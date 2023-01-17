ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

‘Mamba Mentality’ pushes Carmel Christian’s Jaeden Mustaf, team, to No. 1 in state poll

By Steve Lyttle
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fx9iT_0kHDL7ZS00

Last Saturday, in the biggest boys’ high school basketball game of the year in North Carolina, Myers Park appeared to have solved the Jaeden Mustaf problem.

Mustaf had burned the nationally-ranked Mustangs’ defense with driving layups and short jump shots several times in the first half of Saturday’s high school basketball showdown between the No. 1 public 4A (Myers Park) and the No. 1 private school team (Carmel Christian) in North Carolina.

So the Mustangs concentrated on taking away Mustaf’s inside shots, and Myers Park eventually built a 46-38 lead.

But it’s not that easy to solve a Jaden Mustaf problem.

“If I have the shot, coach has told me to take it,” Mustaf said.

So on back-to-back possessions, Mustaf found himself unguarded outside the 3-point arc. He made both shots, his team narrowed the gap to 46-44, and Carmel Christian eventually won 52-51.

Mustaf finished with 21 points and six rebounds in a performance that certainly enhanced his stature as one of the top three or four recruits in North Carolina’s high school junior class.

At 6-6, Mustaf — ranked No. 35 nationally by 247 Sports — has both the size and speed to work effectively on the inside, the accuracy to score from the outside, and the tenacity to play lock-down defense on opponents.

Carmel Christian coach Joe Badgett said Mustaf “continues to get better.”

Big year, big change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9PWX_0kHDL7ZS00
Carmel Christian’s Jaeden Mustaf (3) dribbles around Concord Academy’s Noah Van Bibber (11) during a game at Carmel Christian in Matthews, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Carmel Christian beat Concord Academy 59-52 Alex Slitz/alslitz@charlotteobserver.com

A lot has changed in 12 months.

A year ago, Mustaf was a sophomore, seeing plenty of playing time for iconic DeMatha High in suburban Washington, D.C. His dad, Jerrod, was a DeMatha standout before going on to the University of Maryland and being drafted in the first round by the New York Knicks.

Jaeden Mustaf averaged 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists at DeMatha, but he was looking for a change.

He and his family eventually got in touch with Badgett, and early last April, Mustaf announced he was moving to North Carolina and playing at Carmel Christian.

“I really clicked with him,” Mustaf said of Badgett. “He is a coach who really cares about me. It just seemed like the right move to make.”

Badgett coached Carmel Christian to the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 4A championship last year, and while some people focused on the number of seniors on that team, Badgett said last spring that he was optimistic about this season.

In addition to Mustaf, standouts like Bryce Cash (Charlotte Christian) and Khamani Wertz (Providence Day) also transferred to Carmel Christian. Those three are now the team’s leading scorers.

Mustaf added to his reputation last summer, earning Most Valuable Player honors with his New World team on the Adidas Under-17 circuit playing against older players. He fine-tuned one of his key weapons, the left-to-right drive to the basket; and worked on his defense and play anticipation.

Recruiting building

College coaches noticed.

Mustaf now has offers or is getting serious interest from more than two dozen major schools.

Want some names? How about Kansas, Virginia, N.C. State, Miami, Maryland, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Rutgers and Wake Forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fu8LM_0kHDL7ZS00
Carmel Christian’s Jaeden Mustaf on Thursday, October 13, 2022. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Yes, the Charlotte 49ers are interested.

And Mustaf is a student -athlete. He said faith, family and school work were stressed at DeMatha and now at Carmel Christian. He carries a 3.5 grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) and loves American literature.

Harvard is among the schools that has come calling.

Most recruiting and scouting services rank Mustaf among the top 30 or 40 players nationally in the Class of 2024.

Carmel Christian is 21-3, ranked No. 1 among North Carolina’s private schools, and Mustaf is averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

He leads the team in each of those categories.

‘He’s Tough’

What some people might not realize about Mustaf, Badgett said, is his toughness.

“Jaeden has a tough playing style,” Badgett said. “He isn’t afraid to go inside and mix it up, and he plays tough defense.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aL1s2_0kHDL7ZS00
Carmel Christian’s Jaeden Mustaf (3) dribbles past Concord Academy’s Isaiah Tate (3) during a game at Carmel Christian in Matthews, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Carmel Christian beat Concord Academy 59-52 Alex Slitz/alslitz@charlotteobserver.com

“Boston (Smith, son of former Carolina Panther Steve Smith) and Bryce (Cash) also are tough players, and that’s a difference between this year’s team and last year’s,” Badgett added. “It’s contagious. The rest of the players feed off that.”

Mustaf makes no bones about it. He wants to become a stellar college basketball player and then play in the NBA. He models his game after the late Kobe Bryant and talks about Bryant’s infamous “Mamba Mentality,” the unrelenting approach to practice and playing that made Bryant great. Mustaf said he has a similar desire to work hard and improve every day.

He said Badgett has helped him improve.

“He’s a coach who is willing to arrange it so I can be at school, working out, at 5:30 or 6 in the morning,” Mustaf said. “He’s a coach who really trusts me.”

Mustaf said he feels as if he has found a home at Carmel Christian.

“The whole family environment is important to me,” he said. “And you can feel that environment here.”

Mustaf said he enjoys his teammates and feels they are tight.

“We are resilient,” he said. “Myers Park got that 8-point lead on us, but we fought back. It’s fun to play on a team like this.”

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

O’Neal’s triple-double earns state-wide recognition

Southside senior Ka’Nyah O’Neal’s performance against Northside got even better after coach Milton Ruffin reviewed the tape. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association also noticed her record-setting night and chose it for the state-wide Performance of the Week award. Southside’s bench and the official scorebook had...
power98fm.com

How Would You Feel If the MLB Came to Charlotte?

What are the odds of Major League Baseball coming to Charlotte? Nashville, Tennessee is the latest city to make their bid for a Major League Baseball team. Although they are on the waiting list, Charlotte seems to always fall pretty short of getting one of our own. Queen City News...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
431
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy