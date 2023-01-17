Portland, Oregon based SteepleJack Brewing made an early name for themselves with three beautiful full service brewpubs, now they are expanding outside of the brewpub model rolling-out 16oz cans and 6-packs throughout Oregon and Washington. Behind any good brand launch into outside territory is good and capable hands, from the beginning SteepleJack has had a knack for talent with original hires like GM Billy Cook, brewers Anna Buxton and Anne Aviles, and chef Lawrence Gable. 25+ craft beer veteran Tim Ensign is the latest to join the increasingly strong team, and you may recognize him if you have been around the pacific northwest beer industry for any length of time as he has shepherded numerous brands in their mission to grow off-premise sales.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO