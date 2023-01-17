Read full article on original website
Burgerville offers old and new favorites in its seasonal menu
A Lemon Drop Shake, Big Sassy Cheeseburger and Cabbage/Cran/Pepita salad are all
Portland restaurant is feeling the pressure as egg prices soar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland restaurants are having a huge impact as the prices for eggs continue to rise amid a national supply shortage. One restaurant in particular is feeling it the most as it specializes in egg sandwiches primarily. Jace Krause, owner of Fried Egg I'm in Love, a...
Channel 6000
Rare sun appearance is set for the week’s end in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunglasses will be a must moving into Thursday and Friday in western Oregon and Washington. Bright and blue skies return as high pressure builds offshore. The drying trend can be found from Washington to California as the jetstream continues to push north. Temperatures are expected...
hereisoregon.com
Tossed and recovered decades ago, two Stations of the Cross are returned to historic Portland church
After more than 40 years only three people knew the artifacts existed: A man in California, his mother in Texas and a woman storing them in her Southwest Portland home. Kate Chester had been given the two vintage Stations of the Cross, but had no idea where they’d come from. Even so, Chester, who attends St. Clare Catholic Church in Southwest Portland, understood the spiritual significance. Stations of the Cross, 14 of them, depict the last day of Jesus Christ’s life. At the stations, typically displayed in churches or church yards, the faithful reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and spend time in prayer.
newschoolbeer.com
Industry veteran Tim Ensign joins SteepleJack Brewing
Portland, Oregon based SteepleJack Brewing made an early name for themselves with three beautiful full service brewpubs, now they are expanding outside of the brewpub model rolling-out 16oz cans and 6-packs throughout Oregon and Washington. Behind any good brand launch into outside territory is good and capable hands, from the beginning SteepleJack has had a knack for talent with original hires like GM Billy Cook, brewers Anna Buxton and Anne Aviles, and chef Lawrence Gable. 25+ craft beer veteran Tim Ensign is the latest to join the increasingly strong team, and you may recognize him if you have been around the pacific northwest beer industry for any length of time as he has shepherded numerous brands in their mission to grow off-premise sales.
Michael Lehrer, comedian and Second City alumni, dies at 44
Comedian and Second City alumnus Michael Lehrer died Tuesday after a long battle with ALS. He was 44.Context: Lehrer was diagnosed with ALS in 2017, and his health had since deteriorated. He was most recently bedridden with motor function difficulties.He moved from Austin, Texas, to Portland, Oregon, last week to voluntarily end his life under the Death with Dignity Act."My life led here no matter how I lived it," Michael recently posted. "It's simply bad luck."Driving the news: When news broke that Michael was voluntarily ending his life, tributes and memories poured in on social media, giving the beloved entertainer...
The Portland Winter Light Festival Opens in 2 Weeks
The Portland Winter Light Festival kicks off its most significant and dynamic festival with a full roster of over 100 works of art. The free, all-ages outdoor festival will take place February 3 - 11. Returning for the festival’s eighth year is presenting sponsor is PGE, with additional critical support from Prosper Portland, Downtown Portland, Travel Portland, and more. The theme is “The Light of Stars.” Admission is free.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to a Carless Square and Our Other Big Ideas for Portland
Thank you for ideas on improving Portland [”How to Save Portland,” WW, Jan. 4]. “Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland”? Not a good idea. Try making driving and parking in downtown area safer and more accessible. Look at a map. A lot of the population with some expendable income live outside the city (I-205) perimeter. Even those, for instance, in the Gresham vicinity (or Troutdale, Damascus, Pleasant Valley, Happy Valley, Oregon City, Sherwood, etc.) are not going to take public transportation to downtown even if we could get to it.
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
A popular retail store recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Oregon this week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 22, 2023, the popular clothing retailer J. Crew will be closing another one of its Oregon store locations in Portland, according to local reports.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Owner of Portland restaurant Mother's Bistro targeted in check fraud scam
PORTLAND, Ore. — The owner of Mother’s Bistro and Bar in downtown Portland has been in a battle with her bank for the past several months after she was the target of check fraud. She lost more than $800 and said her bank claimed they couldn’t do anything about it.
2023 Oregon home design trends: Smart, stylish spaces to entertain, store stuff
Designers and tastemakers around the world rang out their New Year trends, from the Pantone Color Institute declaring deep pinkish red Viva Magenta the 2023 color of the year to Architectural Digest promoting crafted, homemade objects that express a personal touch. What will continue to be popular in the Portland...
Washington County quarantine in place to prevent spread of invasive insect
The Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a temporary emerald ash borer quarantine in Washington County in December to help prevent the spread of the invasive insect.
WWEEK
A Former Day Care Stands Empty Amid Promises of Subsidized Housing
Address: 511 SE 60th Ave. Why it’s empty: Unfunded affordable housing plans. Before the two-story brick building overlooking Southeast 60th Avenue and Stark Street was abandoned to vandals, it housed a day care operated by the YMCA. But the Y’s lease with the city on the building known as...
Are you waiting for a Portland-area In-N-Out? Don’t hold your breath
If you want to hop on a TriMet bus and get yourself a Double Double, you might have to wait awhile. While various somewhat-near-Portland locations for In-N-Out Burger have been in the works for years, exactly zero of them have materialized. Take the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway location, which was denied a...
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
Egg prices soar, store shelves bare amid avian flu, supply chain issues
PORTLAND, Oregon — Grocery stores around the country — and some in Oregon — are once again struggling to keep eggs in stock while prices for the food staple continue to rise amid a national supply shortage. Since last February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports an...
Toppled Sellwood chestnut tree’s wood finds new purpose
Oftentimes, when a large and historic tree tumbles in a storm, it’s chopped up and put in a dump. But in Sellwood, the community wanted to do something different.
tourcounsel.com
Silver Falls State Park, Oregon (with Map & Photos)
Silver Falls State Park is located in Oregon, in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, near the city of Silverton. The park owes its name to ten waterfalls formed by the steep rapids of the Silver Stream. The most visited waterfall in the park is the cascading South Falls, which...
opb.org
Portland man, former journalist, charged with federal hate crimes
A man charged with arson and bias crimes in Multnomah County for setting fire to a mosque and vandalizing two Jewish synagogues is now facing federal hate crime charges. Federal prosecutors are filing four charges against Michael Bivins, 35, for his alleged racist crime spree in spring 2022. Bivins was recorded on security cameras setting fire to the Muslim Community Center of Portland. He allegedly smashed windows at Congregations Shir Tikvah and Beth Israel. He also is accused of smashing windows at a Black-owned restaurant and vandalizing Beth Israel with anti-Jewish graffiti.
