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major accident on Highway 59 North and Suburban Acres in Harrison County involving three “commercial motor vehicles” has closed all northbound lanes on Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, travelers are encouraged to take an […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.

SHREVEPORT, LA

