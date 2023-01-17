ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering the gone-far-too-soon-life of Devin Willock: ‘He was my favorite OL’

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
Devin Willock sent a text to his high school coach at Paramus Catholic this week. The young man who lost his life this morning to a tragic one-car accident had his eyes set on the future.

“I texted him yesterday,” Paramus Catholic coach John Whitehead said. “Before the parade. I said to him what are your thoughts.”

Whitehead said Willock replied it was a fantastic championship game.

“He was talking about going for his third [championship] at Georgia,” Whitehead said. “He was all into it. He was all into Georgia. Oh my god was he all into Georgia.”

Whitehead asked him if there was still enough talent left in the cupboard to win a third straight title.

“He told me Georgia was going to be a lot better than people think,” Whitehead said.

His coach replied: “Are you sure?”

“He said ‘We are going to have an unbelievable running game next year,” Whitehead said. “He said ‘Unbelievable. We’re just going to maul people. We won’t even have to throw it’ and he was so pumped up for next year. Oh my God.”

“He was talking about next year already at Georgia and he was on the honor roll at Georgia. Again. He gets all As.”

