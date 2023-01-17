Read full article on original website
Parents outraged over plan for Bridgeport students to be relocated due to teaching vacancies
Parents say they are outraged with how they say the district is handling the situation, with the lack of communication and planning.
Students evaluated for injuries after large tree branch falls on school playground in Ridgefield
The students were sent home Wednesday to be evaluated for injuries following the incident.
New Haven Independent
Michael E. Pacowta Named President Of Valley United Way
SHELTON — The Valley United Way (VUW) board of directors is pleased to announce that Michael E. Pacowta has been named President and Chief Professional Officer. Pacowta brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for positive change within the organization’s five-town region of Ansonia, Derby, Oxford, Seymour, and Shelton. He succeeds Interim President and Chief Executive Officer David Kennedy, who retired on January 9.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Homeowner Associations Can No Longer Block Solar Installations
Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.
tunxis.edu
CT State Swears In First Chief of Police
Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The event included students, faculty and staff from Connecticut State Community College’s (CT State) 12 community colleges, Chute’s family, and police and municipal leaders...
New Britain Herald
Plainville Police Department has a new police lieutenant
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Police Department promoted a new police lieutenant at Monday’s Town Council meeting. John Quilter, who has served with the Plainville Police Department for more than 23 years, was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. His wife Missy pinned his new badge on him at the meeting.
darientimes.com
New Fairfield school employee on leave after 'explicit videos' posted on social media, superintendent says
NEW FAIRFIELD — A local school employee has been placed on administrative leave while the district investigates accusations of "off-campus, inappropriate conduct,” the superintendent said. In a letter sent Wednesday to families and staff, New Fairfield Superintendent of Schools Kenneth G. Craw said the alleged misconduct involved “one...
Connecticut officials spread the word about required retirement savings plan for small businesses
Small businesses in Connecticut are now required to offer a retirement savings plan called MyCTSavings.
darientimes.com
Bloomfield Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne revises retirement date to 2025 but keeps 'options open'
BLOOMFIELD — Just over a week after announcing he would retire in August, Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne announced he will stay until 2025. The update came "out of the blue" for some council members who wished the town manager had discussed his evolving plans with the council ahead of the announcement.
Plans announced to develop West Hartford blighted property into affordable housing
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop a blighted property in West Hartford and turn it into affordable housing. State officials announced on Wednesday that close to $1 million will go towards converting 900 Farmington Ave. into a 44-unit mixed-income multifamily residential complex. West Hartford Mayor Sherri Cantor says it […]
hamlethub.com
Roberto Alves Announces Campaign for Mayor of Danbury
Former Democratic City Councilman Roberto Alves today announced his candidacy for Mayor. “We gave this administration a year to change and make progress, but instead we got a series of mishaps, unfulfilled promises, and no transparency," said Roberto Alves. "As a community, we deserve better. We deserve leadership that is accountable, transparent, and truly committed to making a positive impact on our lives,” Alves continued, “I still see what I've always seen in our city: possibilities and potential. It’s time Danbury becomes a shining example of what a community that has been left behind for so long can do when we focus on creating opportunities for every resident and young person in our city.” concluded Alves.
Yale Daily News
Yale announces “momentous” changes to leave of absence policies amid ongoing mental health lawsuit
Over a month ago, mental health advocates and current students filed a lawsuit — which has since moved to settlement discussions — alleging that Yale’s policies discriminate against students facing mental health issues, especially those who take time off. In the midst of conferences between the University...
darientimes.com
Danbury approves second cannabis retail shop in as many weeks — this one on the booming west side
DANBURY — Planners have approved the city’s second retail cannabis location in as many weeks, giving an existing medicinal cannabis dispensary on the booming west side permission to sell recreational cannabis to adults as a hybrid retailer. The Planning Commission’s approval on Wednesday for The Botanist on Mill...
Pepperidge Farm moves HQ from CT to NJ
Pepperidge Farm’s headquarters will be moved from the current Connecticut location of Norwalk to New Jersey, in the city of Camden, joining corporate parent Campbell Soups
Connecticut utility companies offer one-on-one help with heavy bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Because of medical hardship, Johnny Johnson has had his power and gas cut off in previous winters. “You know, that stress of the lights being cut off, or the gas cut off, it is very stressful, and I want to make sure that I don’t have that happen,” he said. Wednesday […]
connecticuthistory.org
Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18
On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
darientimes.com
Editorial: A new focus on road safety is essential
↑ Thumbs up to Maya Moore. The former UConn great recently announced her retirement from professional basketball, and though it’s been several years since she played, her legacy on and off the court remains secure. Moore is among the handful of best players ever to wear a Huskies jersey, and she continued her success in the WNBA. But it’s her work in the field of social justice where she may have made her biggest mark. Moore stepped away from basketball to help overturn the wrongful conviction of a man serving decades in prison, and has continued to advocate for criminal justice reform, creating an organization that advocates for those who are wrongly convicted. She makes her many fans proud.
darientimes.com
Fight at end of CT high school basketball game involving Middletown, Weaver second in as many days
For the second straight night a high school basketball game in Connecticut ended with an altercation in the handshake line. The boys basketball game between Middletown and Weaver held at Middletown High School Tuesday evening ended with a "fight involving both adult spectators and students," according to a joint release from Middletown Public Schools and Middletown Police Department, released on the Middletown Police Department's Facebook page.
Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why
The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
themonroesun.com
Remo Tartaglia Sr., a notable restaurateur, ran Bonanza chain in Connecticut, established American Steakhouse
Remo J. Tartaglia, Sr., 91, of Wilton, beloved husband of the late Sebastiana Gionfriddo Tartaglia, peacefully entered into eternal life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home. Born on a farm in Alanno, Italy to the late Alfredo and Maria DiMarco Tartaglia, Remo earned a degree in Economics and...
