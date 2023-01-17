ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Rare sun appearance is set for the week’s end in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunglasses will be a must moving into Thursday and Friday in western Oregon and Washington. Bright and blue skies return as high pressure builds offshore. The drying trend can be found from Washington to California as the jetstream continues to push north. Temperatures are expected...
Tossed and recovered decades ago, two Stations of the Cross are returned to historic Portland church

After more than 40 years only three people knew the artifacts existed: A man in California, his mother in Texas and a woman storing them in her Southwest Portland home. Kate Chester had been given the two vintage Stations of the Cross, but had no idea where they’d come from. Even so, Chester, who attends St. Clare Catholic Church in Southwest Portland, understood the spiritual significance. Stations of the Cross, 14 of them, depict the last day of Jesus Christ’s life. At the stations, typically displayed in churches or church yards, the faithful reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and spend time in prayer.
Industry veteran Tim Ensign joins SteepleJack Brewing

Portland, Oregon based SteepleJack Brewing made an early name for themselves with three beautiful full service brewpubs, now they are expanding outside of the brewpub model rolling-out 16oz cans and 6-packs throughout Oregon and Washington. Behind any good brand launch into outside territory is good and capable hands, from the beginning SteepleJack has had a knack for talent with original hires like GM Billy Cook, brewers Anna Buxton and Anne Aviles, and chef Lawrence Gable. 25+ craft beer veteran Tim Ensign is the latest to join the increasingly strong team, and you may recognize him if you have been around the pacific northwest beer industry for any length of time as he has shepherded numerous brands in their mission to grow off-premise sales.
Michael Lehrer, comedian and Second City alumni, dies at 44

Comedian and Second City alumnus Michael Lehrer died Tuesday after a long battle with ALS. He was 44.Context: Lehrer was diagnosed with ALS in 2017, and his health had since deteriorated. He was most recently bedridden with motor function difficulties.He moved from Austin, Texas, to Portland, Oregon, last week to voluntarily end his life under the Death with Dignity Act."My life led here no matter how I lived it," Michael recently posted. "It's simply bad luck."Driving the news: When news broke that Michael was voluntarily ending his life, tributes and memories poured in on social media, giving the beloved entertainer...
The Portland Winter Light Festival Opens in 2 Weeks

The Portland Winter Light Festival kicks off its most significant and dynamic festival with a full roster of over 100 works of art. The free, all-ages outdoor festival will take place February 3 - 11. Returning for the festival’s eighth year is presenting sponsor is PGE, with additional critical support from Prosper Portland, Downtown Portland, Travel Portland, and more. The theme is “The Light of Stars.” Admission is free.
Readers Respond to a Carless Square and Our Other Big Ideas for Portland

Thank you for ideas on improving Portland [”How to Save Portland,” WW, Jan. 4]. “Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland”? Not a good idea. Try making driving and parking in downtown area safer and more accessible. Look at a map. A lot of the population with some expendable income live outside the city (I-205) perimeter. Even those, for instance, in the Gresham vicinity (or Troutdale, Damascus, Pleasant Valley, Happy Valley, Oregon City, Sherwood, etc.) are not going to take public transportation to downtown even if we could get to it.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
A Former Day Care Stands Empty Amid Promises of Subsidized Housing

Address: 511 SE 60th Ave. Why it’s empty: Unfunded affordable housing plans. Before the two-story brick building overlooking Southeast 60th Avenue and Stark Street was abandoned to vandals, it housed a day care operated by the YMCA. But the Y’s lease with the city on the building known as...
Silver Falls State Park, Oregon (with Map & Photos)

Silver Falls State Park is located in Oregon, in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, near the city of Silverton. The park owes its name to ten waterfalls formed by the steep rapids of the Silver Stream. The most visited waterfall in the park is the cascading South Falls, which...
Portland man, former journalist, charged with federal hate crimes

A man charged with arson and bias crimes in Multnomah County for setting fire to a mosque and vandalizing two Jewish synagogues is now facing federal hate crime charges. Federal prosecutors are filing four charges against Michael Bivins, 35, for his alleged racist crime spree in spring 2022. Bivins was recorded on security cameras setting fire to the Muslim Community Center of Portland. He allegedly smashed windows at Congregations Shir Tikvah and Beth Israel. He also is accused of smashing windows at a Black-owned restaurant and vandalizing Beth Israel with anti-Jewish graffiti.
