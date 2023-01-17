Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Dover-Calais ferries suspended due to French strike
Ferries between Dover and Calais are being disrupted by a national strike in France. P&O Ferries services to and from the French port have been suspended since early morning. Dover is still open with Dunkerque services running as normal but travellers are being urged to allow extra time for journeys.
BBC
Wales ambulance: Strike action 'seriously disrupts' service
More than 1,000 striking ambulance staff have left the service "seriously disrupted", bosses say. Thursday is the first day of action by the Unite union over pay and conditions and follows two days of GMB walkouts. Unite wants a cost of living salary rise and said a Welsh government offer...
Michael Gove denies south-east favoured by levelling up funds
The levelling up secretary has denied that the south-east is getting an unfair proportion of money aimed at tackling inequality in the UK. On a media round, Michael Gove repeatedly denied that the latest announcement of £2.1bn for 100 projects was a tilt away from funding the north of England.
BBC
Train strikes: Cheaper to settle, minister admits
Rail strikes have cost the UK more than settling the disputes months ago would have, rail minister Huw Merriman has said. The strikes have cost the UK more than £1bn, he conceded to a committee of MPs. However, Mr Merriman said no deal over pay was viable without unions...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
‘Most state schools to shut doors for several days if teachers vote in favour of strike action’
A majority of state schools in England and Wales will shut their doors across several days in the coming months if the country’s biggest teaching union votes to strike, reports suggest.The National Education Union (NEU) is said to expect its members – a ballot of whom is set to end on Friday – to vote in favour of taking mass industrial action.NEU secretary-general Kevin Courtney told The Observer that action taken by its members alone would be enough to cause many school closures on strike days, prompting the most widespread school shut down for many years.The results of strike...
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
Schools told they can use volunteers to stay open as teachers vote for 7 days of strike action
Schools have been told they can use volunteers to stay open after teachers voted to strike on seven days between now and mid-March in a row over pay.Teachers across England and Wales have voted to strike over the next two months amid fears walkouts will lead to a return to online lessons and Covid-style classes. Nine out of 10 members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted for the action and the union passed the 50 per cent ballot turnout required by law. The NEU announced there would be seven days of walkouts between now and mid-March, but said...
Next nurses strike will be twice as big if no agreement reached, union warns
Double the number of nurses will be asked to strike in early February in a bid to increase pressure on the Government, union leaders have warned.The Royal College of Nursing has said that if progress is not made in negotiations by the end of January, the next set of strikes will include all eligible members in England for the first time.This comes as ministers push for new laws requiring minimum levels of service on strike days – legislation which is expected to take around six months to pass through Parliament.RCN general secretary Pat Cullen described the Prime Minister’s position in...
BBC
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost during 'extraordinarily violent' seas
The crew of a small cargo ship died after their vessel capsized in strong winds and 10m-high waves, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has heard. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
BBC
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC
Tube strikes: Bakerloo line staff to stage walk-outs
London Underground workers on the Bakerloo line are to stage strikes on two Saturdays in February. Members of Aslef who work on the Tube line will walk out on 4 and 11 February after voting in favour of industrial action. The union objects to a plan it says would allow...
Thousands of nurses and ambulance workers to strike on same day
Thousands of ambulance workers and nurses will go on strike on the same day next month as the pay dispute with the Government shows no signs of reaching a resolution.The GMB union said more than 10,000 ambulance workers, including paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers, will stage strikes on February 6, February 20, March 6 and March 20.Nurses are also due to strike on February 6 – meaning mass disruption can be expected across the NHS on that day. Nurses will also strike the following day, February 7.BREAKING 🚨: Ambulance workers announce new strike dates – after government refuse to...
Train companies make ‘best and final offer’ to resolve rail dispute
Train operating companies have made a “best and final offer” to the biggest rail workers union in a bid to break the deadlocked dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said the offer to the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) included a minimum pay rise of 9% over two years and guaranteed no compulsory redundancies until at least the end of December 2024, which is an improvement to the previous offer of April 1 2024.A statement said: “The offer, made through an outline framework agreement, would allow the industry to adapt to significant changes in the...
BBC
Nurses' strike: Staff walk out across Yorkshire in pay row
Nurses across Yorkshire are taking part in strike action in a row over pay. Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) at trusts in Sheffield, York, Barnsley and Harrogate are involved in the industrial action. The RCN is calling for a 19% pay rise and members in England are...
BBC
Levelling up: New ferry for Fair Isle among UK grants
A new ferry for one of Britain's most remote inhabited islands is among 10 projects in Scotland that will benefit from UK government funding. The restoration of Kilmarnock's Palace Theatre and regeneration schemes in Peterhead and Stirling will also share more than £177m. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the...
Revealed: cabinet split over NHS pay disputes piles pressure on Sunak
Health secretary Steve Barclay urges unions to lobby PM over improved pay offer for striking nurses and ambulance workers
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC
Labour calls for Transpennine Express rail contract removal
Labour is calling for train operator Transpennine Express to have its contract removed. Transpennine, which operates across the North of England and into Scotland, has been cancelling trains on a daily basis for months. Labour's shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said the service had "never been worse". Rail Minister Huw...
Comments / 0