Winter dining deals set in Westchester, Rockland, NYC

'Tis the season for restaurant promotions. White Plains is offering a Restaurant Month for all of January. Suffern is bringing back its Restaurant Week for the fifth year in a row later this month and Yonkers will be doing theirs in February. Then there's New York City, with its roster of nearly 500 restaurants offering discounted meals starting Jan. 17 across all five boroughs.

More than 480 restaurants are participating in NYC Restaurant Week, which runs Jan. 17 through Feb. 12. Deals include prix-fixe two-course lunches and three-course dinners for $30, $45, $60, depending upon each individual restaurant’s price point, at eateries across all five boroughs. The promotion is part of NYC Winter Outing 2023 sponsored by NYC & Company and includes other winter experiences such as Broadway shows and hotel discounts. Reservations for the outings are bookable at nycgo.com/winterouting while information on restaurants can be found at nycgo.com/restaurant-week .

Dining deals abound at nine Suffern restaurants from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26 and then again from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2. This includes (depending on the restaurant) three to four courses for $30.99. Restaurants include Agave Restaurant & Lounge, Adaraka Indian Cuisine, Da Nina Restaurant, Diddy's Soul Food, Fink's BBQ & Cheesesteak Roadhouse, Hacienda De Don Manuel, Jay's Thai Kitchen, Mia Tapas & Bar and Plan B. More information at suffernchamber.org .

Diners can choose from $20 two course lunches or $40 or $50 three course dinners at 13 participating downtown Yonkers restaurants from Feb. 15 to March 1. Participants include Dolphin, Dos Marias, Singas Pizza, Yonkers Brewing Company, Francey Brady's, Nawab, Giovanni's Restaurant, X20, Guapo, Off the Hook, Zuppa Restaurant, The Pizza Place and La Bella Havana. Details at yonkersdowntown.com .

