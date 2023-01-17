ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Haven Independent

Michael E. Pacowta Named President Of Valley United Way

SHELTON — The Valley United Way (VUW) board of directors is pleased to announce that Michael E. Pacowta has been named President and Chief Professional Officer. Pacowta brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for positive change within the organization’s five-town region of Ansonia, Derby, Oxford, Seymour, and Shelton. He succeeds Interim President and Chief Executive Officer David Kennedy, who retired on January 9.
SHELTON, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Homeowner Associations Can No Longer Block Solar Installations

Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
tunxis.edu

CT State Swears In First Chief of Police

Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The event included students, faculty and staff from Connecticut State Community College’s (CT State) 12 community colleges, Chute’s family, and police and municipal leaders...
FARMINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville Police Department has a new police lieutenant

PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Police Department promoted a new police lieutenant at Monday’s Town Council meeting. John Quilter, who has served with the Plainville Police Department for more than 23 years, was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. His wife Missy pinned his new badge on him at the meeting.
PLAINVILLE, CT
darientimes.com

New Fairfield school employee on leave after 'explicit videos' posted on social media, superintendent says

NEW FAIRFIELD — A local school employee has been placed on administrative leave while the district investigates accusations of "off-campus, inappropriate conduct,” the superintendent said. In a letter sent Wednesday to families and staff, New Fairfield Superintendent of Schools Kenneth G. Craw said the alleged misconduct involved “one...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Roberto Alves Announces Campaign for Mayor of Danbury

Former Democratic City Councilman Roberto Alves today announced his candidacy for Mayor. “We gave this administration a year to change and make progress, but instead we got a series of mishaps, unfulfilled promises, and no transparency," said Roberto Alves. "As a community, we deserve better. We deserve leadership that is accountable, transparent, and truly committed to making a positive impact on our lives,” Alves continued, “I still see what I've always seen in our city: possibilities and potential. It’s time Danbury becomes a shining example of what a community that has been left behind for so long can do when we focus on creating opportunities for every resident and young person in our city.” concluded Alves.
DANBURY, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18

On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Editorial: A new focus on road safety is essential

↑ Thumbs up to Maya Moore. The former UConn great recently announced her retirement from professional basketball, and though it’s been several years since she played, her legacy on and off the court remains secure. Moore is among the handful of best players ever to wear a Huskies jersey, and she continued her success in the WNBA. But it’s her work in the field of social justice where she may have made her biggest mark. Moore stepped away from basketball to help overturn the wrongful conviction of a man serving decades in prison, and has continued to advocate for criminal justice reform, creating an organization that advocates for those who are wrongly convicted. She makes her many fans proud.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Fight at end of CT high school basketball game involving Middletown, Weaver second in as many days

For the second straight night a high school basketball game in Connecticut ended with an altercation in the handshake line. The boys basketball game between Middletown and Weaver held at Middletown High School Tuesday evening ended with a "fight involving both adult spectators and students," according to a joint release from Middletown Public Schools and Middletown Police Department, released on the Middletown Police Department's Facebook page.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Sports Radio 940

Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why

The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
BROOKFIELD, CT

