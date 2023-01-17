ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock enters the NCAA transfer portal

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7lC6_0kHDLUXg00

ATHENS — Dominick Blaylock gave his football future a long, hard look and determined it’s time to explore moving on from Georgia football.

The Bulldogs’ fan-favorite entered the NCAA portal on Monday night, two days before the end of this NCAA “transfer window” that serves as the equivalent to NFL free agency.

Blaylock, an in-state product from Marietta who attended Walton High School, missed the entire 2020 season while battling his way back from two ACL knee injuries, the first of which occurred in the 2019 SEC Championship Game against LSU.

Blaylock had 15 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown this season., coming up with a key first-down grab in Georgia’s thrilling 42-41 CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal win over Ohio State.

“Whenever my name is called I just try to execute and help my team in any way possible,” Blaylock said, asked about accepting a lesser role in the receiving game than he had prior to his injuries. “I work hard and do my best to help the outcome for my team.”

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Arik Gilbert, former Georgia TE/WR, makes B1G transfer decision

Arik Gilbert spent 1 season at LSU before transferring to Georgia, where he remained for 2 seasons. The tight end/wide receiver from the Atlanta area will now head to the B1G to hopefully resurrect what once appeared to be a promising college career. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Gilbert has...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

2 Georgia transfers find new homes

On Jan. 16, former Bulldogs Brett Seither and Mekhail “MJ” Sherman officially announced where they will play next season. Seither is off to in-state rival Georgia Tech, while Sherman is moving out west to join Nebraska. Each player joined the team a year apart from each other, as...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Ladd McConkey makes decision, Todd Monken getting interest, more

The news for the Georgia Bulldogs hasn’t stopped since their national championship win over TCU. Here’s the latest on the Dawgs. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has officially announced he will be returning to Georgia. This is great news for the team and fans, as McConkey was a key element to Georgia’s success the last two seasons. Georgia’s wide receiver corps just got a big shot in the arm!
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior

Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

UGA Is A "Special Place" To 5-star California Running Back Target

ATHENS - Is there a California to Georgia trend going on at running back these days?. Of course, Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee went out to California and landed Kendall Milton in the 2020 class and then went back out there to land superstar back Roderick Robinson‍ in the 2023 class.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Plans of attorney firm to detail legal action tied to UGA player crash victim suddenly change

Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock endorsed the Go Big Injury Lawyers firm, which announced Wednesday night his parents would discuss “legal actions THAT WILL be taken” after last weekend’s crash that killed him. Instead, on Thursday afternoon in Athens, attorney Roy Willey said Sharlene and David Willock, Devin’s parents, couldn’t be there.
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being laid to rest in Stephens County

TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, will be held Wednesday in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
ATHENS, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions

Taking some road trips in Georgia this year? With the Peach State’s rich history, splendid natural beauty, quaint towns and vibrant cities, there are plenty of things to see and do. But Georgia also is loaded with scores of roadside attractions — oddities, rarities, one-of-a-kinds – that also may be worth at least a short […] The post Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
ATHENS, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security

The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
118K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy