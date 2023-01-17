ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfeboro, NH

WCAX

Woman dies from injuries sustained in NH fire

LANGDON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say a wood stove is suspected of causing a fatal fire in Sullivan County two weeks ago. It happened in the town of Langdon on the morning of January 5. Fire crews responded to Darby Brook Lane and found a shed engulfed in flames. A woman who escaped the fire was sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with injuries. The state fire marshal on Thursday said the victim, Crystal Chase, 29, died of her injuries on January 11.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
CBS Boston

Popular Wolfeboro, NH grocery store goes up in flames

WOLFEBORO, N.H. – A popular grocery store near Lake Winnipesaukee went up in flames Monday night. The fire happened at Hunter's Shop 'n Save on South Main Street in Wolfeboro. Residents said the store is a staple of the community.Firefighters said no one was injured and the flames were contained to the original building where the fire began.It is not clear what caused the fire.
WOLFEBORO, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire grocery store destroyed in massive fire

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A popular family-owned grocery store in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region was destroyed in a massive fire that broke out on Monday night. Crews responding to a report of blaze at Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save on South Main Street after 9 p.m. found the building engulfed in flames, according to the Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue Department.
WOLFEBORO, NH
WMUR.com

Police search for owner of snake found in Littleton business

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton police are hoping to find the owner of a reptile recently discovered at a business. If your snake ran, or rather slithered away from home, they have it. New Hampshire Fish and Game stopped by their department after a small snake was found loose in...
LITTLETON, NH
WMUR.com

Police serve search warrant at Salem building in active fraud investigation

SALEM, N.H. — Police served a search warrant at an address in Salem on Thursday in connection with an active fraud investigation, police said. The warrant was served at what appears to be a vacant storefront in the Masonic Temple building on Main Street. A News 9 videographer saw crime scene tape at the scene.
SALEM, NH
whdh.com

19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in NH crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1107 Bodwell Road around 2:30 p.m. determined the crash involved a 2017 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle and a 2018 Honda Civic.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Body found at Upper Valley recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
HARTFORD, VT
nhbr.com

Four Upper Valley communities gear up to form power-pooling plan

Four Upper Valley communities are poised to be in the initial group of local governments receiving their electricity from the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire. The nonprofit is set up in a way to pool the buying power of municipalities while insulating them from financial risk. It’s scheduled to launch in Lebanon, Hanover, Enfield and Plainfield in April or May.
LEBANON, NH
102.9 WBLM

Restaurant in South Berwick, Maine, Has In-N-Out Style Burgers

I am what some may call a "burger enthusiast". I have been on the hunt for the best burger on the Seacoast since I moved to New Hampshire in 2020! I I love when a restaurant gives you the option to build-your-own burger because you can make it EXACTLY how you like it! How do I like my burger? I'm so glad you asked! I like a beef patty, cooked medium rare, with pepper jack cheese, bacon, BBQ Sauce, avocado, and sautéed onions and mushrooms. Oh great, now I am drooling all over my keyboard.
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH man facing assault charges after 7-year-old boy found suffering from severe burns

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 7-year-old New Hampshire boy was found suffering from severe burns to the face and body on Tuesday morning, according to police. Manchester Police responded to a residence on Eastern Avenue just before 11 a.m. and located a 7-year-old child who was not conscious or breathing and had significant burns all over his body. The child was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment and was transferred for more advanced care, said police.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
TILTON, NH
VTDigger

Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford

HARTFORD, VT
WMUR.com

Superintendents weigh whether to cancel, delay school as storm moves in

BEDFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire school superintendents on Thursday were weighing whether to cancel school the next day as a storm moved in, bringing heavy snow. There haven't been many snow days in New Hampshire this winter, but Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said that doesn't change her approach. >>...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said a 19-year-old motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash Tuesday afternoon. The motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after the collision on Bodwell Road. The driver of the car was not hurt. The road was closed into Tuesday evening but is now back...
MANCHESTER, NH

